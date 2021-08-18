5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Oklahoma

Nick Clement/Unsplash

There is no doubt that hamburgers are one of the most popular foods in the United States. A mouthwatering fried onion hamburger, a hamburger topped with Korean barbeque sauce, or a grass-fed beef hamburger cooked to perfection-you'll find it all here in Oklahoma.

Sid’s Diner

Every year, El Reno hosts a Fried Onion Hamburger Festival. It can be quite challenging to pick the best restaurant. Consider voting for Sid's Diner . This restaurant has a great atmosphere, friendly staff, and superb hamburgers. Sid’s is the oldest onion hamburger joint in El Reno, with its bright red awning and sign above the door.

Location: 300 S Choctaw Ave, El Reno, OK

Website: https://www.sidsdinerelreno.com/

Phone: 405-262-7757

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 7am–8pm

Nic’s Grill

Occasionally, this quest for hamburgers can seem a little dark. The same type of thing seems to repeat itself city after city for me sometimes. My understanding is that poor hamburgers are not poor. There are meat sweats and meat hangovers. You believe again when you go to places like Nic's . If you stop at Nic's for lunch, you may have to wait, but the hamburgers are worth the wait. Probably no one in the state does hamburgers and fries like Nic does.

The person who does not order Cheese and Everything deserves to lose their place. You'll find mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, grilled onions,, and plenty of cheese on this greasy beauty.

Location: Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, O

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Burger-Restaurant/Nics-Grill-183680334996829/

Phone: 405-524-0999

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11am–2pm

Hank’s Hamburgers

Located just about anywhere on Route 66, you can watch the meat prepared and grilled at Hank's . One of Tulsa's most iconic hamburger joints. Hank's was founded in 1949 and continues to thrive today. Their Big Okie, which consists of four quarter-pound patties, four cheese slices, pickles, lettuce, mustard, and raw onions, is their most popular item.

The famous "Big Okie," a one-pound hamburger made up of four quarter-pound patties, is available at the restaurant. Alternatively, you can order a hamburger and malt. The restaurant has served the same order since 1949. This is a challenging assignment, but if you complete it, you'll be delighted.

Location: 8933 E Admiral Pl, Tulsa, OK

Website: https://www.facebook.com/hankshamburgerstulsa/

Phone: 918-832-1509

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 10am–7pm

Meers Store and Restaurant

Meersburgers, 7" diameter beef burgers from Texas Longhorn beef, is a specialty of the restaurant. Weighing 16 ounces, the bottle is quite heavy. Burgers can be challenging - even for the hungriest - but you'll be rewarded with oozing cheese, juicy beef, and soft buns on your first bite.

Meers has been voted Oklahoma's best hamburger. Longhorn beef sandwich is made with 97 percent lean grass-fed beef, served with mustard, purple onions, green lettuce leaves, cheese, and dill pickles. It won't be made that way if you ask for an open-faced hamburger.

Location: 26005 OK-115, Meers, OK

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MeersBurger/

Phone: 580-429-8051

Store Hours: Thurs-Sun 11am–7pm

S&B Burger Joint

The S&B's signature onion hamburger has a lot going for it, such as a good crust on the meat giving it a peppery taste, perfectly melted American cheese that had the creaminess of American cheese, flavorful cooked onions. It could've been in the top three if not for the slightly dry bun and somewhat dry meat.

Gourmets should go to S&B's. Besides the King's hamburger, which has bacon, peanut butter, lettuce, tomato, and red onion, the restaurant also offers a Korean barbeque hamburger, which has kimchi, fried onions, and lettuce. The local favorite offers vegetarian options and lets you build hamburgers yourself. Additionally, they have multiple locations in Oklahoma City.

Location: 7745 S Walker Ave, Oklahoma City, OK

Website: https://www.sandbburgers.com/

Phone: 405-631-0783

Store Hours: Daily ​​11am–10pm

Which of your favorite hamburger joints in Oklahoma didn't make the list? Let us know below if you have! Please let us know what you think!

