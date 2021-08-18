5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Ohio

Can there be anything better than a big, juicy hamburger with French fries on the side? Ohioans aren't sure. We can all agree that developing the perfect hamburger is a significant part of what makes our restaurateurs succeed. You might just agree if you've had one, that they work. Check out these 5 hamburger joints in Ohio! 

Zip’s Cafe

Zip's butcher may change your mind about Zip's. Mount Lookout's native meat supplier, the august Avril-Bleh & Sons, has served the restaurant for more than 30 years. The hamburger business is a tradition, and these beauties begin every day as fresh-ground beef blobs that get smooshed on the griddle. In our opinion, double hamburgers, usually a source of concern, are okay here because the patties are of a size that falls between a diner and a pub. Served on a honey-scented roll from Klosterman bakery, this sandwich is topped with onion, lettuce, mayo, and tomato.

  • Location: 1036 Delta Ave, Cincinnati, OH
  • Website: https://www.zipscafe.com/
  • Phone:  513-871-9876
  • Store Hours: Wed-Thurs 4–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm / Sun 11am–9pm

Payne Café

Payne is not a place to visit after dark, so those in the know caution that it is more of a lunchtime haunt. Fans of this dive bar are lovely with that; many of them work in the immediate vicinity and head home at 5 p.m. anyway. Ruby, the owner, bartender, and chef, cooks the Ruby Hamburger for everyone here in plain view behind the bar. Her griddle smears a blob of beef until it expands into almost comically large proportions. We top it off with cheese, bacon, ham, and lettuce and serve it on the good china.

  • Location: 3528 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH
  • Website: https://www.yelp.com/biz/payne-cafe-cleveland
  • Phone: 216-361-9448
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–11pm

Swensons Drive-In

Amy Schumer, Bill Hader, and Judd Apatow were driven to a 1930s drive-in for LeBron James' Akron, Ohio premiere of Trainwreck before its premiere. Despite not being one of the best actors on the red carpet, James has excellent taste. One of the highlights at Swensons Drive-In is their Galley Boy, a stack of two thin patties, melted cheese, and not one but two unique sauces, packaged in an adorable waxed-paper pouch.  

  • Location: 2012 Ikea Way, Columbus, OH
  • Website: www.swensonsdriveins.com
  • Phone: 614-612-1934
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–12am

Tank's Bar and Grill

If you go to Tank's, you won't be disappointed. When they mean breakfast and Bloodies, they mean first thing in the morning. Our favorite is the 1/3lb regular hamburger, grilled to perfection and served on an onion roll. It's no slouch at 1/3lb of fresh-ground chuck, grilled to perfection, and it's no less tasty. If you top that pub wonder with bacon, mushrooms, and onions, things become exciting and probably messy as well. Tank's chili-cheese fries are a permissible exception to our rule, and hamburgers are a complete meal by themselves. So if you are craving fora juicy and meaty hamburger, order at Tank’s Bar and Grill now! 

  • Location: 2033 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH
  • Website: https://www.tanksbarandgrill.com/
  • Phone: 937-252-2249
  • Store Hours: Daily 8am–2:30pm

Kewpee Hamburgers

​The Rust Belt town of Lima, Ohio, which starred in the documentary Lost in Middle America, is not a popular tourist destination these days. However, the hamburgers at Kewpee are worth a trip, especially since the Midwest brand has more than 200 locations. The remnants of the Art Deco splendor remain on N Elizabeth Street, but authentic hamburg pilgrims tend to head straight towards this mirage-like relic of the 1920s. On a griddle, fresh-not-frozen beef is thinned, crisped, and crusted.  

  • Location: 2111 Allentown Rd, Lima, OH
  • Website: https://kewpeehamburgers.com/
  • Phone: 419-227-9791
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 5:30am–9pm

Is there a restaurant in Ohio that makes the best hamburgers? Have we missed your favorite eatery? Comment below if we missed anything!

