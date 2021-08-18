5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in North Dakota

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpwOw_0bUtLIS000
Toa Heftiba/Unsplash

North Dakota might be friendly rivals with their neighbors to the south, South Dakota when it comes to proving who is better. Even though North Dakota is not far behind South Dakota in food terms, the hamburgers there might just be better. From juicy classics to gourmet fare, the Roughrider State has some of the best hamburger joints in the country. You're in the right place if you're looking for mouthwatering hamburgers. Find out what the state's top hamburgers are. North Dakota's top 5 hamburgers are listed here.

The Wood House

Wood House is a throwback to the 1980s with a setting that can make you feel like you are in the 1980s while eating hamburgers. They have a long list of different types of hamburgers here, and each has its unique characteristics. The Wood House serves a classic order of any of their hamburgers with their crispy onion rings. You'll be transported back to a simpler time when you eat at this old-fashioned hamburger joint. There are many hamburger options at The Wood House, including onion rings that are delicious.

  • Location: 1825 N 13th St, Bismarck, ND 
  • Website: https://bismarckwoodhouse.com/
  • Phone: 701-255-3654
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11am–8pm

Speedway 805 Grill & Bar

Enjoy delicious hamburgers at the Speedway 805 Grill & Bar. The hamburger names and ingredients in this family-owned restaurant are sure to make you want to sample them. Hamburger from Hell has a spicy blend of jalapenos, cayenne pepper, and chipotle mayo, satisfying spicy lovers!

The Speedway has been wowed diners since 1988 and has been family-owned and operated since then. Hamburgers are ground daily and made to order, giving you a variety of options such as the Tomcat, an American& pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled onions, chipotle ranch, and cayenne pepper. Their Hamburger from Hell, which features jalapenos, cayenne peppers, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo, is also available.

  • Location: 805 N 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND
  • Website: https://www.speedwaygrillandbar.com/
  • Phone: 701-772-8548
  • Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11am-11pm / Thurs-Sat 11am-12am / Sun 4-9pm

Stix n' Twigs

If you think of hamburgers, you don't necessarily have to picture fast food. As you can only visit until 2 p.m., Stix n' Twigs makes delicious hamburgers using only natural, organic ingredients. The first time you try one of their hamburgers, you'll be ready for another at any time of the day, and you won't be able to resist returning for more. Delicious food made with wholesome ingredients! They also have vegan, vegetarian, and organic choices for those who are vegetarians or vegans. 

  • Location: 20 E 1st St, Dickinson, ND
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/stixntwigscafe/
  • Phone: 701-483-7849
  • Store Hours: Mon 11am-3pm / Tues-Fri 8am-3pm / Sat 10am-2pm

Hi-Ho Hamburgers & Brews

North Dakota's Hi-Ho Hamburgers & Brews is home to some of the best hamburgers and beers around. Their hamburgers are just straight-up tasty and juicy classic hamburgers without any frills. This local establishment specializes in hamburgers, and they have a wide selection of beers on tap. Founded in 1947, Hi-Ho has prided itself on its delicious yet straightforward hamburgers ever since.

  • Location: 3051 25th St S # L, Fargo, ND
  • Website: https://hihoburgersandbrews.com/
  • Phone: 701-280-9505
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–9pm

Souris River Brewing 

Thick hamburgers and cold brews. Besides that, what else is there to ask for? For an alternative to beef, order a bison or elk hamburger. It is a charbroiled beef hamburger topped with fries, cheese curds, and porter gravy.

In addition to making great beer, Souris River Brewing also makes incredible burgers. The menu's exciting options are the Poutine Hamburger, the Olive Hamburger with elk meat, and the Dakota Hamburger, a bison hamburger with homemade sauce, jalapenos, and other toppings.  

  • Location: 32 3rd St NE, Minot, ND
  • Website: https://sourisriverbrewing.com/
  • Phone: ​​701-837-1884
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11am–8pm

Have you had the chance of dining in these mouthwatering hamburger joints in North Dakota? Pease share with us your experience! Comment below! 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 5

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
13425 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

Arkansas State

3 Very Dangerous Animals in Arkansas

We hope you will keep an eye out for anything damaging or life-threatening in the Natural State. These lethal animals can cause you to endure excruciating pain, and they can leave you dead, seriously injured, or permanently disabled. Develop an understanding of what you should look for when traveling through Arkansas.Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Massachusetts

Starting a new job in Massachusetts and settling down can be a great experience, so it's essential to start considering the most dangerous places to live while you're there. As everyone needs to live in a safe neighborhood, crime rates are necessary to consider. Some cities are better than others for living in the best environment in which to grow and thrive. The following cities rank highest in terms of danger according to RoadSnacks' data:Read full story
8 comments
Maine State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Maine

Maine is the best place to call home in America, and we can all agree. Visiting it is also a great idea. Winters are snowy, summers are green, and there's salty air at the coast, so there's a lot to love. People have been moving to Maine in record numbers over the past few years because of this. Our state is not without crime. Despite the great things about it, it's not without crime. The following cities have been ranked as most dangerous in RoadSnacks' most recent statistics.Read full story
3 comments
California State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in California

The most dangerous and safest places to live are published every year based on statistics. Comparing crime volume to crime incidence as a percentage of the population may help pinpoint the most dangerous areas. This is the number of crimes per 100,000 people. It is essential to know the crime rates of different cities in California if you live there or are considering moving there. The following are the 10 most dangerous cities in California according to HomeSnacks:Read full story
Alabama State

​​10 Most Dangerous Cities in Alabama

There are rich cultural, historical, and culinary offerings in Alabama. College football, rocket ships, and Southern literature make it famous. Visit and live in Alabama. Alabama's cities, like those in other states, have less safety than others. To help you determine the security of your current or future communities, we have compiled a list based on data from the RoadSnacks. The following are Alabama's ten most dangerous cities:Read full story
28 comments
Colorado State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Colorado

Since Colorado boasts majestic mountains, plenty of outdoor activities, incredible cityscapes, and an impressive job market, it should come as no surprise that people want to live here. To add, an increase in population is typically accompanied by the rise in crime, which can be seen in the FBI's Crime in the United States report, which covers almost every city and town in Colorado. In this article, we shall discuss RoadSnack's data on the most dangerous cities in Colorado:Read full story
12 comments
Hawaii State

10 Most Dangerous Cities to Live in Hawaii

Criminal activity in Hawaii has decreased dramatically in recent decades - as a whole, and the state experienced record low levels of robbery, burglary, arson, and violent crimes. In terms of violent crime, the state as a whole is highly safe. However, quite a bit of property crime occurs here, as well. After sundown, you might want to avoid these dangerous places in Hawaii.Read full story
Mississippi State

5 Best Steakhouses in Mississippi

Mississippi is a southern state that played a significant part in the American Civil War (1861–1865). It is the site of a diverse collection of historical monuments and museums. In addition to magnolias, catfish, bluegrass music, and southern charm, the state is recognized for its natural resources.Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

5 Best Steakhouses in Michigan

Steak is an American staple, therefore it's vital to find a place where you can enjoy a juicy piece of meat every now and again. Michigan is home to a slew of excellent venues to get your hands on a succulent piece of meat that has been prepared to your specifications. In order to satisfy your steak desire, you need to know where to go.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 5

Community Policy