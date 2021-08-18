5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in North Dakota

Toa Heftiba/Unsplash

North Dakota might be friendly rivals with their neighbors to the south, South Dakota when it comes to proving who is better. Even though North Dakota is not far behind South Dakota in food terms, the hamburgers there might just be better. From juicy classics to gourmet fare, the Roughrider State has some of the best hamburger joints in the country. You're in the right place if you're looking for mouthwatering hamburgers. Find out what the state's top hamburgers are. North Dakota's top 5 hamburgers are listed here.

The Wood House

Wood House is a throwback to the 1980s with a setting that can make you feel like you are in the 1980s while eating hamburgers. They have a long list of different types of hamburgers here, and each has its unique characteristics. The Wood House serves a classic order of any of their hamburgers with their crispy onion rings. You'll be transported back to a simpler time when you eat at this old-fashioned hamburger joint. There are many hamburger options at The Wood House, including onion rings that are delicious.

Location: 1825 N 13th St, Bismarck, ND

Website: https://bismarckwoodhouse.com/

Phone: 701-255-3654

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11am–8pm

Speedway 805 Grill & Bar

Enjoy delicious hamburgers at the Speedway 805 Grill & Bar. The hamburger names and ingredients in this family-owned restaurant are sure to make you want to sample them. Hamburger from Hell has a spicy blend of jalapenos, cayenne pepper, and chipotle mayo, satisfying spicy lovers!

The Speedway has been wowed diners since 1988 and has been family-owned and operated since then. Hamburgers are ground daily and made to order, giving you a variety of options such as the Tomcat, an American& pepper jack cheese, bacon, grilled onions, chipotle ranch, and cayenne pepper. Their Hamburger from Hell, which features jalapenos, cayenne peppers, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle mayo, is also available.

Location: 805 N 42nd St, Grand Forks, ND

Website: https://www.speedwaygrillandbar.com/

Phone: 701-772-8548

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11am-11pm / Thurs-Sat 11am-12am / Sun 4-9pm

Stix n' Twigs

If you think of hamburgers, you don't necessarily have to picture fast food. As you can only visit until 2 p.m., Stix n' Twigs makes delicious hamburgers using only natural, organic ingredients. The first time you try one of their hamburgers, you'll be ready for another at any time of the day, and you won't be able to resist returning for more. Delicious food made with wholesome ingredients! They also have vegan, vegetarian, and organic choices for those who are vegetarians or vegans.

Location: 20 E 1st St, Dickinson, ND

Website: https://www.facebook.com/stixntwigscafe/

Phone: 701-483-7849

Store Hours: Mon 11am-3pm / Tues-Fri 8am-3pm / Sat 10am-2pm

Hi-Ho Hamburgers & Brews

North Dakota's Hi-Ho Hamburgers & Brews is home to some of the best hamburgers and beers around. Their hamburgers are just straight-up tasty and juicy classic hamburgers without any frills. This local establishment specializes in hamburgers, and they have a wide selection of beers on tap. Founded in 1947, Hi-Ho has prided itself on its delicious yet straightforward hamburgers ever since.

Location: 3051 25th St S # L, Fargo, ND

Website: https://hihoburgersandbrews.com/

Phone: 701-280-9505

Store Hours: Daily 11am–9pm

Souris River Brewing

Thick hamburgers and cold brews. Besides that, what else is there to ask for? For an alternative to beef, order a bison or elk hamburger. It is a charbroiled beef hamburger topped with fries, cheese curds, and porter gravy.

In addition to making great beer, Souris River Brewing also makes incredible burgers. The menu's exciting options are the Poutine Hamburger, the Olive Hamburger with elk meat, and the Dakota Hamburger, a bison hamburger with homemade sauce, jalapenos, and other toppings.

Location: 32 3rd St NE, Minot, ND

Website: https://sourisriverbrewing.com/

Phone: ​​701-837-1884

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11am–8pm

Have you had the chance of dining in these mouthwatering hamburger joints in North Dakota? Pease share with us your experience! Comment below!

