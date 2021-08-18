5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in North Carolina

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeuQ6_0bUtHNin00
RAPHAEL MAKSIAN/Unsplash

There's nothing better than an ice-cold, creamy milkshake and a classic Carolina hamburger when you're craving delicious food. In North Carolina, there is an abundance of hamburger joints, making it difficult to choose. Here is a list of our country's top hamburgers, narrowed down from some of the top contenders in North Carolina. While these local restaurants may appear modest on the outside, you'll find that they offer simple, southern-style cooking on flat-tops inside. We look forward to seeing you at these hamburger restaurants in North Carolina. So gather your dining companions, enjoy your appetite, and prepare to be amazed.

Bad Daddy’s  

Restaurant-goers raved about the simplicity of Bad Daddy's cuisine: preparing simple foods with culinary passion, such as the hamburger, the quintessential American dish. Thanks to the many locations, Bad Daddy's fantastic cuisine can be found in restaurants in multiple cities and states. By 2021, Bad Daddy's will have 39 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee, and Colorado, building its reputation as an innovator in the hamburger industry. In the coming years, the company plans to open more locations.

  • Location: 9402 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 103, Raleigh, NC
  • Website: https://www.baddaddysburgerbar.com/
  • Phone: 984-233-5880
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–9:30pm

The Ashbury 

Whether you want small plates or more substantial meals, the Ashbury offers something to please everyone. Although it is one of the best you will ever taste, the hamburger would be the best choice if everyone chose it. Cooking of the highest quality in a beautiful setting. In memory of Louis Asbury, Sr., the Asbury restaurant is located next to the hotel's lobby. The Dunhill Hotel was designed by Charlotte architect in 1929. Restaurants of today honor the past, celebrate the seasons, and look forward to the future.

  • Location: North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC
  • Website:  https://theasbury.com/
  • Phone: 704-342-1193
  • Store Hours: Daily 7am-2pm

Church Street Depot  

Church Street Depot offers three options for hamburgers: Angus beef, a blend of brisket and chuck, or locally sourced beef. No matter what you do, you must have an ice cream or one of their shakes. A selection of hamburgers and dogs includes 100% Angus beef, turkey hamburgers with hand-patted patties, sandwiches, housemade chili and coleslaw, and bottled cane sugar sodas, as well as brewed tea, wine, and beer.  

  • Location: 34 Church St, Waynesville, NC
  • Website:  https://www.churchstreetdepot.com/
  • Phone: 828-246-6505
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat ​​11am–8pm

The Crunkleton  

There are no better-curated spirits or signature cocktails in the city than at this one-of-a-kind bar. You've been looking for this place your entire life, just add an epic hamburger, and you've hit the jackpot at The Crunkleton. With style and finesse, we serve signature cocktails and curated spirits accompanied by stories. All of their ingredients are fresh and are guaranteed to make your mouth water even before your plate is served!

  • Location: 1957 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 
  • Website:  https://thecrunkleton.com/
  • Phone: 704-919-0104
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 5–10pm / Fri 5–11pm / Sat 11am–11pm / Sun 11am–10pm

Cowbell

When you combine Cowbell's hamburgers with their whiskey bar, craft cocktail collection, and beautiful setting, the result is like a work of art. They are successful because they use fantastic quality ingredients and provide world-class service. The perfect-sized hamburgers so that they don't go overboard with toppings, instead of giving you something that fits perfectly into one hand to eat quickly. One of the best parts of this meal is the crispy onions, one of the best sides. Are you planning on a date night with your friends? Reserve a table at Cowbell now! And you will have the best hamburger experience of your life!

  • Location: 201 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC
  • Website:  www.eatmorecowbell.com
  • Phone: 980-224-8674
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–12am / Fri-Sat 11am–2am

In your opinion, which of these hamburgers are the best in North Carolina? Could you recommend any additional restaurants? Please let us know what you think! Comment below to participate in the discussion!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 18

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
13425 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

Arkansas State

3 Very Dangerous Animals in Arkansas

We hope you will keep an eye out for anything damaging or life-threatening in the Natural State. These lethal animals can cause you to endure excruciating pain, and they can leave you dead, seriously injured, or permanently disabled. Develop an understanding of what you should look for when traveling through Arkansas.Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Massachusetts

Starting a new job in Massachusetts and settling down can be a great experience, so it's essential to start considering the most dangerous places to live while you're there. As everyone needs to live in a safe neighborhood, crime rates are necessary to consider. Some cities are better than others for living in the best environment in which to grow and thrive. The following cities rank highest in terms of danger according to RoadSnacks' data:Read full story
8 comments
Maine State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Maine

Maine is the best place to call home in America, and we can all agree. Visiting it is also a great idea. Winters are snowy, summers are green, and there's salty air at the coast, so there's a lot to love. People have been moving to Maine in record numbers over the past few years because of this. Our state is not without crime. Despite the great things about it, it's not without crime. The following cities have been ranked as most dangerous in RoadSnacks' most recent statistics.Read full story
3 comments
California State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in California

The most dangerous and safest places to live are published every year based on statistics. Comparing crime volume to crime incidence as a percentage of the population may help pinpoint the most dangerous areas. This is the number of crimes per 100,000 people. It is essential to know the crime rates of different cities in California if you live there or are considering moving there. The following are the 10 most dangerous cities in California according to HomeSnacks:Read full story
Alabama State

​​10 Most Dangerous Cities in Alabama

There are rich cultural, historical, and culinary offerings in Alabama. College football, rocket ships, and Southern literature make it famous. Visit and live in Alabama. Alabama's cities, like those in other states, have less safety than others. To help you determine the security of your current or future communities, we have compiled a list based on data from the RoadSnacks. The following are Alabama's ten most dangerous cities:Read full story
28 comments
Colorado State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Colorado

Since Colorado boasts majestic mountains, plenty of outdoor activities, incredible cityscapes, and an impressive job market, it should come as no surprise that people want to live here. To add, an increase in population is typically accompanied by the rise in crime, which can be seen in the FBI's Crime in the United States report, which covers almost every city and town in Colorado. In this article, we shall discuss RoadSnack's data on the most dangerous cities in Colorado:Read full story
12 comments
Hawaii State

10 Most Dangerous Cities to Live in Hawaii

Criminal activity in Hawaii has decreased dramatically in recent decades - as a whole, and the state experienced record low levels of robbery, burglary, arson, and violent crimes. In terms of violent crime, the state as a whole is highly safe. However, quite a bit of property crime occurs here, as well. After sundown, you might want to avoid these dangerous places in Hawaii.Read full story
Mississippi State

5 Best Steakhouses in Mississippi

Mississippi is a southern state that played a significant part in the American Civil War (1861–1865). It is the site of a diverse collection of historical monuments and museums. In addition to magnolias, catfish, bluegrass music, and southern charm, the state is recognized for its natural resources.Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

5 Best Steakhouses in Michigan

Steak is an American staple, therefore it's vital to find a place where you can enjoy a juicy piece of meat every now and again. Michigan is home to a slew of excellent venues to get your hands on a succulent piece of meat that has been prepared to your specifications. In order to satisfy your steak desire, you need to know where to go.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 18

Community Policy