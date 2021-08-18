5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in North Carolina

RAPHAEL MAKSIAN/Unsplash

There's nothing better than an ice-cold, creamy milkshake and a classic Carolina hamburger when you're craving delicious food. In North Carolina, there is an abundance of hamburger joints, making it difficult to choose. Here is a list of our country's top hamburgers, narrowed down from some of the top contenders in North Carolina. While these local restaurants may appear modest on the outside, you'll find that they offer simple, southern-style cooking on flat-tops inside. We look forward to seeing you at these hamburger restaurants in North Carolina. So gather your dining companions, enjoy your appetite, and prepare to be amazed.

Bad Daddy’s

Restaurant-goers raved about the simplicity of Bad Daddy's cuisine: preparing simple foods with culinary passion, such as the hamburger, the quintessential American dish. Thanks to the many locations, Bad Daddy's fantastic cuisine can be found in restaurants in multiple cities and states. By 2021, Bad Daddy's will have 39 locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia, Tennessee, and Colorado, building its reputation as an innovator in the hamburger industry. In the coming years, the company plans to open more locations.

Location: 9402 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 103, Raleigh, NC

Website: https://www.baddaddysburgerbar.com/

Phone: 984-233-5880

Store Hours: Daily 11am–9:30pm

The Ashbury

Whether you want small plates or more substantial meals, the Ashbury offers something to please everyone. Although it is one of the best you will ever taste, the hamburger would be the best choice if everyone chose it. Cooking of the highest quality in a beautiful setting. In memory of Louis Asbury, Sr., the Asbury restaurant is located next to the hotel's lobby. The Dunhill Hotel was designed by Charlotte architect in 1929. Restaurants of today honor the past, celebrate the seasons, and look forward to the future.

Location: North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC

Website: https://theasbury.com/

Phone: 704-342-1193

Store Hours: Daily 7am-2pm

Church Street Depot

Church Street Depot offers three options for hamburgers: Angus beef, a blend of brisket and chuck, or locally sourced beef. No matter what you do, you must have an ice cream or one of their shakes. A selection of hamburgers and dogs includes 100% Angus beef, turkey hamburgers with hand-patted patties, sandwiches, housemade chili and coleslaw, and bottled cane sugar sodas, as well as brewed tea, wine, and beer.

Location: 34 Church St, Waynesville, NC

Website: https://www.churchstreetdepot.com/

Phone: 828-246-6505

Store Hours: Mon-Sat ​​11am–8pm

The Crunkleton

There are no better-curated spirits or signature cocktails in the city than at this one-of-a-kind bar. You've been looking for this place your entire life, just add an epic hamburger, and you've hit the jackpot at The Crunkleton . With style and finesse, we serve signature cocktails and curated spirits accompanied by stories. All of their ingredients are fresh and are guaranteed to make your mouth water even before your plate is served!

Location: 1957 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC

Website: https://thecrunkleton.com/

Phone: 704-919-0104

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 5–10pm / Fri 5–11pm / Sat 11am–11pm / Sun 11am–10pm

Cowbell

When you combine Cowbell's hamburgers with their whiskey bar, craft cocktail collection, and beautiful setting, the result is like a work of art. They are successful because they use fantastic quality ingredients and provide world-class service. The perfect-sized hamburgers so that they don't go overboard with toppings, instead of giving you something that fits perfectly into one hand to eat quickly. One of the best parts of this meal is the crispy onions, one of the best sides. Are you planning on a date night with your friends? Reserve a table at Cowbell now! And you will have the best hamburger experience of your life!

Location: 201 N Tryon St, Charlotte, NC

Website: www.eatmorecowbell.com

Phone: 980-224-8674

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–12am / Fri-Sat 11am–2am

In your opinion, which of these hamburgers are the best in North Carolina? Could you recommend any additional restaurants? Please let us know what you think! Comment below to participate in the discussion!

