5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in New York

The best thing about a hamburger is its juicy, perfectly grilled texture with the right toppings. Here are some of the best places to find this national treasure throughout New York State. There's a strong possibility that you'll be craving hamburgers after reading this article. As required by your state, social distance should be maintained, and masks should be worn. Make sure attractions are open and available by checking websites and social media ahead of time. 

Corner Bistro

An old-fashioned West Village pub tavern that has stood on the same site for over a century is considered by many to be the grandfather of New York hamburger joints. I feel and look reassured by how well used it is. Here's what you need to know if you're looking for the quintessential New York dive bar hamburger. Despite other New York hamburgers containing truffles and gold leaves, the regular Bistro Hamburger at Corner Bistro remains one of the city's most beloved treats, as its eight ounces of beef and crisp bacon will brighten any New York day. 

  • Location: 331 West 4th Street, New York, NY
  • Website: https://www.cornerbistrony.com/
  • Phone: 212-242-9502
  • Store Hours: Sun-Wed 10am–2am / Thurs-Sat 10am–4am

Minetta Tavern

Located in the speakeasy district of downtown Chicago, Minetta Tavern can accommodate as many as 70 seats! The design features his trademark elements: smoke-stained mirrors, a vintage bar, a tin ceiling, and red leather banquettes. Despite its rib-eye, short rib, and brisket blend, this hamburger is truly exceptional due to its aging process. This imparts a tangy, sour flavor to the drink after 42 days. This is by no means an ordinary hamburger, but its uniqueness makes it a New York institution.

  • Location: 113 MacDougal St, New York, NY
  • Website: https://minettatavernny.com/
  • Phone: 212-475-3850
  • Store Hours: Mon-Wed 5pm–12am / Thurs-Fri 12–3:30pm, 5pm–12am / Sat-Sun 11am–3:30pm, 5pm–12am

Shake Shack

A welcome distraction from Danny Meyer's more upscale establishments is his hamburger shack in Madison Park. If there is no seating inside, you take your food to your apartment or office or sit on one of the outdoor tables. You may have to wait over an hour for the privilege of eating a Shake Shack hamburger, so plan accordingly. Though the company has since grown into a franchise, the original Shake Shack still reigns supreme. 

  • Location: Madison Avenue Madison Square Park, NY
  • Website: www.order.shakeshack.com
  • Phone: 212-889-6600
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–11pm

Upland

It's been a favorite restaurant since 2014 since Stephen Starr, and Justin Smilie opened it. Served only at lunchtime, the meaty cheeseburger is an excellent alternative to pasta and pizzas. Grass-fed beef double patty garnished with avocado, peppadew peppers, and oozy American cheese with a micro-sized California state flag. As for Upland's hamburgers ($21), they'll break your wallet as well as your taste buds. At this California-inspired restaurant, the hamburgers are only served during lunch and brunch, and they are a must-order because of their gourmet taste and tender beef patties.

  • Location: 345 Park Ave S, New York, NY
  • Website: https://uplandnyc.com/
  • Phone: 212-686-1006
  • Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30am–3pm, 5–10pm / Sat 11am–3pm, 5–11pm / Sun 11am–3pm, 5–10pm

Golden Diner

A waterfront location beneath the Manhattan Bridge provides a picturesque setting for Sam Yoo's Chinese diner, where diner classics are served with a flair. Golden Diner’s Golden Cheeseburger, along with its mushroom gochujang sauce, is one of its most popular dishes. She is a James Beard Award semifinalist in 2020 for Best New Restaurant. When you are in New York City, make sure to drop by Golden Diner for the juiciest and meatiest hamburger experience of your life!

  • Location: 123 Madison St, New York, NY
  • Website: https://www.goldendinerny.com/
  • Phone: 917-472-7800
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sun 10am–10pm

When you are in New York, where do you grab a juicy hamburger bite? Share with us your favorite hamburger joint! Comment below!

