5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in New Mexico

An all-American tradition is a hamburger filled with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and any other toppings you desire. Authentic New Mexican hamburgers can be found in New Mexico, as well as all the classics. The 5 best places to eat hamburgers in the state are as follows:

Hall of Flame Hamburgers

Get the fiery ghost pepper hamburger instead of the green chile hamburger if you want something spicy. It's so hot that you'll be glad to receive a drink with the entire meal. In addition to using Angus beef from humanely raised cows, owners proudly promote humanely raised beef in their hamburgers. The menu also offers a few less hot hamburgers, including Hawaiian, avocado cheese, bacon cheddar mushroom Swiss, and blue cheese bacon. A hamburger wouldn't be complete without fries, so get an order of parmesan cheese fries or beer batter fries instead. Although it may seem like a hole-in-the-wall restaurant, this grill is a union of deliciousness.

What other hamburgers look so good? Not in our opinion. There is almost nothing better than Hall of Flame Hamburgers , but hey, something as good as this has to be eaten. Their menu includes smokey, grilled cheeseburgers as well as hearty chili hamburgers that are naturally delicious.

Location: 2500 Sudderth Dr, Ruidoso, NM

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Burger-Restaurant/HALL-OF-FLAME-BURGERS-105007229530507/

Phone: 575-257-9987

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–6pm / Fri-Sat 11am–7pm / Sun 11am–5pm

Big Mike’s Grill

At this tiny, unassuming restaurant, you can get a decent hamburger. There's much more to this restaurant than meets the eye, and the owners specialize in cooking hamburgers. The Big Mike comes with six patties on a bun and can be ordered as one, two, or three patties. You can choose from various toppings, including onions, jalapenos, green chiles, bell peppers, mushrooms, guacamole, bacon, and American or Swiss cheese. The best hamburger in the city can be found at Big Mike's. You'll be blown away by different hamburgers featuring bacon, onions, slaw, and barbecue sauce, and the breakfast hamburger is the best way to start your morning.

Location: 19388 NM-314, Belen, NM

Website: www.bigmikesburgersandmore.com

Phone: 505-864-7918

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 8am–4pm / Thurs-Sat 8am–6pm

Hamburger Boy

An actual family business that has been in business since 1982, it takes great pride in treating diners as family. You can order delicious hamburgers here at this old-school diner. Fresh ground beef is used to make each third-pound patty. You can have a cheeseburger with your favorite cheese or chili cheese or even a cheeseburger with green chile.

Hamburger Boy keeps things simple with no over-the-top toppings, and its hamburgers taste incredible. The meat is exceptionally juicy, a real treat to be enjoyed. Their classic salad topping can be substituted for fried onion rings when the meat is freshly ground. If you feel like feasting, double the patties.

Location: 12023 NM-14, Cedar Crest, NM

Website: https://www.burgerboynm.com/

Phone: 505-281-3949

Store Hours: Wed-Sun 9am–4pm

Hamburger Nook

Are flame-broiled hamburgers and fries the best combination meal? Not much. There are nothing frills about the food at Hamburger Nook . It is just good and has been for nearly 30 years. If you’re feeling adventurous, if you’re feeling adventurous single, double, and triple patty options come with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and green chile sauce. A toasted bun, hand-cut French fries, and fresh ingredients make this dish a recurring favorite.

Location: 1204 E Madrid Ave, Las Cruces, NM

Website: https://burgernook.com/

Phone: 575-523-9806

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 10am–5pm

Little Red Hamburger Hut

Cheeseburger with red chile in a state that has a cheeseburger trail of green chile? Definitely. The change in pace was delightful. Hand-pressed and grilled hamburgers are available. You can order the Little Red hamburger with lettuce and red chile on a toasted bun in one quarter-pound or half-pound sizes; it comes with fries and a drink with a double red chile combo if you're peckish. Green chile can, of course, be had as well. Green and red chiles both come from local farms.

Location: 15TH St Nw At Mountain Rd NW Albuquerque, NM

Website: https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Little-Red-Hamburger-Hut/100057697710298/

Phone: n/a

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11:30am-8pm

Where is your favorite hamburger joint in New Mexico? Feel free to share your thoughts below!

