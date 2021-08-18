5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in New Jersey

You'll keep coming back for more top-notch hamburger joints in NJ, which use top-quality beef and are topped with mouth-watering cheeses and vegetables. With their fresh ingredients and creative creations, these eateries stand out from the rest. Here are five great New Jersey hamburger joints where you can sink your teeth into a delicious hamburger! 

Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House 

Vagabond Kitchen serves juicy hamburgers topped with tasty toppings that perfectly complement the meat. In addition to their simple A-1 sauce hamburger, they also offer the Hot Mess Mushroom Hamburger, which is mind-blowing. There is also a vegetarian hamburger on the menu, topped with avocado and vegan coleslaw. Besides seafood and sliders, hummus and hamburgers, fries, and fajitas are available on Vagabond's imaginative menu. It is highly recommended that you order the lobster tail hamburger topped with a juicy 8 oz hamburger and their signature banger sauce.

  • Location: 672 N Trenton Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
  • Website: https://www.vagabondac.com/
  • Phone: 609-350-6721
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–12am / Fri-Sat 11am–1am / Sun 11am–12am

Bareburger 

In addition to using only the best possible ingredients, Bareburger, which started in Queens, uses transparency about preparing their hamburgers. A variety of meats, such as beef, bison, and lamb, can be used to create hamburger patties, which can be topped with more than a hundred organic ingredients. Select among these options to craft the perfect hamburger.

Organic hamburgers from beef to bison can be found at this casual, eco-minded regional chain. Each morning, the brioche buns are freshly baked from the bakery with organic brisket, organic chuck, & short rib. As Bareburger partners closely with sustainable farmers and partners, its menu is organic and sustainable.

  • Location: 11 South St, Morristown, NJ
  • Website: https://www.bareburger.com/
  • Phone: 973-683-2273
  • Store Hours: Daily 11:30am–10pm

Krug's Tavern 

There are six different hamburger options at Krug's Tavern, each with a 12-ounce patty. Featuring their marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, Krug's Pizza Hamburger is a must-try. This classic ham sandwich is combined with a hamburger to make the Krug's Taylor Ham Hamburger.  Krug's Tavern, since March 1932, has been owned and operated by a family. As of 2013, the tavern is being run by the fourth generation of the Krug family who founded it.  So if you are planning on a lunch or dinner, visit Krug’s Tavern now! Bring your friends and family for more fun! 

  • Location: 118 Wilson Ave, Newark, NJ
  • Website: https://krugstavern.com/
  • Phone: 973-465-9795
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11am–12am

Stage Left Steak 

A great hamburger can also be found at Stage Left Steak, which features gorgeous wedge-cut fries. Besides Vermont cheddar cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, and chipotle mayo, your hamburger is topped with bacon and applewood smoked bacon.   

Known for their 11-ounce Angus hamburgers cooked over a grill with applewood, Stage Left Hamburger uses Angus beef. A slight hint of smokiness adds to its sweetness.

  • Location: 5 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 
  • Website: https://www.stageleft.com/
  • Phone: 732-828-4444
  • Store Hours: Thurs-Fri 4:30–9pm / Sun 4:30–9:30pm

Shore Fire Grille

Originally from Manahawkin, owner Tim Kohlheim completed his first restaurant shift after growing up in the suburbs - the restaurateur passed away in 2019. In spring and summer, Shore Fire Grille in Surf City continues to honor his legacy. Five-Star patties are ground from the tenderloin, beef brisket, and short ribs, according to the specifications of a local butcher. Delicious specials are on the menu. It is possible to order a single, double, triple, or even a quadruple patty at Shore Fire Grille. You get to decide!

  • Location: 1718 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City, NJ
  • Website: https://shorefiregrille.com/
  • Phone: 609-488-5586
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–9pm

Did we miss mentioning your favorite hamburger joint in New Jersey? Please let us know in the comments!

