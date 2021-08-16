5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Illinois

Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

Hamburger joints that have perfected the art of hamburger making stand out from the rest. You can find the best hamburger joints across Illinois if you're sick of fast food and want a fresh, quality hamburger. These restaurants serve mouthwatering hamburgers topped with fresh toppings in hefty portions. At these 5 great hamburger places in the state, try to pace yourself and save room for fries and shakes.

Meatheads Burgers & Fries

The mission of the Meatheads chain is to serve well-prepared hamburgers. Fresh Angus beef is used in hamburgers and toppings such as fried eggs, avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, and sauerkraut. Additionally, you can choose from a variety of cheeses. There are 16 Meatheads locations throughout the Chicagoland area, so when you need the perfect beef hamburger, Meatheads are always nearby. High-end hamburgers for a very reasonable price - this is clean, honest food.

Location: 75th St STE 127, Naperville, IL

Website: https://www.meatheadsburgers.com/

Phone: 630-355-6066

Store Hours: Daily 11am–9pm

Gross' Burgers

Gross' Burgers has some of the best hamburgers in the area if you enjoy eating around missiles, bullets, and knives. Hamburgers are delicious when made with tender beef patties and melted mozzarella cheese on soft, warm bread. Additionally, they serve great fries and shakes. When driving through the area, you must try Gross' Burger - diner food done right. The hamburgers are griddle-smashed and juicy, the buns are fresh and soft, and the fries are just crisp enough. Fast-food restaurant with consistently delicious hamburgers has been a local favorite for decades. You will feel patriotic eating a hamburger with the American military-themed artwork surrounding you.

Location: 25 Henderson St, Danville, IL

Website: www.grossburgers.com

Phone: 217-442-8848

Store Hours: Daily 10:30am–8:30pm

Bulldogs Grill

Bulldogs Grill never leaves you hungry. Retro hamburger joint offering hamburgers, cheese fries, shakes, and other tasty dishes. Its vast portions and friendly service make it worth checking out. They prepare their hamburgers every day so that they are of the best quality, and they add a lot of creative toppings for a variety of flavors. Bring a serious appetite. You can find the juiciest hamburger at Bulldogs Grill, which is made from chuck and sirloin. Cooked to perfection, their hamburgers are among the world's most succulent.

Location: 122 S Main St, Wauconda, IL

Website: https://www.bulldogsgrill.com/

Phone: 847-526-8234

Store Hours: Tues-Fri 11am–2pm, 4–8pm / Sat 11am–9pm / Sun 11am–8pm

DMK Burger Bar

Look no further than DMK Burger Bar for fresh beef hamburgers and cheese fries. Despite being on the pricey side, this hip hamburger joint offers a unique selection of hamburgers and toppings. The meat at the restaurant is of high quality, not frozen, and partly responsible for the crowded dining room. Restaurateur David Morton Chef Michael Kornick founded DMK Burger Bar in 2009 after a year-long trip across America seeking out the best hamburgers.

Location: 2954 N Sheffield Ave, Chicago, IL

Website: https://dmkburgerbar.com/

Phone: 773-360-8686

Store Hours: Daily 11:30am–9pm

Kuma's Too

Go to Kuma's Too if you like rock music and beer with your hamburger. The hamburgers are delicious, large, and named after famous rock bands. Pepper Jack cheese and chipotle mayo flavor the Iron Maiden, for example. There are a variety of flavors in all of their hamburgers. Kuma's Corner has five locations throughout Illinois, so you're never too far from the delicious Original Kuma Hamburger. It has a 10oz hamburger patty, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, fried egg, and lettuce and tomato. Wait for the kicker if that sounds tasty. With each bite, you'll enjoy a unique taste created by the pretzel roll from Highland Bakery.

Location: 852 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL

Website: https://kumascorner.com/location/kumas-too/

Phone: 312-666-9090

Store Hours: Daily 12–8pm

Do you know of any other mind-boggling hamburger spots, not on this list? Comment if you have any.

