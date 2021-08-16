5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Maine

In the entire state of Maine, you can find some incredible hamburgers. Therefore, we compiled a list of the 5 best places to visit on your foodie bucket list. The pictures here will make you hungry, though. There is something on this list for everyone, from classic cheeseburgers to massive buns loaded with toppings. For one day, forget the diet, grab a friend and work up an appetite. Take a look at these 5 of Maine's best hamburgers: 

Harmon's Lunch

Cheeseburger with two slices of cheese, loaded is the best to order when you’re at Harmon’s Lunch! There are fried onions, mustard, and relish on that plate. Despite not having lettuce, tomatoes, or mayo, the sandwich is delicious. Since 1960, Harmon's has specialized in simple treats. The best way to order a 57-year-old roadside stand hungry is to get a double cheeseburger. Don't forget to drizzle malt vinegar over the small fries liberally. It's served on a hot buttered roll that has a cloudlike texture, even better when napkin pieces stick to it due to the heat.

  • Location: 144 Gray Rd, Falmouth, ME 
  • Website: https://www.yelp.com/biz/harmons-lunch-falmouth
  • Phone: 207-797-9857
  • Store Hours: Mon-Fri 10:30am–3pm

Owls Head General Store

There's nothing better than a Seven Napkin Hamburger at Owls Head General Store. A trip to Maine isn't complete without trying this famous hamburger. A large, lightly packed patty is topped with cheese, mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and onions and cooked however you like. There is only slight hyperbole to the name, so you will have difficulty finishing one without lots of napkins. This snack is not ideal for on-the-go consumption, as its name implies. It starts with half a pound of freshly ground beef, which staff in the tiny kitchen spoons into a loose patty and sears to create a crust. The mighty hamburger is then stacked with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, mayo, and ketchup and served on a buttered, griddled bun. Some years ago, Food Network Magazine called it the state's best hamburger. 

  • Location: 2 S Shore Dr, Owls Head, ME 
  • Website: https://www.owlsheadgeneralstore.com/
  • Phone: 207-466-9046
  • Store Hours: Wed-Mon 7am–7pm

Nosh Kitchen Bar

Cheeseburgers with four kinds of cheese. It consists of four of Nosh's unique blend patties seared on a flat top and topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles on a brioche bun. Nosh's hamburger menu isn't particularly subtle. You can skip the one with pork belly, and the other with fried mac and cheese buns and have this giant instead. On top of a standard Nosh patty, a combination of beef, pork, and herbs, is provolone, red pepper marinara, and pesto. 

  • Location: 551 Congress St, Portland, ME
  • Website: https://www.noshkitchenbar.com/
  • Phone: 207-553-2227
  • Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 4–11pm / Fri-Sat 12–11pm

Grace

Can you get a gourmet hamburger for a similar price to a Wendy's Baconator? Grace is a lovely restaurant set in an old church in Portland. A delicious and budget-friendly hamburger can be found on their Bar Snacks menu. A beer should be paired with the Grace Hamburger, available only at the bar and in the lounge. Besides cheddar, tomato confit, and pickled onions, the hamburger is topped with a cheddar sauce. Despite its simplicity, the dish is delicious.

  • Location: 15 Chestnut St, Portland, ME 
  • Website: https://www.opentable.com/grace-portland
  • Phone: 207-828-4423
  • Store Hours: 24/7

Fog Bar & Café

Bacon jam tops the Fog House Burger, which is made with grass-fed beef. Onions rings tossed in Sriracha sauce paired with asiago cheese on a brioche roll. The staff is friendly, and the menu is delicious at this quirky bar and café. You can get a grass-fed beef hamburger for $15. Served on toasted Brioche buns, the hamburger is topped with Sriracha onion rings, bacon jam, and Asiago cheese. A side of duck dusted fries completes the meal. 

  • Location: 328 Main St, Rockland, ME
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/Fogbarcafe/
  • Phone: 207-593-9371
  • Store Hours: Daily 4-11pm

What are your thoughts on these hamburger places in Maine? Let us know in the comments!

