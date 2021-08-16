5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Lousiana

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394NFZ_0bSkVGuB00
Ilya Mashkov/Unsplash

If anything, Louisiana is obsessed with good food, making the task of selecting the best belly-fillers all the more difficult, especially when it comes to hamburgers. Nevertheless, we tried to see what would happen, and this is what we tasted. Check out these Louisiana hamburger spots!

Bread & Circus Provisions

We recommend ordering The Juicy Lucy when you visit Bread and Circus Provisions! There is almost a cult following for this off-menu item. Every Thursday, they feature a particular sandwich, and it is a popular choice after hours on Saturday. This juicy hamburger is hand-ground in the middle of a brioche bun full of buttery cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, and caramelized onion mayo on a seasoned and flavored hamburger that's stuffed full of flavor. Management refused to confirm or deny the rumor that Lucy's evil twin, Ethel, caters to the late-night eats party with pecan butter, pepper jelly, and another fried egg. However, they winked quite a lot.

  • Location: 258 Bendel Rd, Lafayette, LA
  • Website: https://www.bandcprovisions.com/
  • Phone: 337-408-3930
  • Store Hours: Wed-Thurs 11 am–6 pm / Fri-Sat 11 am–10 pm

Lee's Burgers 

Family-run Lee's Burgers, located in Metairie, Louisiana, operates from 10:30 a.m. most days. Among their nine different hamburgers, they have the original, which has mayo, mustard, pickles, and grilled onions, all the way to the OWOO, which comes with onion rings and other sides! Do you have a hard time keeping your hunger in check? Try the Double Up hamburger with two patties, ketchup, mustard, pickle, lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions. In addition to Skinny Hamburgers, there are a few healthier options available. In addition to root beer floats and shakes, brownies, sundaes, chili cups, and fries are available. 

  • Location: 104 Lake Dr, Covington, LA
  • Website: https://www.leesburgerscovington.com/
  • Phone: 985-898-3440
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 10:30am–8pm / Fri-Sat 10:30am–9pm / 11am–8pm

The Burger Grind 

Not only are the hamburgers at The Burger Grind among the best in West Monroe, but they are also among the best in Louisiana. There's nothing fancy about this casual, family-owned restaurant, but it's known for its Texas-inspired hamburgers. You'll enjoy hamburgers dripping with delicious juices that are freshly ground daily at this restaurant. 

  • Location: 1405 N 7th St, West Monroe, LA
  • Website: www.burgergrind.hungerrush.com
  • Phone: 318-570-5432
  • Store Hours: Daily 10:30 am–9 pm

Grady V's American Bistro 

Gourmet hamburgers, steaks, and seafood can be enjoyed at Grady V's American Bistro. There is a public restaurant on the golf course, even though it is located on a golf course. Get the Triple Threat Hamburger, which has three half-pound Angus hamburgers, bacon, cheddar cheese, roasted jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onion, and a full pound of chips or fries for $20! The giant baddest-ass hamburger in the state isn't for everyone, but sometimes you throw caution to the wind and eat it anyway. You are looking at the Triple Threat Hamburger at Grady V's, my friend. 

  • Location: 900 Country Club Blvd, Thibodaux, LA
  • Website: https://www.gradyvs.com/
  • Phone: 985-446-8894
  • Store Hours: Tues 11am–2pm / Wed-Sat 11am–10pm

Mugshots Grill and Bar 

Mugshots Grill and Bar is familiar to residents of Alabama and Mississippi, but there is only one location in Louisiana, in Covington. Its menu includes seventeen unique hamburgers, along with a few classic options. The Mugshot is one of them. You can get excellent hamburgers piled high with six bacon strips and three seasoned patties at this place. You're on the house if you finish this baby in 12 minutes or less. Otherwise, he'll cost you twenty-two big ones. 

  • Location: 300 River Highland Blvd, Covington, LA
  • Website: https://www.mugshotsgrillandbar.com/
  • Phone: 985-893-2422
  • Store Hours: Sun 11am–9pm / Mon-Sat 11am–10pm

Our apologies if we missed your favorite hamburger restaurant in Louisiana! Please feel free to mention them in the comments below!

