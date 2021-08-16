5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Kansas

Kansas State is famous for its hamburgers. Therefore, we compiled a list of the 5 best places to visit on your foodie bucket list. The pictures here will make you hungry, though. There is something on this list for everyone, from classic cheeseburgers to massive buns loaded with toppings. Grab some friends and work up an appetite for a day before you start thinking about the diet. Take a look at these 5 Kansas hamburgers: 

Gridiron Cafe  

About 400 people live in Hope, Kansas. Gridiron Cafe delivers quality and tastes any time you stop by for a visit, regardless of how small it may be. The Lion Hamburger is a must-try. There's a juicy patty on top of onions, mushrooms, bacon, and Swiss cheese. It is impossible to describe this dish with the word delicious. The Gridiron Café in Hope, Kansas, occupies a former garage on the town's main street and is home to a small project that aims to be a "home for the hungry." 

  • Location: 211 N Main St, Hope, KS
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Family-Style-Restaurant/Gridiron-Cafe-683110741727016/
  • Phone: 785-366-7700
  • Store Hours: Sun-Wed 11am–1:30pm / Thurs 11am–7pm / Fri 11am–1:30pm

Beef Burger Bob's 

Experience something truly unique by visiting Beef Burger Bob's, home of some of Kansas's best American classic hamburgers. It's evident throughout this drive-in that it's been operating in some capacity since the 1950s. Unique Americana decor compliments their loose-meat hamburger sandwiches perfectly. 

  • Location: 621 Main St, Neodesha, KS
  • Website: http://www.kansastravel.org/beefburgerbobs.htm
  • Phone: 620-325-5500
  • Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am–6pm

Snack Shack on Santa Fe  

Hamburger meat at Bichelmeyer Meats in Kansas City, Kansas, is the key to the mouthwatering hamburgers at Snack Shack. Their classic Bobby Hamburger is unbeatable, especially the quality. It contains two 1/3-pound patties as well as four slices of cheese, grilled onions, and jalapenos. The reason it is said to taste like heaven is that it does. The snack shop has undergone several changes in a short period in Overland Park, Kansas. After repeated lawsuit threats from a small fast-food chain in the eastern US, it changed its name to Shake Shack in 2010. 

  • Location: 8039 Santa Fe Dr, Overland Park, KS 
  • Website: https://thesnackshackonsantafe.com/
  • Phone: 913-381-3200
  • Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 11am–8pm / Sat 11am–3pm

Ty's Diner 

The tastiest hamburgers are usually found in America's smallest, coziest diners. Ty's Diner in Wichita echoes this sentiment. The meaty goodness they have here is so popular here that locals wait in line to get a taste. The hamburgers are hand-made, and the fries are cut fresh each morning, so you can't get any fresher than that. 

Wichita, Kansas, is home to the 60-year-old Ty's Diner, which isn't a diner at all - it's a hamburger joint. Most of Ty's few hours of opening are devoted to people standing in line. However, waiting times usually do not exceed 15 minutes. Each morning the ground beef is delivered to the restaurant, and ground beef hamburgers are hand-formed. Each day, fresh French fries are cut. 

  • Location: 928 West 2nd St N, Wichita, KS
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/TysDiner/
  • Phone: 316-263-1416
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11am–2:30pm

Bomber Burger  

Do you need a meaty hamburger in Kansas? At Bomber Burger, you'll find it. Two pounds of ground beef and six slices of cheese are the key ingredients of their Bus #36 Hamburger. The answer is six! You'll have to spend $20 on this gluttonous hamburger, but it is worth it once you try it! 

Since 1985, the Rickard family has owned and operated Bomber Burger in Wichita, Kansas, in 1951. Currently, it is run by Chris Rickard, whose father, Paul Rickard, died in 1997. Four small, two-person tables and seven stools are on display at Bomber Burger. A confident attitude permeates the food service. Slowly grilling the hamburgers keeps them moist. 

  • Location: 4860 S Clifton Ave, Wichita, KS 
  • Website: https://www.bomberburger.net/
  • Phone: 316-522-6291
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 10am–2pm

Let us know what you think of these burger joints in Kansas! Hit the comments below!

