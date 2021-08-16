5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Iowa

Iowa City, IA

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, Iowa ranks among the top 10 beef-producing states, so it should have many top-notch hamburger joints. Whether it's a simple classic like a bacon cheeseburger or something creative like glazed donuts served with breakfast patties, you can find the right hamburger for your taste buds. The following are five of the best hamburger restaurants in Iowa!

Short's Burgers and Shine 

One of the best hamburger joints in Iowa and one of the best hamburgers in the state, Short's Burgers and Shine in Iowa City is a must-visit hamburger joint in the country. There is an extensive gourmet hamburger menu at Short's. The interior is designed to evoke the prohibition era, giving each visit a stylized feel of past times when the extensive craft beer menu would have been hidden from view. Over 20 hamburgers are available at Short's, and it's sure to take more than one trip to try them all. This restaurant will be around for a while, so you'll have to come back again and again.  

  • Location: 18 S Clinton St, Iowa City, IA
  • Website: http://shortsburger.com/
  • Phone: 319-337-4678
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–8pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm

Zombie Burger

Zombie Burger in Des Moines would probably appeal to the undead if they wanted something other than human flesh. A variety of cleverly named and flavored hamburgers are served at Zombie Hamburger in Iowa City, Coralville, Ankeny, and West Des Moines, along with milkshakes including alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. While Zombie Burger offers many take-home options, you'll be glad you stopped by Zombie Burger earlier that day as you'll enjoy your hamburger later at home.  

  • Location: 300 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA
  • Website: www.zombieburgershakelab.com
  • Phone: 515-244-9292
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–11pm

BW's Burgers 

A contender for the title "Best Burger in Iowa," BW's Burgers out of West Des Moines offers a variety of hamburger concoctions along with steak, cheesy, and specialty seasoned fries. We grill all of our hamburgers to perfection and serve them whichever way you like. Their hamburgers weigh 14 ounces of delicious meat. BW's gives you the option to choose between traditional condiments or something a little more unique like a bruschetta hamburger, so no matter what you choose, you're sure to enjoy a better hamburger. 

  • Location: 3701 Ep True Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 
  • Website: https://m.yelp.com/biz/bws-burgers-west-des-moines-2
  • Phone: (515) 327-7007
  • Store Hours: Dail 11am-2pm and 5-10pm

Chuckwagon Restaurant 

There are several food options at the Chuckwagon Restaurant in Adair, including breakfast items, hamburgers, cold beer, and desserts. In their fun and friendly restaurant space, Chuckwagon covers whatever food you and your family crave. The Chuckwagon's menu and beverages are both worth a visit, but the hamburgers are the pièce de résistance. The Chuckwagon in Adair offers a wide selection of classic and original hamburger varieties. 

  • Location: 113 5th St, Adair, IA 
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/chuckwagonadair/
  • Phone: 641-742-3611
  • Store Hours: Mon-Fri 7am–9pm / Sat-Sun 8am–9pm

Ankeny Diner 

On Southeast Delaware Avenue, you will find the Ankeny Diner, which offers classic dining at its finest. The diner menu includes all the diner classics, including breakfast plates, turkey clubs, and of course, hamburgers and French fries. Diners at the Ankeny Diner can choose from original hamburgers or go a little more adventurous with something like a Goober Hamburger, including cheese, peanut butter, and an egg cooked to their liking. Whether you choose lunch or dinner at Ankeny Diner, you are guaranteed to have a delicious meal. 

  • Location: 133 SE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA 
  • Website: http://ankenydiner.com/
  • Phone: 515-964-7851
  • Store Hours: Daily 6am–8pm

Did we make your mouth water from all these fantastic hamburger places in Iowa? Let us know what you think about these hamburger joints in the comments below!

