5 Best Places to Eat Hamburger in Indiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xcae2_0bSkQ5FE00
Mike/Unsplash

Even though hamburgers are among the tastiest creations globally; juicy, meaty, and always reliable, it comes as a relief to fellow greedy guts to know that the hamburgers in Indiana are some of the best in the country. Our list has something for everyone, from massive and monstrous hamburgers packed with toppings to fine dining restaurants with gourmet takes. The feast is about to begin. Here's where to find the best hamburgers in Indiana, from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis and other minor spots. 

The Superburger  

Is your stomach growling? Make sure you get the Triple Newk at The Superburger. Three quarter-pound patties make up this Bacon Cheeseburger. Served with triple-layers of bacon, cheese, and cheese, the Triple Newk hamBurger is named after the local athletic director and made with three quarter-pound patties made with 90 percent grass-fed beef. Locally grown, 90% lean grass-fed beef is used to make these patties. Then they add three layers of cheese and three layers of bacon. The super hamburger is indeed excellent. There is no reason not to have second and third helpings. You won't find a better Indiana hamburger anywhere else.

  • Location: 600 W Main St, Paoli, IN
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Burger-Restaurant/The-Superburger-764022013668577/
  • Phone: 812-723-4445
  • Store Hours: Fri-Sat, Mon 11am–9pm / Sun, Tues-Thurs 11am–8pm

Teays River Brewing & Public House 

Several years ago, the brewery had one of the best beer hamburgers in Indiana for its Ultimate Beer Hamburger. A mouth-watering 8oz hamburger patty from Teays River is the Ultimate Beer Hamburger, which is made of hob mayo, beer cheese, and onion jam that give the already beer-marinated patty a distinct taste. Our interest is substantial. Beer cheese and beer-marinated patties provide the flavoring in this case. You will be blown away by the number of hops and onion jams in this sandwich.

  • Location: 3000 S 9th St Ste A, Lafayette, IN
  • Website: https://www.teaysriverbrewing.com/
  • Phone: 765-746-6614
  • Store Hours: Wed, Thurs, Sun 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–12am / Mon-Tues 3–9pm

Big Woods 

On a brioche bun, you'll find a hand-pressed ground beef patty topped with twice-smoked bacon, Big Woods' signature (in-house smoked) pulled pork, onion jam, and bistro sauce. Delicious! If you are not sure what to order, Big Woods' Big Mouth Hamburger is a must-try. Served with crispy chips, Big Woods' Big Mouth Hamburger leaves nothing to be desired. They add twice-smoked bacon, pulled pork, onion jam, bistro sauce, and cheddar cheese with a hand-pressed patty. Their delicious hamburgers will have you drooling.

  • Location: 1002 N Main St, Speedway, IN 
  • Website: www.bigwoodsrestaurants.com
  • Phone: 317-757-3250
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–11pm

Bub's Burgers & Ice Cream 

There is nothing ugly about the Big Ugly hamburger at Bub's Burgers, though. This club dwarfs carmel's competition. Besides the thick, crispy onion rings, thick, ooey-gooey cheese and bacon, the hamburger is loaded with a pound of meat. They'll put your picture up on the wall if you can finish it. Get your photo on the wall after eating one pound of meat on this hamburger.  

  • Location: 620 S Main St, Zionsville, IN
  • Website: www.bubsburgers.com
  • Phone: 317-344-0927
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–9pm

33 Brick Street

Residents all over Indiana consistently rate the Southwest Hamburger at 33 Brick Street as one of the best they've ever had. A half-pound of prime beef is served with BBQ sauce, crispy smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese. You can top it with onion rings if you like. Southwest hamburgers are half-pound hamburgers topped with crispy onion rings, crispy bacon, and cheddar cheese.

  • Location: 480 S Maple St, French Lick, IN 
  • Website: https://www.33brickstreet.com/
  • Phone: 812-936-3370
  • Store Hours: Mon 3–9pm / Tues-Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm / Sun 11:30am–8pm

Which one of these hamburgers in Indiana would you choose? Choosing is hard when there are so many options in your state! Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below!

