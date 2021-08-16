5 Best Places to Eat Hamburger in Idaho

Lukas Bee./Unsplash

The Idaho landscape is perhaps more known for its vast beauty than Idaho's location in the Pacific Northwest. Idaho also makes some tasty hamburgers, which you may be surprised to find out! Check out Idaho's 5 best hamburger spots.

Hudson's Hamburgers

Hudson's Hamburgers , one of Idaho's oldest restaurants, serves up the best hamburgers in town. For over a century, Idahoans have come here to satisfy their hamburger cravings with the juiciest hamburgers around. A minimalist hamburger is their specialty. The restaurant serves cheeseburgers with onions, pickles, and cheese. Hudson's Diner was founded in 1907, making it one of Idaho's oldest and most famous diners. You'll have difficulty finding a seat at this hamburger joint that's known for flipping the juiciest, most sought-after hamburgers. Their secret lies in their simplicity. They only have one thing on their menu you'll want to eat: hamburgers. Oh, and a slice of pie!

Location: 207 Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Website: http://www.hudsonshamburgers.com/

Phone: 208-664-5444

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 9:30am–5:45pm

Boise Fry Company

Boise Fry Company has hamburgers and fries, so getting both is an excellent way to enjoy your meal. They specialize in hamburgers and fries at this small chain restaurant in Idaho. Here, you're getting some fantastic quality food because the hamburgers are made with grass-fed beef, and the fries are hand-cut every day. A small chain based in Idaho, this company is one of the most dedicated food businesses in the state. Their meat is free-range, grass-fed beef, and all of their products are crafted from locally sourced ingredients. Daily, they hand-cut their fries. Everything here is fresh and eco-friendly! All of this is important, but why? They have food that reflects this. They offer several types of fries, as well as homemade soda and hamburgers!

Location: 204 N Capitol Blvd, Boise, ID

Website: https://www.boisefrycompany.com/

Phone: 208-949-7523

Store Hours: Daily 11am–9pm

Penny's Pit Burgers

Come on down to Penny's Pit Burgers for some gourmet, fire-grilled hamburgers if you especially like the char on your hamburger. Hamburgers here are excellent and have Hollywood-esque names, like the James Dean Hamburger. Penny's is one of the best places in the Panhandle for classic fire-grilled hamburgers. No matter what you order, make sure you grab a craft beer on tap while you wait. The James Dean is a popular choice here. Is there anything that could be improved? We have been held in the dark for so long by Rathdrum!

Location: 14319 W Hwy 53, Rathdrum, ID

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Pennyspitburgers/

Phone: 208-687-2052

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 12–6:30pm

The Brakeman American Grill

At Brakeman American Grill , you can get some of the heaviest and meatiest hamburgers around. This tasty food joint in Idaho serves large hamburgers, so bring your appetite. Their double-patty hamburgers here are made from fresh ground beef on well-toasted buns if you're hungry. Experience the Crazy Brakeman hamburger if you're feeling adventurous. What are your chances of finishing it? It would be more than sufficient if the Brakeman were the regular one. You'll enjoy every bite of this delicious meal!

Location: 27 N Main St, Victor, ID

Website: https://brakemangrill.com/

Phone: 208-787-2020

Store Hours: Wed-Sun 11:30am–3:30pm, 5–9pm

Dueling Irons

The portions at Dueling Irons are legendary, so we challenge you to finish your meal. You can't go wrong with a Swiss mushroom hamburger, but if you're feeling brave, try the big iron: two half-pound patties, a fried egg, and bacon. A full range of hamburger meats is prepared and seasoned in-house, made from ground beef and brisket. If you ask us, that sounds like some serious business. It's worth a stop on your way through Post Falls!

Location: 1780 E Schneidmiller Ave, Post Falls, ID

Website: https://www.facebook.com/duelingironsID/

Phone: 208-262-9716

Store Hours: Daily 7am–2pm

Please drop your thoughts in the comments section below! Let us know what you think of these hamburger restaurants in Idaho!

