5 Best Places to Eat Hamburger in Hawaii

The food scene on these islands is every bit as spectacular as the scenery, so you can be sure that Hawaii hamburgers are just as good as anything you'll find on the mainland. It might even make your hamburger taste better knowing you're eating it in paradise! From huge, topping-laden patties to simple, classic cheeseburgers, we've rounded up the top seven Hawaii hamburgers. Get out of the poke rut for a day and enjoy some delicious food!

Burgers and Things 

The tucked-away Pauoa Chop Suey is next to this quirky hamburger joint under a freeway overpass that multiple sources have described as a hidden gem. There are no grills at Burgers and Things, so the patties are marinated, which keeps them from drying out. Hamburgers are braised rather than grilled in this country. The names of the hamburgers are entertaining in themselves, with options like "Wagyu Say ? which is a medium-rare patty with sautéed mushrooms and onions and creamy horseradish. The Ni'ihau Lamb Bam Thank You, Ma'am, on the other hand, consists of a lamb patty braised with honey, mint, and vinegar jus and accompanied by bacon, apple, maple jam, honey pesto, and cheese. You can't go wrong with the Juicy Hamburger, but make sure you grab plenty of napkins. 

  • Location: 745 Fort St, Honolulu, HI
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/burgersandthingshawaii/
  • Phone: 808-586-2000
  • Store Hours: Mon-Fri 9 am–2 pm

Annie's Island Fresh Burgers 

Annie's hamburgers are enormous, juicy, inventive, and outstanding, along with the fries out of this world. One of the best places on the entire island to get an organic, grass-fed hamburger is this unassuming spot in sleepy Kainaliu. Avocado, barbecue sauce, maple caramelized onions, lime-cilantro coleslaw, and melted cheeses are toppings. There are also fish, chicken, and vegetarian "hamburger" options for those who don't eat beef. If you order a side of garlic basil fries with the house-made dipping sauces on the side, your belly will thank you. 

  • Location: Hawaiʻi Belt, Kealakekua, HI
  • Website: http://www.anniesislandfreshburgers.com/
  • Phone: 808-324-6000
  • Store Hours: Thurs-Tues 11 am-8 pm

Rebel Kitchen 

The staff is always friendly and relaxed at Rebel Kitchen, which offers indoor and outdoor seating (dog friendly). There is a wide selection of food for all palates and plenty of local beers to wash everything down, but the hamburgers are the stars. From 4–6 pm, there will be excellent specials on beers and pupus to accompany your hamburger. The Rebel is also a good choice, as it features swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, onion, and spicy pineapple coleslaw. The ketchup is made in-house as well!

  • Location: Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, Kealakekua, HI 
  • Website: https://rebelkitchen.com/
  • Phone: 808-322-0616
  • Store Hours: Wed-Thurs 11am–5pm / Fri-Sat 11am–8pm / 

Hilo Burger Joint

Hilo Burger Joint started as a simple Irish pub but has since expanded to include hamburgers and live music. Perfectly prepared and delicious in every way. Their small pub was converted into a hamburger joint. Originally a tiny Irish pub (Nichol*s Public House), Nichol’s Public House is now a thriving restaurant that sells grass-fed beef to tourists and locals alike. Rhonda Nichols, the owner, grew up all over the country and set up this bar/restaurant to fulfill her dream of owning and operating a successful business.

  • Location: 776 Kilauea Ave, Hilo, HI
  • Website: www.hiloburgerjoint.com
  • Phone: 808-935-8880
  • Store Hours: Thurs-Tues 11 am–8 pm

Franky Fresh 

A relaxed, old-school vibe accompanies the delicious hamburgers and shakes at Franky Fresh. Hamurgers are well sized and juicy here, and they come with a cup of fries and dipping sauces from Franky Fresh. You can choose between the Fresh Prince hamburger and the Marky Mark hamburger, which both come with paniolo beef, mushrooms, bacon, Swiss cheese, and grilled onions. 

  • Location: 3040 Waialae Ave Honolulu, HI
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/Itsfrankyfresh/
  • Phone: (808) 744-7728
  • Store Hours: Daily 11:30 am-9:30 pm

Let us know if we missed your favorite hamburger restaurant in Hawaii! Leave your comments below!

