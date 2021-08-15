5 Best Milkshake Restaurants in California

Alexander Mils/Unsplash

California has a long history of making recipes that are influenced by local ingredients and traditions. This American state has broadened its traditional cuisine to incorporate modern foods and treats, like the famous milkshakes.

The following is a list of the five greatest milkshake restaurants in California that you should visit whenever you're in the state.

The Straw: Modern Milkshakes

The best milkshake assortment in Orange County can be found at this eatery. They've taken it a step further in terms of milkshake presentation and preparation, bringing out the best of the handcrafted milkshakes that are made to order in the most modern and current design possible. Their incredible alcoholic shakes have contributed to this.

Make a point of stopping by their location at 1215 Baker St, Suite A, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 to sample their wide range of sweet, mouthwatering milkshake flavors. The most widely ordered milkshakes include the peanut butter pretzel milkshake, the boozy cinnamon crunch milkshake, and the strawberry milkshake, which is generally topped and coated with rose sparkling wine, are just a few of the amazing options on their menu.

They have provided contact information such as their main phone number (+1 714-852-3772), as well as their website ( https://www.thestrawoc.com/ ).

Great Shakes

This warm homey restaurant is located at 160 S Palm Canyon Dr. A, Palm Springs, CA 92262, United States. They brag about their all-inclusive environment that caters to people of all ages.

They've honed in on offering just the best milkshakes that will leave you speechless.

Their milkshakes are unique in that they are produced with premium ice cream that is handcrafted at the proper temperatures to create a melty and creamy drink that hasn't had any milk added to it, elevating the quality to a new level.

You may have your cake and drink it at The Great Shakes restaurant. This is made possible by their cake shakes, which are only one of the numerous options on their menu, which also includes other items such as pineapple sorbet, which is comparable to that sold at Disneyland but can be achieved without too much difficulty. The almond delight, banana caramel Graham shake, and the old-fashioned shake are among the others.

Visit their website at https://www.greatshakes.com/ or call them at +1 760-327-5300 for more information on The Great Shake restaurant.

My Milkshake

Having specialized in varieties of milkshakes, this restaurant has been able to come up with a long list of milkshake types which feature the spiderman and dark knight, almond milkshake, chocolate milkshakes, and custom made milkshakes.

This is a milkshake restaurant in San Jose that is well-known for its delicious shakes. Once you've arrived at this location, you'll be able to design your bespoke menu to satisfy your hunger. Their shakes are produced to order, and they strive to deliver the specified flavor in the most mouth-watering and accurate manner possible.

They can be found at 151 S 2nd St #199, San Jose, CA 95113, the United States, where you can visit them or call them at +1 408-899-6688. For more information, go to http://www.mymilkshakesj.com/ .

Shake Shack

The milkshakes at Shake Shack are some of the greatest you'll find anywhere. Look no further for people who appreciate taking in the scenery or a cool breeze while eating since Shake Shack has offered sufficient and well-spaced outdoor seating that has been topped off with some flowers to make the environment feel as comfortable as ever.

They not only mastered milkshake creation, but they also produced some of the most delightful products to accompany your chilled natural shakes, such as chicken, frozen mustard, burgers, and fries.

Come in whenever you want and sample their chocolate and vanilla hand-spun milkshakes, which are made with real milk from local farmers and include no added sweeteners. Their unique strawberry, peanut butter, and coffee fair shake have been added to the roster of shakes.

You can physically visit them at 8520 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, United States, or call them at +1 323-488-3010, or go to their website at https://www.shakeshack.com/location/west-hollywood/?utm source=G&utm medium=local&utm campaign=google-local.

for additional information.

Monster Shakes

Enjoy a broad range of whips and FroYo at the Monster Shakes restaurant, located at 425 S Sunrise Way Suite H-7, Palm Springs, CA 92262, United States, and enlighten your afternoon with some classic dessert with a modern monster twist.

You'll adore their specialized milkshakes, which are made to order from a menu that includes sugar-free, vegan, dairy-free, and frozen yogurt options, as well as monster shakes.

Get a sample of their chocolate peanut butter milkshakes, Vanilla Salted Caramel milkshake, and Give Me S'more milkshake whether you're alone or with family or friends.

Contact them at +1 760-325-9803 or visit them at Sunrise Place Shopping Center.

You can also go to their website at https://www.monstershakesps.com/.

Were these recommendations helpful? We'd love to hear from you in the comments area.

