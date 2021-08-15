5 Best Milkshake Restaurants in Arkansas

Fatima Akram/Unsplash

Arkansas has pushed its cuisine to a whole new level by incorporating products like apples, fried green tomatoes, okra, purple hull peas, fried catfish, rice, wild duck, and chicken into its diverse diet.

It would be unusual to go a day without seeing a milkshake shop in any of the states anymore, and Arkansas is no exception. If you're craving a nice fresh shake in Arkansas, make a point of stopping by one of the greatest milkshake places listed below.

Ozark Cafe

This iconic restaurant harkens back to simpler times with its laid-back style, which includes a vintage interior made of wood and a slew of images adorning the walls, all of which combine to make the ideal setting for enjoying a wonderful shake.

With its black facade and large windows that provide ample illumination and vistas, this restaurant stands out. You'll love their scrumptious milkshakes made with a variety of ice cream flavors from their large menu, which is made to order. The chocolate milkshake is their specialty, and many customers have returned for more.

Ozark Cafe, located at Jasper Square 107 East Court Street in the center of Jasper, is available to the public from 6 a.m. You can call them at (870)446-2976 or go to their website at http://ozarkcafe.com/ to visit them or order a delivery.

The Purple Cow Restaurant

The Purple Cow Restaurant has entered the milkshake market with a distinct style that is nothing short of spectacular. This restaurant opened its initial location in 1989, which succeeded and paved the path for subsequent locations in several states.

The restaurant's trademark purple color has pervaded practically everything, including the restaurant's famed purple hand-dipped vanilla shake.

In this adorable restaurant, you can expect a nostalgic and easygoing atmosphere, as well as some of the best flavors for your ice cream and milkshakes. These delectable treats go well with their gourmet burgers and sandwiches.

Visit them to have some amazing milkshake experiences and put a stop to your milkshake craving. They may be reached at 11602 Chenal Pkwy, Little Rock, AR 72211, United States, or by calling them at +501 221-3555. You can also visit http://www.ilovepurplecow.com/.

Wayback Burgers

This restaurant, which is located at 16900 Chenal Pkwy Suite 150 in Little Rock, Arkansas, has taken its name literally and produced some stunning retro interior decor to create a warm, casual, and cozy experience for you.

Why Allow the sun to dehydrate you when you can just go to Wayback Burgers and have a cool and sweet shake from their large menu.

You will not be disappointed with some of their popular shakes, including their unique oreo milkshake, which is arguably the greatest of all. A cold natural chocolate milkshake and mocha shake will also offer a delicious feeling to your taste senses, helping to cool your heated afternoon.

All of these milkshakes are produced to order to fit your preferences and choices in terms of milkshake flavor.

Call them at +1 501-404-5858 or visit their website at https://waybackburgers.com/?y_source=1_MTM4NTMxOTAtNzE1LWxvY2F0aW9uLndlYnNpdGU%3D for more details and queries.

Loblolly Creamery

If you're up for exploring new flavors and milkshake varieties, this is the place to go. Loblolly Creamery, located at 1423 Main St, Suite C, Little Rock, AR 72202, has expanded its innovation to create vegan ice cream and shakes! Isn't that amazing?

Set yourself up with some vegan and non-dairy options that don't skimp on conventional flavors for loyal clients. Among the many possibilities on their large menu, these custom-made shakes include chocolate, vanilla, and vegan versions.

For additional information call them at +1 501-503-5164. Alternatively, go visit their website at https://www.loblollycreamery.com/

Steak 'n Shake

This Gus Belt-founded restaurant has been offering the best items since 1934, as envisioned in the premium burgers and milkshakes idea pioneered by its founder. As the name implies, this great shake location has maintained its legacy. You'll be blown away by the steakburgers and hand-dipped milkshakes.

If you're seeking some of the best hand-dipped milkshakes, crispy fries, and steakburgers, this is the place to go. This restaurant's tradition is to serve natural and handcrafted items made to order. They also don't use any artificial substances or preservatives.

If you're ever in the Fayetteville area, stop by Steak 'n Shake, 4074 Mall Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703, United States, for some delicious thick, hand-dipped chocolate or vanilla milkshakes prepared with genuine milk and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

For more information, please contact them at +1 479-444-6343 or visit their website at https://www.steaknshake.com/locations/ar-fayetteville-n-mall-avenue/.

If you've had the opportunity to dine at any of the above-mentioned restaurants, we'd love to hear your impressions in the comments area.

