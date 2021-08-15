5 Best Milkshake Restaurants in Arizona

The Grand Canyon, a mile-deep gorge created by the Colorado River, is the most famous feature of Arizona, a southwestern US state. 

This state is also noted for its culinary culture and regional cuisine, which has expanded to include non-native cuisines in its restaurants in recent years.

We've taken the effort to identify some of the greatest milkshake restaurants in Arizona, which you may visit while in the state.

McAlpine's Diner & Soda

Since the 1920s, this magnificent eatery has been a local staple. McAlpine's Diner & Soda has a reputation for serving scrumptious specialties, such as mouth-watering milkshakes to go with their delicious burgers and sandwiches.

Their wonderful vintage environment, which includes furniture, clothing, and other interior design, will captivate you. It is renowned to be an LGBTQ-friendly restaurant that has also taken care of your kids with the given kid's menu, serving the majority Of the people in the region in which it resides.

This small soda business, which offers over 99 different flavors, has dedicated itself to producing the best ice cream soda and milkshake specialty. You'll adore their wide range of I've cream flavors, which include delectable chocolate and vanilla flavors.

This restaurant has achieved impressive results for its efforts to send diners back in time and provide an exciting setting in which to reminisce. Spend some time and pay them a visit at 2303 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006, United States to sample the best that they have to offer.

For more information, call +1 602-262-5545 or visit McAlpine's Diner & Soda. You can also visit their website at https://macalpines.com/

The Stand Arcadia Burger Shoppe

If you're craving a shake or have a long journey ahead of you, stop by The Stand Arcadia Burger Shoppe drive-thru or use their takeout options to get your favorite shake flavor.

You should taste their large range of hand-crafted milkshakes, which include specialized salted Dulce De Leche, chocolate Chile, Banana Stand, and Strawberry milkshakes, to mention a few.

Make time to visit their physical shop at 3538 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018, United States, or phone them at +1 602-314-5259 or visit their website at

http://orderthestandarcadiaburgershoppe.com/

Bing's Burger Station

Bing's Burger Station is situated at 794 N Main St in Cottonwood, Arizona 86326. 794 N Main St, Cottonwood, AZ 86326, United States and, as the name implies, you may expect to find a wide variety of fast food items, one of which being their huge milkshake selection.

This eatery has transformed an old gas station into your favorite milkshake stop with very innovative decor. As you sip your milkshake, you'll be taken to a golden age.

For additional information, call +1 928-852-0109 or visit their website at http://bingsburgers.com/.

The Screamery

You won't miss this well-lit and friendly ice cream restaurant as you move along the streets of 250 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, United States. It will satisfy your milkshake needs with some of the excellent assortment offered.

With so many flavor options to pick from, The Screamery restaurant only promises the greatest ice cream. Fresh natural ice cream milkshakes, including strawberry milkshakes and strawberry chocolate milkshakes, are available. This would be your go-to hangout area if you want to cool yourself from the hot Arizona sun with a chilled shake.

More information is available on their website, https://www.thescreamery.com/, or by calling +1 520-207-7486.

Paradise Valley Burger Company

This restaurant has always been on the cutting edge of delivering the tastiest burgers and shakes to your table. Their excellent customer service has been praised as they seek to provide the greatest possible experience for individuals who try out their products.

Choose your milkshake flavor from a broad variety of options, including classic strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla. Maple pecan bacon, peanut butter, and rainbow fun flavors have also been added to them.

The restaurant's unique cereal and ice cream milkshake, known as the Lucky Charms Marshmallow Shake, is the restaurant's greatest milkshake specialty. To enjoy the real nice freshness of their milkshakes, visit them for dine-in, take-out, or delivery.

For additional information, go to 4001 E Bell Rd #102, Phoenix, AZ 85032, United States, or visit their website at http://pvburgercompany.com/. They've also provided a phone number for you to call: +1 602-535-4930.

What are some of the best milkshake restaurants in Arizona that you've visited? In the comments section, we'd love to hear what you have to say!

