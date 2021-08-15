5 Best Milkshake Restaurants in Alabama

Sebastian Coman Photography/Unsplash

Alabama is a state in the United States' southeastern region known for its extensive inland rivers. It is the 24th most populated state in the United States, with Birmingham as its capital. Montgomery County is the county seat.

Alabama's special delicacies and food have a long history. The selling of milkshakes and establishments in the state dates back to the 1950s, and the tale has not changed since then. In the state's currently expanding milkshake business, you can find the best flavors and bargains on milkshakes.

We've simplified your milkshake quest by compiling a list of the best restaurants in Alabama where you can grab your favorite milkshake.

The Yard Milkshake Bar

This restaurant is a gourmet treat shop that offers various hand-dipped ice cream flavors and a variety of jarred toppings. Their presentation is flawless, and their souvenir mason jars give a wonderful touch. Essentially, there is something for everyone.

Because their desserts frequently contain gluten, milk, and nuts, those with severe allergies to nuts, gluten, or milk are strongly urged to avoid eating Yards desserts to prevent cross-contamination. This isn't to say that the restaurant isn't a welcoming environment for all. The Yard Milkshake Bar has also added milk and gluten-free choices to its menu.

Visit them at 3800 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, United States, in the Pelican Place at Craft Farms, and enjoy a sweet shake for your taste buds. Their shakes are fantastic, and they serve them with sugary snacks and cakes, as well as the standard flavor cones.

The espresso float with vanilla ice cream, unicorn milkshake, specialty milkshake, S'Mores, peanut butter brownie bliss, and many other shakes from their extensive menu is among the most popular.

For additional information, don't hesitate to get in touch with them at +1 251-948-0121 or visit their website at https://www.theyardmilkshakebar.com/ .

K & Js Elegant Pastries

K & Js Elegant Pastries is a custom cake store that creates unique creations for various occasions. This restaurant then expanded its production and branched out into the ice cream world, becoming a massive milkshake known location that is a trendsetter in the Alabama milkshake industry and the national scene.

This black-owned and LGBTQ-friendly spot, located at 236 1st St S #300, Alabaster, AL 35007, United States, is a terrific little destination for your milkshake alternatives, as well as other bright and delectable sweet treats and unique varieties in their vast menu. They are also proud of their female leadership.

Visit them for some fantastic ambiance and a vibrant environment that will add icing to your milkshake experience. Cotton candy milkshakes, Halloween milkshakes, and cookies & cream selections are among the most popular products on their menu, among other fascinating possibilities.

They offer curbside pick-up, delivery, and takeaway services. For additional information, you can pay them a short visit or call them at +1 205-663-4827. You can also go to https://www.kjselegantpastries.com/ for more details.

Mrs. Story's Dairy Bar

This dairy bar, which has been serving customers in the exact location since the 1950s, is located at 1900 Pepperell Pkwy, Opelika, AL 36801, United States. Many of their previous customers have had a lasting impression of this location's historic character and service since childhood.

This place has been the best in the neighborhood for the tastiest milkshakes for three generations. They are known for providing prompt and excellent service. Customers who have had the opportunity to order from them consistently laud the chili hot dogs and various milkshake alternatives in their reviews.

If you want to travel back in time and truly appreciate their frozen daily delicacies in this hugely popular location, make a point of visiting them. Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., they are open for business.

Outdoor seating, takeout, a children's menu, and lunch or solitary dining options are available. You may reach them at +1 334-749-1719.

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH burgers, fries, and shakes, as the name implies, provides the finest deals on MOO shakes. Due to its distinctive black outside walls and expansive windows, this fantastic restaurant may be identified at 2112 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233, United States.

The interior decor's style and design guarantee you some spacious, well-aerated dining rooms and tables that can accommodate solo or group meals. Their chairs have been well-padded with soft cushions and leather for added comfort.

Until you try MOOYAH'S shakes category, you won't know what's shaking. The hand-spun shakes are crafted with 100% natural ice cream and are available in seven flavors. Natural Ice Cream with Marshmallow, Chocolate Flakes, Chocolate Syrup, and Graham Cracker Pieces, for example, are available in the S'Mores.

You can reach them at +1 205-224-5644 or visit their website at https://www.mooyah.com/locations/birmingham-al-152/ for more information. This restaurant also has a reward app that offers free food, delivery, and other unique bargains.

Big Spoon Creamery

This incredible restaurant, located at 4000 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35222, is your one-stop shop for all of your favorite milkshake flavors.

Big Spoon Creamery is noted for its small-batch artisan ice cream that is homemade, local, and seasonal. Vanilla, chocolate, and other scrumptious shakes are available from their large menu at reasonable costs with excellent service.

You can dine in or take advantage of their other options, including takeaway and delivery. For further information, contact them at +1 205-703-4712 or visit their website at http://www.bigspooncreamery.com/.

