5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Arizona

In addition to listing the five best burgers in America, we wanted to go that little further and let our readers know which Arizona burgers are the best. There are some incredible options to choose from, ranging from considerable stacks to simple cheeseburgers. Eat these delicious burgers with a friend across the state:

Rehab Burger Therapy

Loyal customers well regard their burgers, and they have three locations in the state. Rehab Burger Therapy believes that everyone "deserves time away from the daily grind." The idea behind Rehabilitation Burger Therapy is that everyone deserves some time off from the daily grind. We believe that celebrating life's simple pleasures like great music, good company, and delicious food can be therapeutic. These kinds of therapies aren't just for rock stars and gazillionaires with jaded attitudes. There is always a need for places where we can retreat and get appropriately treated.

Location: 7210 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ

Website: https://rehabburgertherapy.com/

Phone: 480-621-5358

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11am–8pm / Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm

G's Burgers

At G's Burgers, you'll find an industrial interior, a large bar, beers on tap, and a unique whiskey menu. You can choose from 15 unique burger options, including Momma Brown's Burger, honoring Mrs. Brown. Verde Valley's best burgers can be found at G's Burgers. With original and traditional recipes, we use quality ingredients. The milkshakes and beers are thick and creamy, and the whiskey selection is top-notch! Burgers from G's are excellent! There are some of the best burgers in the state, stout, delicious milkshakes, ice-cold beer, and a wide whiskey selection. Dining experiences don't get much better than this, do they?

Location: 1220 S Eastern Dr, Cornville, AZ

Website: https://www.gsburgersaz.com/

Phone: 928-634-2867

Store Hours: Daily 11am–8pm

Joe's Farm Grill

Joe’s Farm at Agritopia produces fruit, vegetables, and herbs, then sold to other farmers in Arizona. Every bite here is packed with local flavor. Our focus is on typical food prepared exceptionally well at Joe's Farm Grill. When possible, we source local ingredients whenever possible. At Agritopia, we harvest fruit, vegetables, and herbs, and then we seek out local farmers in other parts of Arizona. Our goal is to make everything as local as possible, although not everything can be done. During the cooking process, trans-fat-free oils are used in salad dressings, marinades, and frying.

Location: 3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert, AZ

Website: https://www.joesfarmgrill.com/

Phone: 480-563-4745

Store Hours: Daily 7:30am–9pm

Monkey Burger

A burger is worth eating when the wings are so good. For those seeking something different, there is also a veggie burger and a turkey burger on the menu. Monkey Burger ! Tucson's locally owned burger restaurant serves mouth-watering hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, wings, milkshakes, and other killer extras. There is only beef used at Monkey Burger, and it is Angus beef blended with spices and gourmet toppings.

There is a turkey burger on the menu, along with a black bean burger for vegetarians. They only use the freshest ingredients because they want the best for their customers.

Location: 5350 E Broadway Blvd #128, Tucson, AZ

Website: https://monkeyburgerrestaurant.com/

Phone: 520-514-9797

Store Hours: Daily 9am-11pm

Serial Grillers

The best Burger Makers are serial grillers. Additionally, their burgers are heavenly with bacon, guacamole, Jack cheese, and chipotle mayo. The complexities of all these flavors are what make the burgers here truly tasty.

Serial Grillers offers American food and craft beer at a quick-service restaurant. Founded in 2012, this food truck quickly gained popularity within Tucson, Arizona. Serial Grillers currently operate four restaurants in Tucson.

Location: 1970 W River Rd, Tucson, AZ

Website: https://www.serialgrillersaz.com

Phone: 520-887-3950

Store Hours: Daily 11am–8pm

If you know more burger joints in Arizona, please feel free to comment below!

