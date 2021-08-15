5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Arizona

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pf9cO_0bRTQQRC00
Lidye/Unsplash

In addition to listing the five best burgers in America, we wanted to go that little further and let our readers know which Arizona burgers are the best. There are some incredible options to choose from, ranging from considerable stacks to simple cheeseburgers. Eat these delicious burgers with a friend across the state:

Rehab Burger Therapy

Loyal customers well regard their burgers, and they have three locations in the state. Rehab Burger Therapy believes that everyone "deserves time away from the daily grind." The idea behind Rehabilitation Burger Therapy is that everyone deserves some time off from the daily grind. We believe that celebrating life's simple pleasures like great music, good company, and delicious food can be therapeutic. These kinds of therapies aren't just for rock stars and gazillionaires with jaded attitudes. There is always a need for places where we can retreat and get appropriately treated.

  • Location: 7210 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ
  • Website: https://rehabburgertherapy.com/
  • Phone: 480-621-5358
  • Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11am–8pm / Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm

G's Burgers

At G's Burgers, you'll find an industrial interior, a large bar, beers on tap, and a unique whiskey menu. You can choose from 15 unique burger options, including Momma Brown's Burger, honoring Mrs. Brown. Verde Valley's best burgers can be found at G's Burgers. With original and traditional recipes, we use quality ingredients. The milkshakes and beers are thick and creamy, and the whiskey selection is top-notch! Burgers from G's are excellent! There are some of the best burgers in the state, stout, delicious milkshakes, ice-cold beer, and a wide whiskey selection. Dining experiences don't get much better than this, do they?

  • Location: 1220 S Eastern Dr, Cornville, AZ
  • Website: https://www.gsburgersaz.com/
  • Phone: 928-634-2867
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–8pm

Joe's Farm Grill

Joe’s Farm at Agritopia produces fruit, vegetables, and herbs, then sold to other farmers in Arizona. Every bite here is packed with local flavor. Our focus is on typical food prepared exceptionally well at Joe's Farm Grill. When possible, we source local ingredients whenever possible. At Agritopia, we harvest fruit, vegetables, and herbs, and then we seek out local farmers in other parts of Arizona. Our goal is to make everything as local as possible, although not everything can be done. During the cooking process, trans-fat-free oils are used in salad dressings, marinades, and frying.

  • Location: 3000 E Ray Rd, Gilbert, AZ
  • Website: https://www.joesfarmgrill.com/
  • Phone: 480-563-4745
  • Store Hours: Daily 7:30am–9pm

Monkey Burger

A burger is worth eating when the wings are so good. For those seeking something different, there is also a veggie burger and a turkey burger on the menu. Monkey Burger! Tucson's locally owned burger restaurant serves mouth-watering hamburgers, sandwiches, salads, wings, milkshakes, and other killer extras. There is only beef used at Monkey Burger, and it is Angus beef blended with spices and gourmet toppings.

There is a turkey burger on the menu, along with a black bean burger for vegetarians. They only use the freshest ingredients because they want the best for their customers.

  • Location: 5350 E Broadway Blvd #128, Tucson, AZ
  • Website: https://monkeyburgerrestaurant.com/
  • Phone: 520-514-9797
  • Store Hours: Daily 9am-11pm

Serial Grillers

The best Burger Makers are serial grillers. Additionally, their burgers are heavenly with bacon, guacamole, Jack cheese, and chipotle mayo. The complexities of all these flavors are what make the burgers here truly tasty.

Serial Grillers offers American food and craft beer at a quick-service restaurant. Founded in 2012, this food truck quickly gained popularity within Tucson, Arizona. Serial Grillers currently operate four restaurants in Tucson.

  • Location: 1970 W River Rd, Tucson, AZ
  • Website: https://www.serialgrillersaz.com
  • Phone: 520-887-3950
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–8pm

If you know more burger joints in Arizona, please feel free to comment below!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
13042 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

California State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in California

The most dangerous and safest places to live are published every year based on statistics. Comparing crime volume to crime incidence as a percentage of the population may help pinpoint the most dangerous areas. This is the number of crimes per 100,000 people. It is essential to know the crime rates of different cities in California if you live there or are considering moving there. The following are the 10 most dangerous cities in California according to HomeSnacks:Read full story
Alabama State

​​10 Most Dangerous Cities in Alabama

There are rich cultural, historical, and culinary offerings in Alabama. College football, rocket ships, and Southern literature make it famous. Visit and live in Alabama. Alabama's cities, like those in other states, have less safety than others. To help you determine the security of your current or future communities, we have compiled a list based on data from the RoadSnacks. The following are Alabama's ten most dangerous cities:Read full story
1 comments
Colorado State

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Colorado

Since Colorado boasts majestic mountains, plenty of outdoor activities, incredible cityscapes, and an impressive job market, it should come as no surprise that people want to live here. To add, an increase in population is typically accompanied by the rise in crime, which can be seen in the FBI's Crime in the United States report, which covers almost every city and town in Colorado. In this article, we shall discuss RoadSnack's data on the most dangerous cities in Colorado:Read full story
10 comments
Hawaii State

10 Most Dangerous Cities to Live in Hawaii

Criminal activity in Hawaii has decreased dramatically in recent decades - as a whole, and the state experienced record low levels of robbery, burglary, arson, and violent crimes. In terms of violent crime, the state as a whole is highly safe. However, quite a bit of property crime occurs here, as well. After sundown, you might want to avoid these dangerous places in Hawaii.Read full story
Mississippi State

5 Best Steakhouses in Mississippi

Mississippi is a southern state that played a significant part in the American Civil War (1861–1865). It is the site of a diverse collection of historical monuments and museums. In addition to magnolias, catfish, bluegrass music, and southern charm, the state is recognized for its natural resources.Read full story
2 comments

5 Best Steakhouses in Michigan

Steak is an American staple, therefore it's vital to find a place where you can enjoy a juicy piece of meat every now and again. Michigan is home to a slew of excellent venues to get your hands on a succulent piece of meat that has been prepared to your specifications. In order to satisfy your steak desire, you need to know where to go.Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

5 Best Steakhouses in Massachusetts

While Massachusetts is mostly known for its traditional New England food such as chowder, fish, lobster bisque, and clams, the state also has some pretty great steakhouses to offer. There's something for everyone here, from quiet lakeside cafes in the country to posh Boston fine dining favorites, and everything in between.Read full story
4 comments
Iowa State

5 Best Steakhouses in Iowa

You'll find a finely-raised piece of meat in Iowa, which is home to some of the greatest beef in the country, no matter how you want your steak cooked: rare, medium, or well-done. All across Iowa, you may find steakhouses that range from casual restaurants to exquisite dining experiences, as well as everything in between.Read full story
6 comments
Louisiana State

5 Best Steakhouses in Louisiana

When it comes to succulent, searing steaks, Louisiana has them prepared just as you like them. These top-notch slices of meaty deliciousness will have your mouth watering in anticipation of what's to come. From fancy restaurants to historic family-run enterprises, these ten great steakhouses in Louisiana will have you going back for more time and time again!Read full story
2 comments
Kentucky State

5 Best Steakhouses in Kentucky

A nice steak is something that almost everyone enjoys. Whether you're looking for a 55-day aged strip steak, a fillet mignon prepared to your specifications, or a combined surf and turf dish with your choice of steak and seafood, there are plenty of options in the Bluegrass State to satisfy your cravings. Here are ten of the top steakhouses in Kentucky that are sure to delight your palate and fill your stomach!Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy