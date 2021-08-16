5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Arkansas

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHznR_0bRTPUvt00
Armando Ascorve Morales/Unsplash

Some serious eaters are willing to temporarily set aside their steadfast practice of eating healthily when it comes to a great burger. Even those on the strictest diets can indulge in Arkansas food, including their burgers, known for being rich and decadent. Many of the best minds of the Natural State hail these restaurants, diners, and burger stands as having the best grills. Here is a list of some of the best burger joints in Arkansas. Check out how many of these iconic restaurants you've visited:

Feltner's Whatta-Burger

Burgers! This River Valley treasure is not to be confused with the Whataburger chain. We have been eating by Bob Feltner's unique burger joint in Russellville for over 40 years. At Feltner's Whatta-Burger, you can taste the passion for burgers in every bite! Feltner Brothers is a classic burger diner that evokes American nostalgia. Dining at Feltner Brothers feels like dining at a friend's house. We serve delicious, hearty food to everyone like extended family. In my opinion, Feltner Brothers are among Arkansas' best burger joints. It became a hot spot for serious burger eaters in 2009 (the triple cheeseburger should not be missed).

  • Location: 1410 N Arkansas Ave, Russellville, AR
  • Website: https://whatta-burger.com/
  • Phone: 479-968-1410
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–9pm

David's Burgers

This restaurant is named after David Bubbus, Sr., a butcher from Arkansas who began working at a meat market at age five. According to its TripAdvisor page, David's Burgers is "founded on the knowledge and principles" of its namesake and on "the traditions and craftsmanship found in master butcher shops.". The burgers at David's Burgers might be a chain, but they are still absolutely delicious. No trimmings, fillers, or fat is added to the ground chuck steaks when they grind it into hamburgers. This burger is simply delicious. During the process of eating the enormous burgers, they give diners free fries.

  • Location: 1848 W Main St, Cabot, AR
  • Website: https://www.davidsburgers.com/
  • Phone: 501-286-6222
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10:45am–9pm

Sam's Olde Tyme Hamburgers

Located on Beaver Lake on AR 12, just east of Old Town Rogers, this old-fashioned hamburger joint was established in 2007. Its proximity to the lake is not the only thing that makes Sam's Olde Tyme Hamburgers stand out. The 3-pound burgers at Sam's are delicious, freshly ground, and grilled to order. Sam's Olde Tyme Hamburgers is one of the best burger joints in the state, thanks to its burgers, bbq, malts, and milkshakes. A BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger combines perfectly charred bacon, fresh ground beef with homemade barbecue sauce for a crowd favorite.

  • Location: 223 E Locust St, Rogers, AR
  • Website: https://samshamburgers.com/
  • Phone: 479-986-9191
  • Store Hours: Daily 6:30am–8pm

Hugo's

Since 1977, Hugo has served the Northwest Arkansas community. A third-pound of 100 percent black Angus beef is the base for the burgers at this Fayetteville favorite. Hugo's is known for its burgers and its homemade fries and beer cheese soup. Hugo's is a step above the rest when it comes to burgers and charm. The juiciest slab of beef in Arkansas can be found at this charming burger joint deep in the Ozarks. Dine at this casual American establishment while enjoying a wide beer selection, relaxed environment, and world-class burgers.

  • Location: N Block Ave, Fayetteville, AR
  • Website: http://hugosfayetteville.com/
  • Phone: 479-521-7585
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am–10pm

Smitty's Garage Burgers and Beer

At the Garage, you will find a great selection of burgers and beers. You and your friends will love it! Founded one day by three brothers who sat down to make the best burger in town. This joint has become a Northwest Arkansas favorite, featuring everything from bison, turkey, Angus beef, and fresh-cut fries to bison burgers.

  • Location: 4200 S 48th St #50, Rogers, AR
  • Website: www.eatatthegarage.com
  • Phone: 479-899-6901
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–11pm

If you have dined in any of these restaurants, lets us know how your mouth watered so much with their hamburgers!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 4

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
12597 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

5 Best Steakhouses in Mississippi

Mississippi is a southern state that played a significant part in the American Civil War (1861–1865). It is the site of a diverse collection of historical monuments and museums. In addition to magnolias, catfish, bluegrass music, and southern charm, the state is recognized for its natural resources.Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

5 Best Steakhouses in Michigan

Steak is an American staple, therefore it's vital to find a place where you can enjoy a juicy piece of meat every now and again. Michigan is home to a slew of excellent venues to get your hands on a succulent piece of meat that has been prepared to your specifications. In order to satisfy your steak desire, you need to know where to go.Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

5 Best Steakhouses in Massachusetts

While Massachusetts is mostly known for its traditional New England food such as chowder, fish, lobster bisque, and clams, the state also has some pretty great steakhouses to offer. There's something for everyone here, from quiet lakeside cafes in the country to posh Boston fine dining favorites, and everything in between.Read full story
2 comments
Iowa State

5 Best Steakhouses in Iowa

You'll find a finely-raised piece of meat in Iowa, which is home to some of the greatest beef in the country, no matter how you want your steak cooked: rare, medium, or well-done. All across Iowa, you may find steakhouses that range from casual restaurants to exquisite dining experiences, as well as everything in between.Read full story
2 comments

5 Best Steakhouses in Louisiana

When it comes to succulent, searing steaks, Louisiana has them prepared just as you like them. These top-notch slices of meaty deliciousness will have your mouth watering in anticipation of what's to come. From fancy restaurants to historic family-run enterprises, these ten great steakhouses in Louisiana will have you going back for more time and time again!Read full story
1 comments

5 Best Steakhouses in Kentucky

A nice steak is something that almost everyone enjoys. Whether you're looking for a 55-day aged strip steak, a fillet mignon prepared to your specifications, or a combined surf and turf dish with your choice of steak and seafood, there are plenty of options in the Bluegrass State to satisfy your cravings. Here are ten of the top steakhouses in Kentucky that are sure to delight your palate and fill your stomach!Read full story
2 comments
Delaware State

5 Best Steakhouses in Delaware

The land of liberty, the state of Delaware is full of excellent steakhouses which make sure that you have the best time of your lifetime. Here is our list of the top 5 steakhouses in Delaware.Read full story
5 comments
Connecticut State

5 Best Steakhouses in Connecticut

The state of Connecticut is not only famous for being home to the first hamburger but is also famous for its steakhouses. Connecticut’s steakhouses serve up some of the best cuts of meat you’ll find anywhere.Read full story

5 best steakhouses in Colorado

Colorado, home to beautiful landscapes and wildlife, has been home to the best steakhouses for decades now. The obsession of the people of Colorado with eating steak began in the early days of the Wild West.Read full story

Personal Wealth of Ohio’s U.S Senate candidates was disclosed

When looking at some of the candidates for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat next week, there is a huge personal financial gap between the Republicans and the Democratic congressman running in the race, as shown in their filed new disclosures filed new disclosures.Read full story

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Alaska

It is essential to discover the dangerous places to live when moving to a new state just as finding the safest places. By doing so, you will be able to decide which areas to avoid. The safety and crime rates of a neighborhood play a large part in determining whether or not it is an excellent place to live. The quality of schools and properties, the available amenities and leisure facilities, and the school system's performance are also factors that determine the desirability of a location. If you are interested in moving to Alaska, this article is for you. RoadSnacks calculated the data and statistics in finding out the 10 most dangerous cities in Alaska. Here they are:Read full story

Unions of teachers in Pennsylvania are urging K12 schools to require masks

The Pennsylvania State Education Association and The Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Federation of Teachers have called on K12 schools to require masks within their premises.Read full story
3 comments
Arkansas State

5 Best Steakhouses in Arkansas

Arkansas is also nicknamed “The Natural State” because of its natural beautiful view, mountains, and lakes. This state is famous for its amazing flavors, seasoning, and food. There are many restaurants where you can enjoy an amazing time with your family looking at the natural views.Read full story

5 Best Steakhouses in California

Home to Hollywood, the state of California’s cuisine is largely influenced by Hispanic-American roots. The state is home to a wealth of culinary traditions due to the diversity of people and agricultural prowess. Throughout California, you’ll find a variety from old-style to modern steakhouses, having perfected the art of serving meat.Read full story

Comments / 4

Community Policy