5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Arkansas

Some serious eaters are willing to temporarily set aside their steadfast practice of eating healthily when it comes to a great burger. Even those on the strictest diets can indulge in Arkansas food, including their burgers, known for being rich and decadent. Many of the best minds of the Natural State hail these restaurants, diners, and burger stands as having the best grills. Here is a list of some of the best burger joints in Arkansas. Check out how many of these iconic restaurants you've visited:

Feltner's Whatta-Burger

Burgers! This River Valley treasure is not to be confused with the Whataburger chain. We have been eating by Bob Feltner's unique burger joint in Russellville for over 40 years. At Feltner's Whatta-Burger , you can taste the passion for burgers in every bite! Feltner Brothers is a classic burger diner that evokes American nostalgia. Dining at Feltner Brothers feels like dining at a friend's house. We serve delicious, hearty food to everyone like extended family. In my opinion, Feltner Brothers are among Arkansas' best burger joints. It became a hot spot for serious burger eaters in 2009 (the triple cheeseburger should not be missed).

Location: 1410 N Arkansas Ave, Russellville, AR

Website: https://whatta-burger.com/

Phone: 479-968-1410

Store Hours: Daily 11am–9pm

David's Burgers

This restaurant is named after David Bubbus, Sr., a butcher from Arkansas who began working at a meat market at age five. According to its TripAdvisor page, David's Burgers is "founded on the knowledge and principles" of its namesake and on "the traditions and craftsmanship found in master butcher shops.". The burgers at David's Burgers might be a chain, but they are still absolutely delicious. No trimmings, fillers, or fat is added to the ground chuck steaks when they grind it into hamburgers. This burger is simply delicious. During the process of eating the enormous burgers, they give diners free fries.

Location: 1848 W Main St, Cabot, AR

Website: https://www.davidsburgers.com/

Phone: 501-286-6222

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10:45am–9pm

Sam's Olde Tyme Hamburgers

Located on Beaver Lake on AR 12, just east of Old Town Rogers, this old-fashioned hamburger joint was established in 2007. Its proximity to the lake is not the only thing that makes Sam's Olde Tyme Hamb urgers stand out. The 3-pound burgers at Sam's are delicious, freshly ground, and grilled to order. Sam's Olde Tyme Hamburgers is one of the best burger joints in the state, thanks to its burgers, bbq, malts, and milkshakes. A BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger combines perfectly charred bacon, fresh ground beef with homemade barbecue sauce for a crowd favorite.

Location: 223 E Locust St, Rogers, AR

Website: https://samshamburgers.com/

Phone: 479-986-9191

Store Hours: Daily 6:30am–8pm

Hugo's

Since 1977, Hugo has served the Northwest Arkansas community. A third-pound of 100 percent black Angus beef is the base for the burgers at this Fayetteville favorite. Hugo's is known for its burgers and its homemade fries and beer cheese soup. Hugo's is a step above the rest when it comes to burgers and charm. The juiciest slab of beef in Arkansas can be found at this charming burger joint deep in the Ozarks. Dine at this casual American establishment while enjoying a wide beer selection, relaxed environment, and world-class burgers.

Location: N Block Ave, Fayetteville, AR

Website: http://hugosfayetteville.com/

Phone: 479-521-7585

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am–10pm

Smitty's Garage Burgers and Beer

At the Garage , you will find a great selection of burgers and beers. You and your friends will love it! Founded one day by three brothers who sat down to make the best burger in town. This joint has become a Northwest Arkansas favorite, featuring everything from bison, turkey, Angus beef, and fresh-cut fries to bison burgers.

Location: 4200 S 48th St #50, Rogers, AR

Website: www.eatatthegarage.com

Phone: 479-899-6901

Store Hours: Daily 11am–11pm

If you have dined in any of these restaurants, lets us know how your mouth watered so much with their hamburgers!

