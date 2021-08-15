5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in California

California is known for its outstanding burgers. Whether you're craving classic fast food or steakhouse staples, there is a burger option for everyone. Listed below are the 5 best burger spots in the Golden State.

In-N-Out

There may not be a more ideal spot than In-N-Out Burger. Fast food joints of the old-school style remain a favorite hangout for high school students. The line for animal-style fries on the side reaches around the block for people seeking this secret menu item. People come to try out this burger chain from all over the world, and it is probably the most famous in the state. California is home to so many great chains, the rest of the country can only dream.

  • Location: 895 Cochrane Rd, Morgan Hill, CA
  • Website: www.in-n-out.com
  • Phone: 800-786-1000
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 10:30am–1am / Fri-Sat 10:30am–1:30am

Pie N' Burger

Located in Pasadena, the city claims to be the birthplace of the cheeseburger. It isn't possible to find the spot that created this dish, but you can get a close approximation at Pie N' Burger, a secret poorly kept in the local community. This old-fashioned restaurant offers burgers and cheeseburgers built the old-fashioned way and filled with yumminess. Pie' n Burger first opened on California Blvd in the fall of 1963, and it's still serving perfect burgers today at the exact location. In addition to the classic burgers and pie, they also have a food truck. A new generation of food lovers and Americana enthusiasts continues to be drawn to Pie'n Burger because of its dedication to quality and tradition.

  • Location: 913 E California Blvd, Pasadena, CA
  • Website: https://www.pienburger.com/
  • Phone: 626-795-1123
  • Store Hours: Daily 9am–9pm

The Apple Pan

Many local and national lists include the Apple Pan as one of the best burger joints in the country. It's a great place to grab a bite because of the excellent counter service, delicious juicy burgers, and the sense of delight. The Hickory Burger is a must-try. It feels like you are taking a step back in time at this stripped-back burger joint. A brilliant burger and top-quality friendly service are what make them stand out from others. No fancy trappings are needed.

  • Location: 10801 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
  • Website: https://theapplepan.com/
  • Phone: 310-475-3585
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sun 11am–10pm

The Saratoga

San Francisco's Saratoga Hotel, built in 1908, is home to a cocktail bar, a restaurant, and a multi-purpose event space called The Saratoga. A dramatic bar and dining room on the building's main level reflect Saratoga's turn-of-the-century origins. The Saratoga's cocktail program features hundreds of artisan spirits displayed on illuminated shelves. An exclusive dining room and curved marble bar are located on the ground floor, and a curved marble bar is on the second level. Among the two groups hangs a one-of-a-kind Aquitaine chandelier made of steel and glass.

  • Location: 1000 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA
  • Website: http://www.thesaratogasf.com/
  • Phone: 415-932-6464
  • Store Hours: Daily from 5pm-12am

Kali Restaurant

This ultra-modern yet unpretentious restaurant specializes in Californian cuisine. What is the case here? Besides Fiscalini cheddar and caramelized onions, their dry-aged beef burger features crispy fingerling potatoes. Please do not be late for lunch since it's only on the menu for lunch. In the middle of Hollywood and Larchmont Village is a small neighborhood restaurant called Kali. Chef Kevin Meehan and Drew Langley created this restaurant together after a lifetime of friendship and co-working. The ingredients, technique, and service are the main focus of Kali's casual, fine-dining style, removing all the facades of fine dining.

  • Location: 5722 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA
  • Website: https://kalirestaurant.com/
  • Phone: 323-871-4160
  • Store Hours: Wed-Sun 6–9:30pm

Let us know how much we made your mother water with these fantastic hamburger places in California! Hit us in the comments!

