5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Delaware

Delaware appears to jut out of a peninsula on the northeastern side of the United States, making it difficult to ignore. Despite that, it is impossible to go to Delaware and not enjoy some delicious burgers since they do it exceptionally well over there. The best places in Delaware to eat hamburgers!

Kid Shelleen's Charcoal House

Burger lovers in Delaware have been going to Kid Shelleen's for years because of its award-winning burgers. Many burger lovers crave the char-grilled burgers that the restaurant has perfected.

Kid Shelleen's Charcoal House & Saloon is owned and operated by Xavier Teixido, behind Harry's Savoy Grill in Wilmington and on the riverfront. With over a dozen varieties of burgers to choose from, including award-winning char-grilled burgers that have been voted best of Delaware five years in a row. Are there any gluten-free guests at your party? The Atkins Burger at Kid Shelleen's is gluten-free.

Location: 1801 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE

Website: https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=1161953177152026

Phone: 302-658-4600

Store Hours: Daily 10am–12am

8th & Union Kitchen

By the Food Network, 8th & Union is one of the best brunch spots in America. Their burgers are some of their best. The restaurant offers six delicious burgers, including a vegan and vegetarian option for veggie lovers.

Food Network named 8th & Union Kitchen of Wilmington one of the best brunch restaurants in America. The Smokey Burger includes gouda, chipotle jam, ham, barbecue sauce, aioli, and a vegan/vegetarian-friendly black bean burger. It is a burger joint where there is something for everyone. There will be a half-off happy hour on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays, from 4 to 7 PM!

Location: 2461 S State St Dover, DE

Website: 8thandunion.com

Phone: (302) 535-8102

Store Hours: Tues 4-8pm / Wed-Thurs 12-8pm / Fri-Sat 12-9pm

Restaurant 55

Craft beers and burgers are featured at Restaurant 55 . With over 15 burgers on hand and over 10 rotating local taps, you are sure to find something you like here. Restaurant 55 has burgers and beer. The best of both worlds!

Our burgers are made with local Angus beef grown in Camden. With over 12 rotating taps with local craft beers and 35 bottled brands, you can always find a cold one to go with your new favorite burger. Are you unsure which of their 16 burgers to try? It's okay to try each one again and again until you find the one you like best. Can you suggest anything? Black and Bleu, Restaurant 55, and Sante Fe.

Location: 2461 S State St Dover, DE

Website: www.myrestaurant55.com

Phone: (302) 535-8102

Store Hours: Daily 4-8pm

Grub Burger Bar

Burgers are some of the best in Delaware at Grubb Burger Bar, which focuses on ingredients. These include Thai peanuts and Sambal Mayonnaise. The burgers here are trendy, as well as the skinny fries that go with them.

Grub Burger Bar has something delicious and different for even the most adventurous burger eater.

Location: 4737 Concord Pike Ste 810 Wilmington, DE

Website: www.grubburgerbar.com

Phone: (302) 358-2455

Store Hours: Daily 10am-7pm

Big Eye Jack's

This location used to be known as the Fenwick Ropewalk, but it is now known as Big Eye Jack's. With a stop in Key West, Big Eye Jack's is a Caribbean-inspired restaurant owned by the same company that serves seafood from the Delaware coast to the Caribbean. Enjoy the traditional Royale burger with kalua pork, tropical pico de gallo, or the Big Kahuna burger. Seafood options include Key West Shrimp, Island Wings, and Crab & Tuna Stacks. Play on your children's pirate ship playground after eating indoors.

Location: 700 Coastal Hwy Fenwick Island, DE

Website: www.Bigeyejacks.com

Phone: (302) 581-0153

Store Hours: Daily 11:30am-10pm

So what can you say about these mouth-watering hamburgers in Delaware? Please share with us your thoughts in the comments below!

