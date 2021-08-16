5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Connecticut

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9qnu_0bRTLj5400
amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash

The burgers in Connecticut are among the best food in the state. Discover Connecticut's top 5 burgers:

GoldBurgers

Come to GoldBurgers for the best made-to-order burgers in Connecticut. They prepare and cook their patties with incredible flavor and top them off with fresh toppings using their secret blends. You might want to try the MacPatty Burger if you're adventurous since it has nacho cheese and jalapenos and is topped with fresh nacho cheese. Featuring American cheese, lettuce, onion, pickle, and GoldBurger sauce, the GoldBurger is the restaurant's signature item. The sandwich is topped with potato chips, which add a wonderful crunch. In addition, MacPattys, topped with nacho cheese, pepperjack, and jalapenos, are available. The Bacon, Egg & Cheeseburger, a twist on the classic cheese breakfast sandwich with a burger thrown in.

  • Location: 1096 Main St, Newington, CT
  • Website: https://www.goldburgers.com/
  • Phone: 860-665-0478
  • Store Hours: Tues-Wed 11am–8pm / Thurs-Sun 11am–9pm

Burgers, Shakes, and Fries

Burgers, Shakes, and Fries’ burgers are served patty-melt-style on toasted white bread with butter, perhaps inspired by the original Louis' Lunch in New Haven. In contrast, here, you have many options for customizing your burger. The meat itself is done the BSF way: ground chuck is hand-pressed in the Bronx by Bronx-based Master Purveyors. The single weight is 3 pounds, and the double is 2 34 pounds. Veggie varieties come in third pounds. A BSF meal would not be complete without a shake crafted with house-made syrups.

  • Location: 302 Delavan Ave, Greenwich, CT
  • Website: http://burgersshakesnfries.com/
  • Phone: 203-531-7433
  • Store Hours: Sun 12–3pm / Mon-Thurs 11:30am–8pm / Fri-Sat 11:30am–9pm

Louis' Lunch

Local legend says the hamburger sandwich was created at Louis' Lunch in 1900 after a customer came in a hurry and asked for something he could eat on the run. In his attempt to make a hamburger, Lassen improvised by placing two slices of toast between finely ground steak trimmings. Even though food-origin stories are notoriously difficult to prove, no one questions the fact that Louis' Lunch has been serving delicious sandwiches for more than 100 years. The emphasis on these burgers is their flavor, which a century's work of fans has enjoyed without ketchup or a bun. There is no ketchup or bun on these burgers. Instead, two slices of white bread are used. Despite this, burger connoisseurs recommend medium-rare when ordering. We have sometimes seen medium-well burger requests accommodated, but we have also seen them denied. Do not ask for ketchup.

  • Location: 261 Crown St, New Haven, CT
  • Website: https://louislunch.com/
  • Phone: 203-562-5507
  • Store Hours: Tues-Wed 12-9pm / Thurs 12-11pm

Ted's Restaurant

Ted's has been cranking out its local delicacy for nearly 60 years. It's one of the grand dames of Connecticut steamed cheeseburgers. While it is not known when Ted's began selling steamed cheeseburgers, there is no doubt that it is among the top institutions in this regard. A small lunch counter that was family-owned in 1959 still stands on Broad Street. A second Ted's location opened in Cromwell in 2011 and a food truck that tours around Connecticut.

  • Location: 1046 Broad St, Meriden, CT
  • Website: https://www.tedsrestaurant.com/
  • Phone: 203-237-6660
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–8pm

Hapa Food Truck

Hapa Food Truck offers the only truly unique burger in Connecticut: the Hapa Burger. This burger combines Asian fusion with American street food, creating a burger, unlike anything you've ever seen before. Those purple buns are what makes their burgers so unique! The purple brioche buns used in the Hapa Burger taste delicious with purple yams and sweet consistency. Still, it is one of the best burgers you'll ever have!

  • Location: Stamford, CT
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/hapafoodtruck/
  • Phone: (203) 998-5918
  • Store Hours: Daily 10am-7pm

Visit these hamburger places in Connecticut now! Please share with us your mouth-watering experience in the comment section below!

