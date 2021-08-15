5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Colorado

amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash

Whether you are looking for a classic hamburger or a gourmet option featuring every topping you can imagine, there is a burger joint in Colorado that will satisfy your craving. They are all loved for their unique toppings, fresh meat, and hot fries by Coloradans. You can top your burger with green chile peppers like a true Coloradan, or you can try something new like peanut butter or fried eggs. This list of the top 5 burger places is sure to please your taste buds, no matter what you like on your burger.

Bingo Burger

Since 2010, Bingo Burger has served signature burgers, fries, milkshakes, and craft beer. The Bingo Burger is a must-try at this burger joint. Pueblo is known for its green chile peppers. Colorado cuisine, such as the Bingo Burger, has been influenced by green chile peppers. With beef and green chile peppers, the Bingo Burger is a Colorado classic. One of the most notable homages to Colorado's culinary culture is the famous Bingo Burger. Pueblo chilis are used in their mouth-watering burger, which is a local favorite.

Location: 101 Central Plz Pueblo, CO

Website: https://www.bingoburger.com/

Phone: (719) 225-8363

Store Hours: Daily 11am-8pm

My Brother’s Bar

One of Denver's oldest bars, My Brother's Bar , is known for its age. You can order cheap and greasy burgers at My Brother's Bar in a laidback atmosphere. Jalapeo cream cheese smothers the JCB burger, making it an all-time favorite. Make sure your burger is just the way you like it with the fully loaded condiment caddy. Their drinks have been served since 1873, making them the oldest bar in Denver. Despite the renovations and sharp appearance, the place still possesses a charm - if only the walls could speak. These are classic-looking burgers that you can hold comfortably in two hands and eat at your leisure without getting messy.

Location: 2376 15th St, Denver, CO

Website: https://www.mybrothersbar.com/

Phone: 303-455-9991

Store Hours: Mon-Thrus 11am–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–11pm

TAG Burger Bar

TAG has a strategy for success with burgers. At TAG, anyone looking for the perfect burger will have a blast picking out their selection. Choosing your protein is the first step, where you can choose from classic beef, vegetarian, bison, or salmon. You can choose a gluten-free bun, too. Remember to top your pizza with toppings brought to you by local artisans. A popular selection appears to be the Andrew Jackson burger, which is a burger topped with an egg, black truffles, and brie. This neighborhood spot was named after Chef/Owner Troy Guard's English Bulldog, TAG, and served fantastic food.

Location: 1222 Madison St, Denver, CO

Website: https://tagburgerbar.com/

Phone: 303-736-2260

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 4–9pm / Sat-Sun 11:30am–9pm

Larkburger

There are beef burgers and turkey, ahi tuna, and veggie options at this green restaurant. The Larkburger , made from Black Angus beef, is the best choice to make a good burger. Larkburger's sauces and dressings are homemade. Truffle fries are a must-try before you leave. Burger King has locations all across the state so that you won't be disappointed. Fresh, natural ingredients are used to make every tasty bite at Larkburger.

Location: 2525 Arapahoe Ave Boulder, CO

Website: https://larkburger.com/

Phone: (303) 444-1487

Store Hours: Daily 11am-8pm

Cedar Creek Pub

This is probably why Cedar Creek Pub is so popular among locals. Gourmet food can also be found at this bar, serving some of the best burgers in Aurora. In addition to our burgers, we offer cold beers from Ursula Brewing Co. close by.

Location: North Ursula Street, Aurora, CO

Website: www.cedarcreekpub.com

Phone: 303-537-4124

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am–9pm

If we missed your favorite hamburger place in Colorado, say HI to them in the comments below!

