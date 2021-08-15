5 Best Places to Eat Hamburgers in Alaska

Mike/Unsplash

Alaska is home to some tasty, juicy burgers. You'll fall in love with these 5 great burger joints in Alaska, which serve up classics with bacon and gourmet toppings to Alaskan specialties like salmon burgers.

Arctic Roadrunner

Often voted Anchorage's best cheeseburger, which has been a tradition for decades. Rather than beef, try a wild salmon burger to give the classic burger an Alaskan twist. You'll get a real sense of your surroundings and Alaskan culture if you eat at Arctic Roadrunner . Quality and care are put into preparing the Arctic Roadrunner's burgers, shakes, and fries. Despite being housed in a state with a very stately decor. Wood-paneled walls and a stone fireplace in the cabin-like building are decorated with antlers and moose heads. Be sure to order their homemade onion rings on the side if you order their Kenai Whopper or their bacon cheeseburger. This is a cash-only location, so leave your cards at home.

Location: 5300 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Burger-Restaurant/Arctic-Roadrunner-100859106626153/

Phone: 907-561-1245

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10:30am–8pm

Homer's Cosmic Kitchen

The burgers served at Homer's Cosmic Kitchen are divine. A delicious taco burger can be found at this place. The restaurant serves salmon, halibut, and Cosmic seasoning with its seafood burgers. For burger buns, whole grain buns are used. The town of Homer is full of great restaurants, and this one does not disappoint. You'll be back time and time again to try the latest master creation from their ever-changing menu of creative burgers. They want to create a simple, healthy, flavorful menu with plenty of variety and rich in fresh ingredients. Each day, they make their homemade salsas from scratch, grill their marinated chicken, steak, and seafood, and make their homemade sauces and soups.

Location: 510 E Pioneer Ave, Homer, AK

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Product-Service/Thai-Cosmic-Kitchen-106029694583537/

Phone: 907-317-5066

Store Hours: Daily 11am–8pm

M.A.'s Gourmet Dogs

Located in the heart of downtown Anchorage, M.A.'s Gourmet Dogs is an iconic Anchorage spot that everyone should visit. Seven different gourmet dogs are available for under $10, all grilled to order with sauteed onions on a freshly steamed bun. M.A.'s Gourmet Dogs consistently finds itself on "top places to eat in Anchorage" lists, and after you have eaten here just once, you will understand why.

Location: 5TH And F Anchorage, AK

Website: https://www.yelp.com/biz/mas-gourmet-dogs-anchorage

Phone: n/a

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10:30am-6pm

Max's Beefy Burgers

We serve fantastic beef burgers cooked fresh to order at Max's Beefy Burgers. The restaurant serves fish and chicken burgers, too. The Hawaiian barbecue chicken burger is the perfect alternative to Anchorage's weather when you feel like a taste of the tropics. Max's Beefy Burgers has a reputation for serving some of Anchorage's best burgers. Beefy is always a good thing, and these are undoubtedly beefy. A fan favorite is their steak burger, but the Max Burger is topped with jalapeno peppers for an extra kick and taste.

Location: 5430 E Northern Lights Blvd, Anchorage, AK

Website: http://maxburgerak.com/

Phone: 907-337-1012

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10:30am–9:30pm

Tommy's Burger Stop

If you're hungry for a burger in Anchorage, Tommy's Burger Stop is the place to go. If you enjoy something hot and spicy, try the Cajun burger or something gourmet featuring bleu cheese. This Spenard jewel wouldn't make lunch in Anchorage worth bragging about. For the best afternoon food coma of your life, order a massive burger and onion rings! The best burgers in Anchorage, Alaska, are on the menu at Tommy's Burger Stop. There's a difference between Australian and American beef. Thanks to the spices they add, you can probably eat more than one of their burgers in one sitting.

Location: 1106 W 29th Pl, Anchorage, AK

Website: https://tommysburgerstop.com/menu/

Phone: 907-561-5696

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10:30am–9pm

Can you suggest more hamburger places in Alaska? Let us know in the comments below!

