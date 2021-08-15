5 Best Places to Eat Hamburger in Alabama

Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

The South knows how to grill a good burger, and Alabama's burger joints are some of the best. These burger joints offer traditional and innovative options, ranging from college hot spots to upscale restaurants. Check out our favorite picks!

Butch Cassidy's Cafe

It is home to the award-winning " Butch Burger " at Butch Cassidy's Café, a rough and rowdy burger joint with an exciting menu. This restaurant has been open since 1993, and it has always offered new and delicious ways to celebrate. The food at this restaurant will take your taste buds on a ride into the sunset; it features a taste of the Wild West. The Butch Burger at Butch Cassidy's Cafe is a juicy beast that comes with bacon, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles on top. A crab cake burger from Ok Corral is something different to try.

Location: 60 N Florida St, Mobile, AL

Website: https://www.butchcassidys.com/

Phone: 251-450-0690

Store Hours: Daily from 11am–10pm

Vicki's Lunch Van

Are you looking for that old-fashioned burger joint? The lunch van in Montgomery is Vicky's. Whether you prefer a four-ounce burger, a six-ounce burger, or an eight-ounce burger, Vicky's has it just right. The Gunter Pile is an extra special patty treat you won't want to miss. Lunch Van burgers are legendary - perfectly seasoned, as well as peppery, with charred outsides. Customers return here time and time again because co-owner Vicki is always on hand to help. Crispy fries, juicy beef, and soft pillowy buns? It is perfect. You should head to Vicki's Lunch Van now and try it!

Location: 2520 Fairground Rd, Montgomery, AL

Website: https://www.facebook.com/vickislunchvanllc/

Phone: n/a

Store Hours: Tues-Fri 10:30am–2pm

Avenue Pub

When it comes to burgers, Avenue Pub in Tuscaloosa does not mess around when it comes to fresh ingredients and a rotating menu. With a bacon burger and a signature cocktail, you're sure to enjoy an unforgettable experience. There is just one burger on the menu at this Tuscaloosa pub, but it is a good one. Served with pickles, mixed greens, and mayo, this burger is loaded with bacon and lettuce, along with crispy Provolone cheese. Wash it all down with some craft beer. The restaurant serves the best burgers in Tuscaloosa, including at the Avenue Pub. A popular item on their menu is the Bacon Burger. Provolone cheese and bacon are melted over a beef patty. Burgers like these are a definite must-try.

Location: 405 23rd Ave, Tuscaloosa, AL

Website: https://www.avepub.com/

Phone: 205-759-4900

Store Hours: Daily from 11am–9pm

Chez Fonfon

Would you like a burger even if you're feeling fancy? If you're in Birmingham, check out Chez Fonfon . With a menu bursting with flavor, the restaurant has thrived since 2000. You might have to cut into the burgers at Chez Fon Fon with a knife to enjoy them. It has a reputation for serving one of the best burgers in the entire state of Alabama because of their hormone-free, all-natural chuck meat.

Location: 2007 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL

Website: https://www.fonfonbham.com/

Phone: 205-939-3221

Store Hours: Tues-Fri 11am–9pm / Sat 4–9pm

Niffer's Place

They make their burgers with never-frozen meat, hand-patties, and special seasoning, which is the secret to their great burgers. There's no doubt that the burgers here are big, so your appetite should be ready. We guarantee that you will leave smiling. Niffer's is the best place to get a burger in Tiger-ville, feeding hungry college students for years. These thick, juicy patties come with the best toppings and will leave you full and satisfied.

Location: 7500 AL-49, Dadeville, AL

Website: https://www.niffersplace.com/

Phone: 256-825-5950

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 5–8:30pm / Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–9:30pm

What can you say about these hamburger places in Alabama? Please share with us your thoughts in the comments below!

