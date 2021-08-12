5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in South Carolina

Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash

You've been missing out on some significant culinary diversity if you think tacos are just lettuce, beef, and cheese wrapped up in a tortilla. South Carolina has seen a surge in popularity for taco creations, which have about the same versatility factor as sandwiches. Who doesn't love this? It's easy to eat, it's portable, it's easy to make, it spans a wide range of flavors, and it tastes great! South Carolina's best tacos are served in the taco restaurants below!

Taco Boy

The first thing you notice is the comical Taco Boy mascot. The tacos, not the man in the Taco Boy head, make this place stand out. Tacos, nachos, and dips are made from local and regional ingredients when possible. A fun, engaging atmosphere characterizes Taco Boy's taqueria and cantina. Taco Boy's Mexican street food, friendly staff, and unique presentation make it one of the best places to eat in San Antonio. It is possible to visit both locations in Charleston simultaneously - maybe even on the same day! You can find 217 Huger Street in Charleston.

Location: 106 Front St Summerville, SC

Website: https://www.tacoboy.net/

Phone: (843) 789-3333

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am-10pm / Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Willy Taco

Willy Taco built on a pile of fresh ideas, the brainchild of five losers of stale creative ideas and bland flavors. You have plenty to look at and plenty to choose from in their atmosphere, too. The colorful and inventive tacos at Willy's are as great as the festive atmosphere. This is the perfect place for large parties with plenty of seating both inside and out! 217 Laurens Road in Greenville is also the address of Willy in Greenville.

Location: 930 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC

Website: https://www.willytaco.com/

Phone: 864-327-8228

Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–11pm / Sun 10am–9pm

Cantina 76

Tacos are still one of the star performers in Mexican cuisine, despite their many beautiful flavors. You can choose from a variety of Mexican beverages to complement your meal in a more upscale environment. There's no need to wait 'til Tuesdays to enjoy these beauties at Cantina 76's Columbia Taqueria; tapas are offered throughout the week. It might be a good idea to start with the Shrimp Tacos, a favorite among regulars. In addition to its Devine Street location, Cantina 76 has one in Greenville.

Location: 2901 Devine St Columbia, SC

Website: http://www.cantina76.com/

Phone: (803) 708-6004

Store Hours: Mon-Wed 11am-9:30pm / Thurs-Sat 11am-10pm / Sun 11am-9pm

Taco Grill

Don't let the simple exterior fool you! Taco Grill offers a plethora of choices! The tacos can be crafted with almost any type of food: From meat to soft or crunchy shells to specialty cheeses and sauces. You can quickly eat a different taco every day for a month. What are you waiting for? Call and make a reservation at Taco Grill now!

Location: 3442 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC

Website: www.tacogrill.net

Phone: 864-814-6770

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am–10pm

Taqueria Picante

One of Anderson's best-kept secrets, Taqueria Picante , serves up authentic tacos and other Mexican dishes that you'd think Abuela would make herself. The restaurant's taco combinations, their prices, or their impeccable service stand out the most. With farm-to-table Mexican food, both locals and travelers can fill up here. You have to try Taqueria Picante's tacos if you want the best. There are so many fresh ingredients in these tacos that they are complete and delicious.

Location: 110 Miracle Mile Dr, Anderson, SC

Website: https://www.facebook.com/taqueriapicantemexicankitchenandgrill/

Phone: 864-226-0081

Store Hours: Sun-Fri 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm

Cinco de Mayo is always a big deal with this road trip! Enjoy the Ultimate Taco Trail in South Carolina. Which South Carolina taco joint serves the best tacos? Your comments would be greatly appreciated.

