5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Rhode Island

A good taco makes a good lunch or dinner. It is cheap, quick, and flavorful. Rhode Island's got tacos, too. The Ocean State offers an array of taco joints, including food trucks-turned-restaurants, Tex-Mex restaurants, and mom-and-pop shops.

Tallulah's Taqueria

Whether it's her carnitas, fish, or Al Pastor tacos, who can resist Tallulah's food? Fresh ingredients bursting with flavor are always part of Tallulah's kitchen. This tiny storefront can fill up quickly during the winter months, so you might want to order take-out. When it's sunny, Tallulah's has great outdoor seating during the summer. Located in a colorful counter-serve establishment, Tallulah's Taqueria offers various affordable Mexican dishes, including burritos, tacos, bowls, etc. Having lunch or dinner here is a great idea. A warm and welcoming atmosphere permeates Tallulah's Taqueria. Whether it be tortas or tacos, their menu offers something for everyone. Besides their famous burrito, they serve guacamole, beans, rice, onions, cilantro, and salsa.

  • Location: 146 Ives St, Providence, RI 
  • Website: www.tallulahstaqueria.com
  • Phone: 401-272-8226
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sun 11am–9pm

La Lupita 

Tacos that are gluten-free and dairy-free are here! At this mom-and-pop restaurant in Olneyville, you can eat traditional Mexican food loaded with avocado and cilantro at a price you won't believe. La Lupita's bold flavor can be found at Olneyville Square. Traditional favorites and more adventurous dishes are available at this family-run restaurant.

  • Location: 1950 Westminster St, Providence, RI 
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/LaLupitaTacosMexicanos/
  • Phone: 401-331-2444
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–8pm / Fri-Sat 11am–9pm

Paco's Tacos Mexicali 

At this food truck-turned-restaurant, you can try all your favorite tacos! It would be best if you tried Paco's Chipotle sauce on your tacos. If you like fried shells, order them as well! Paco's Tacos started as a food truck and is now a full-service Mexican restaurant. During your next gathering, they can even prepare festive party platters for you. In a comfortable and casual setting, Paco's Tacos Mexicali serves Mexican street food. This restaurant makes tortillas and tacos from scratch. They are known for their delicious Mexican food, excellent service, and friendly staff.

  • Location: 100 East St, Cranston, RI 
  • Website: https://www.pacostacoscranston.com/
  • Phone: 401-463-7226
  • Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am–9pm / Sat 12–9pm

The Taco Shop 

There is no need to go anywhere else for tacos because the salsa and chips are so fresh! Make sure to try the shrimp & weed tacos or the pork belly tacos, both loaded with flavor, and look for something different? At The Taco Shop, you will have some beautiful burritos that you should try! There's no doubt that The Taco Shop's pork belly taco is a winner. It is a combination of fresh flavors that makes these tacos so unique. You'll want to come back Wednesday for more tacos if you spend your Taco Tuesday here. Besides the chicken, steak, mahi-mahi, and vegetarian options, you can also create your own. Visit The Taco Shop in Burrillville in Rhode Island now! Bring your family and friends for added fun! 

  • Location: 459 Chapel St, Burrillville, RI
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/Tacoshopri/
  • Phone: 401-568-8226
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 12–8pm

Tio Mateo's Mexican Grille & Greenwich Bay Gourmet 

There is almost as much vibrancy inside Tio Matteo's as in its recipes' fresh, flavorful ingredients. Ross, the owner of the restaurant, provides his customers with suggestions tailored to their needs. Tio Mateo's also offers American-style sandwiches to satisfy your friends even if they don't usually eat Mexican. Authentic Mexican cuisine at this Mexican restaurant just screams flavor. Look through the specials to find a combination you will love. Under the same roof is a sandwich shop, so if your dining companions are not interested in South of the Border cuisine, there are alternatives.

  • Location: 70 Cliff St, East Greenwich, RI 
  • Website: https://www.tios-gbg.com/
  • Phone: 401-886-1973 
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 10am–8pm

Have you tried the tacos at these taco joints in Rhode Island? Let us know how they tasted! Hit the comments below!

