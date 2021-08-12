Philadelphia, PA

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Pennsylvania

Tacos are essentially a combination of tortilla and filling, leaving the delicious details to the cook and consumer. These taquerias in Pennsylvania capitalize on that opening by serving a variety of taste-bud-pleasing tacos. With our list of the best tacos in the state, you can spice up your lunch break or try something new at night! 

South Philly Barbacoa 

Chef Christina Martinez leads South Philly Barbacoa in the Italian Market of Philadelphia. As well as her great flavors, she is passionately passionate about undocumented immigrants and is outspoken about it. The food here is made from scratch, and the barbacoa meat is slow-cooked. On weekends and holidays (5 am; 8 am on Mondays) it opens early to serve workers coming off of overnight shifts.

  • Location: 1140 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/chefmtz/
  • Phone: 215-694-3797 
  • Store Hours: Sat-Sun 5am–3pm

Geakers Tacos 

Geakers, a staple of the Lehigh Valley, offers a tasty hodge-podge of food. The menu includes everything from tacos to burgers to pierogis. Sweet should try Flutter Nutter Shake! Tacos include beef, chicken, fish, shrimp, and even gator tacos, and Geakers is the Lehigh Valley's Best Taco. The outdoor picnic tables are an excellent place to sit under an umbrella. Tacos are available from 11 am to 8 pm daily at Geakers

  • Location: 3531 Freemansburg Ave, Bethlehem, PA
  • Website: https://geakers.com/
  • Phone: 610-419-4869
  • Store Hours: Daily 11 am–9 pm

El Zócalo

Both meaty and vegetarian taco fillings are available at El Zócalo, as well as soft and crunchy tortillas. There's more to choose from; enchiladas, chimichangas, fajitas are all included. The festive interior features a painted mural, casual tables, and friendly service. Along with tacos, guacamole, burritos, complimentary chips, and salsa are crowd favorites. At El Zócalo, you can also spike non-alcoholic frozen drinks with tequila. This Pennsylvania tao spot tends to fill up quickly, so book your trip early. One fan makes a yearly reservation for a monthly dinner. Expect fantastic guacamole and amazing food if you're lucky enough to find a location with seating.

  • Location: 3600 Lancaster Ave Philadelphia, PA
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/elzocalomexicanrestaurant
  • Phone: n/a
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 12pm-12AM (next day)

Ozzie & Mae's Hacienda 

It's been an institution and a gathering place for great times in Williamsport since Ozzie & Mae's Hacienda opened over a decade ago. It features a mixture of Mexican and Tex-Mex flavors and sometimes goes its way, such as the Shepherd's Pie Chimichanga and the Pittsburgh salad, which should have fried potatoes! Tacos are available on crispy or soft tortillas; you can choose your favorite meat or veggie filling, and it will be topped with hand-shredded lettuce, cheese, chipotle aioli, and pico de gallo. Make your meal complete by finishing it with fried ice cream or a cheesecake chimichanga topped with honey and strawberries and made-to-order family recipes made by some of the friendliest people in the business. Which is the best choice for vegetarians, vegans, and gluten-free people? Work with your server to find or create the perfect dish. Make sure to save room for platanos machos, a dessert dish of slow-fried plantains. 

  • Location: 36 W 4th St, Williamsport, PA
  • Website: https://www.ozzieandmaes.com/
  • Phone: 570-322-8141
  • Store Hours: Wed-Fri 4–8pm / Sat 12-8pm

Distrito 

Distrito brings Mexico City's sophisticated side to Philadelphia. You can enjoy daily specials between 5 and 7 pm, all-day specials on Sunday Funday, and delicious food at this restaurant. Please take advantage of the bar's famous margaritas before heading to our karaoke room! If you want to have the best taco in the state, you should visit Distrito now! What are you waiting for? Call and reserve a table for you and your friends now!

  • Location: 3945 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 
  • Website: www.distritophilly.com
  • Phone: 215-222-1657
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 4–9 pm

