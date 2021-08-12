5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Oregon

Julius David/Unsplash

It combines heavenly tortillas, hot, steaming meat, fresh salsa, and a sprinkle of crisp onions and cilantro that makes tacos so irresistible. There are plenty of great restaurants in Oregon that serve up delicious tacos that will keep you coming back for more. Find the best tacos in Oregon on this unforgettable foodie road trip.

Taco Del Sol

It is believed that Taco Del Sol's breakfast burritos are the best in the Pacific Northwest. San Francisco's Mission District is known for its iconic burritos. Authentic and fresh items are all available here. You can get a filling meal for under $5 with the street taco specials. The drive-through is still working (can you guess which fast-food chain took over?), and you can walk across freshly mopped tiles. Despite Taco del Sol's tiny tacos ($ 1.25-$ 1.50), they're delicious. Crisp tripe tacos, covered in salsa from the salsa bar, are the star of these meats. Consider the carnitas for its super-rich crunch instead of the chicken.

Location: 13165 SW Pacific Hwy Tigard, OR

Website: http://www.tacodelsol.com/

Phone: (503) 601-4123

Store Hours: Daily 6am-10pm

D & J Taco Shop

The D & J Taco Shop offers freshly made tacos, super friendly service, and a relaxed atmosphere to residents and visitors in Baker City. The restaurant is located on Baker City's historic Main Street, where you can dine indoors, on the patio, or pick up lunch or dinner for the family to take home. Don't miss the extra unique fish tacos that D & J will be serving on Friday. Built from the ground up, D&J Taco Shop opened its doors in January 2016. There is a wide range of fresh, tasty, and authentic Mexican food at the restaurant. Their food and atmosphere are of the highest quality, and they take pride in them. Thanks to our knowledgeable staff, Baker City, Oregon's best Mexican food, is ready for you to enjoy.

Location: 1705 Main St #102, Baker City, OR

Website: http://www.djtacoshop.com/

Phone: 541-523-9405

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am–8pm / Sat 11am–4pm

La Roca

Whenever you visit La Roca in Lincoln City, you'll always get excellent service. Fresh and hot chips can fuel a day on the beach. Founded in 1972 by Jimmy Wilson, La Roca is a popular dining establishment. The artist was a visionary for his time, and he cared deeply about the things he held dear to his heart, such as art, service, good food, friends, and family. This legacy is significant to the owners and staff. Their belief is that two things are essential to life: a place for creating and sharing memories, a place that reflects a balance between the past and the present, and simply a place where one can escape. They welcome you into their home by opening their doors. It is a memory that will last a lifetime at La Roca.

Location: 3243 US-101, Lincoln City, OR

Website: https://www.facebook.com/LaRocaMexicanRestaurant/

Phone: 541-557-1815

Store Hours: Tues, Thurs-Mon 10:30am–8pm

Tienda Santa Cruz

In a traditional Mexican market, some of the best tacos can be found. Located in the St. John's neighborhood of Portland, Tienda Santa Cruz , also known as Taqueria Y Panaderia, is a grocery store and restaurant. If you're looking for some great (and cheap) tacos, visit this beautiful shop. Visit 630 N Lombard St in Portland, OR, to satisfy your taste buds.

Location: 8630 N Lombard St Portland, OR

Website: www.tiendasantacruz.com

Phone: (503) 286-7302

Store Hours: Daily from 7am-10pm

Tacos Pihuamo

Now that Tacos Pihuamo is in town, residents and visitors can enjoy great tacos every day of the week. It is a friendly restaurant with hot and fresh food. Tacos with pork and red sauce are a local favorite. In a town known for its high prices, you'll also find reasonable prices when dining out.

Location: 362 SE Cleveland Ave #358, Bend, OR

Website: https://www.facebook.com/TacosPihuamo/

Phone: 541-390-9992

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 10am–7pm

We'd love to hear about your favorite taco shop in Oregon; share it in the comments.

