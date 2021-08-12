5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Oklahoma

Shan Li Fang/Unsplash

Those seeking the best tacos in the country should head south to Oklahoma, with its wide assortment of high-quality restaurants. Whenever one is faced with such a wide range of options, where do you begin? Count on us for assistance. Authentic tacos in Oklahoma can be found at these 5 great local restaurants.

Big Truck Tacos

To meet demand, Big Truck Tacos quickly expanded into a restaurant. When you go out to lunch, expect a long line. Initially, Big Truck Tacos envisioned a mobile kitchen serving Mexican street food with a chef's twist. A single truck and a brick-and-mortar restaurant were their beginnings. They quickly added more kitchen space and two trucks to keep up with the demand for their little project. Big Truck won the National Food Truck Contest on Food Network in its second year.

Restaurants are known worldwide combine premium ingredients with a chef's vision of Mexican cuisine. No wonder their Facebook page has over 35,000 fans, and their 23rd Street location has a loyal following!

Location: 530 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK

Website: http://bigtrucktacos.com/

Phone: 405-525-8226

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 7:30am–10pm

Calaveras Mexican Grill

The food is inspired by the cuisine of the West Coast of Mexico. Despite its vastness, the menu should not intimidate you. A la carte items can be sampled. The owners of the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood establishment opened in late 2014. Calaveras' motto has always been serving fresh and authentic Mexican food. California has been on the scene of successful ventures for the Molina Family since 1993. Calaveras strives to serve authentic food from their native Jalisco, Mexico. The owners and staff are looking forward to continuing to serve Tulsa for many more years.

Location: 2326 E Admiral Blvd, Tulsa, OK

Website: www.calaverasmexicangrill.com

Phone: 918-592-1771

Store Hours: Daily rom 8am-9pm

Tarahumara’s Mexican Café and Cantina

Delicious, authentic Chihuahuan flavor with Chihuahuan ingredients. When popular, plan on waiting. Authentic Chihuahua cuisine created by their native Tarahumara people comes from traditional Mexican recipes. The food at Tarahumara is made fresh every day, and the green and red chile salsas are homemade. Salsas made in Chihuahua use some of the best chiles in the nation.

Fresh produce and ingredients are used in all of their dishes. Besides their quesadillas, they have delicious steaks as well. They have something for everyone on their menu, so be sure to check them out every time.

Location: 702 N Porter Ave, Norman, OK

Website: https://www.facebook.com/TarahumarasOK/

Phone: 405-360-8070

Store Hours: Daily from 11am–9pm

Elote Café

The innovative Mexican cuisine, organic vegetables, antibiotic-free meats, and local products are all great things, so why not give them a try?

It had just five employees when it opened five years ago, but has grown into a highly visible event venue in the Deco District, hosting such events as Salsafest, Chihuahua racing, Cinco de Mayo, Drag brunch, and Lucha Libre wrestling. In addition, Elote leads the city in sustainable practices such as recycling, composting, using biodegradable to-go boxes, and shopping locally.

Location: 514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa, OK

Website: https://www.elotetulsa.com/

Phone: 918-582-1403

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am–10pm

Enrique's Mexican Restaurant

You can watch the planes take off and land while you eat at Enrique , the "hottest jalapeno on the runway." Handmade chips, house-made salsa, and recipes since the 1970s await your taste buds. Having been at the exact location and with the same owners for over 30 years, the staff are so grateful for all the business their community has brought them through return visits and word of mouth, bringing in new clients every day. Along with appreciating every customer who steps through their door, the family is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.

Location: 2213 N Waverly St Ste 3, Ponca City, OK

Website: https://www.enriquesmexicanrestaurant.com/

Phone: 580-762-5507

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am–2pm, 4:30–8pm

Did we make your mouth water with all these crazy and delicious tacos? Let us know what you think!

