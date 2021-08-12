5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Ohio

There are some seriously authentic Mexican restaurants in Ohio that not everyone knows about. Some of Ohio's taco places are out of this world, and you can't find them anywhere else in the country. You've come to the right place! Here are 5 of the best taco places in Ohio! 

R Tacos 

Its founder Rusty Fenton was the name behind its original name, Rusty Tacos. The encounter with street taco vendors Rusty had in Acapulco, Mexico, changed his life and the lives of taco enthusiasts in Dayton. The old converted gas station became the home of Rusty's freshly-made authentic taco shop. Dayton's authentic Mexican experience can be found nowhere else with warm chips, house-made salsa, craft beers, and no-frills margaritas.

  • Location: 1822 Brown St, Dayton, OH
  • Website: https://rustytaco.com/
  • Phone: 937-938-7384
  • Store Hours: Daily 937-938-7384

Taco Tontos 

In 1972, Taco Tontos began as a small food cart outside of a bar in Kent, Ohio. Since the restaurant opened, everything on the menu has been prepared fresh daily, and the quality, tailor-made food has earned them a loyal customer base. Taco Tonto's customers say they stop at the restaurant first whenever they travel through town, as they come from New York City and Chicago. This taco shop is a local favorite, far superior to rival taco shops.

  • Location: 123 Franklin Ave, Kent, OH
  • Website: https://tacotontos.com/
  • Phone: 330-677-0223
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 1am–9pm

Mazunte Taqueria 

After eating a terrible taco at a local taco place, Mazunte founder Josh Wamsley turned his mind to ideas for a quality, authentic taco restaurant for months. To open his restaurant with the unrelenting standard of quality, he traveled to Mexico to learn as much as he could about the culture, the food, and the history. Customers can tell that each menu item is inspired by something he found on his travels. Mazunte is always a good choice. There are amazing enchiladas, tacos, and more at this popular Mexican restaurant. Here, you should try the fish and soft corn tacos!

  • Location: 5207 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
  • Website: https://mazuntetacos.com/
  • Phone: 513-785-0000
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am-9pm

Condado's Tacos

A second Condado's Tacos location opened in the Short North in 2014. Tacos, 50 different types of tequila and 25 varieties of craft beer are on offer, along with the thousands of different combinations. If you're on the lookout for some truly epic tacos, there are a few locations of Condado around Ohio, providing an epic taco experience. A chicken taco with chipotle may be described in three words. Get the Chicken Chipotle Tacos and prepare yourself for an unforgettable taco experience. This taco joint is a hidden gem you won't want to miss with a fantastic selection of craft beers and a wide variety of signature taco creations.

  • Location: 2977 N High St, Columbus, OH 
  • Website: www.condadotacos.com
  • Phone: 614-230-2786
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–11pm

Casa Del Taco 

Since 1984, Casa Del Taco has served great-tasting fast-casual Mexican food to the residents of Chillicothe. Locals love Casa Del Taco so much that the business has expanded to include a second location across town. They serve tacos made from the highest quality meat and produce while keeping the prices low. The loyal customers of both sites are pleased that both are family-owned and operated. Fast-food chains and pseudo-taco beef are not necessary. Chillicothe's "Home of the Taco" is inexpensive, fresh, and destined to become the "home of your heart." Ask for a side of homemade avocado dressing when you visit Casa Del Taco.

  • Location: 1055 N Bridge St #1055, Chillicothe, OH 
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Mexican-Restaurant/Casa-Del-Taco-142012535834109/
  • Phone: 740-773-7650
  • Store Hours: Daily 6am–11pm

Are you familiar with these restaurants' taco menus? What is your favorite taco place in Ohio? Feel free to leave a comment below! 

