5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in North Carolina

Whether it comes from a shack or a restaurant doesn't matter to me. The variety and quality of tacos in North Carolina are among the best in the nation. The best taco joints in North Carolina bring the perfect taco to your taste! Choose from classics, tacos with Korean beef, and more.

White Duck Taco Shop

The Asheville Taco Shop White Duck Tacos remains busy. The inside offers tasty tacos that never fail to fill you up. We have various flavors and many unique options (jerk chicken, Korean beef bulgogi): experience a relaxed but time-worthy experience with fast service. Gluten-free and vegan options are available at White Duck Taco Shop. With their simple, straight-to-the-point menu and delicious products, it's easy to see why White Duck has risen to fame and even announced a new Charlotte location. There are many reasons to eat at White Duck, including its deliciousness and affordability (perfect for lunch on the go).

Location: 388 Riverside Dr, Asheville, NC

Website: http://whiteducktacoshop.com/

Phone: 828-254-1398

Store Hours: Thurs-Tues 11:30am–9pm

Island's Fresh Mex Grill

Islands Restaurant in Wilmington, North Carolina, offers eco-friendly, fresh, fast, and affordable food. The entire family will enjoy the tropical feel and the variety and generous portions at this taco place. It is hard to beat the $1 tacos offered at the restaurant every evening. Additionally, a value of $1.99 tacos is included with the purchase of a drink. The fresh mix grill is one of three locations in Wilmington, with a fourth on the way.

Location: 5620 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington, NC

Website: https://islandsfreshmexgrill.com/

Phone: 910-409-9860

Store Hours: Daily 910-409-9860

Crafted – The Art of Street Food

Crafted of Greensboro is a taco joint that will not disappoint you with fresh food served in a relaxed environment. You can't go wrong with beer and tacos; both are incredible. Vegans and vegetarians can enjoy Crafted. The 'specialty tacos' are where it's at, as well as the traditional favorites like chicken, steak, etc.

Location: 220 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC

Website: http://www.eatatcrafted.com/

Phone: 336-273-0030

Store Hours: Tues-Sun 11:30am–9pm

Flaming Amy's Burrito Barn

In Delaware, Flaming Amy's of Wilmington is known for its best service and menu - "hot, fast, cheap, and easy." In addition to the bottomless basket of chips for only $2.99, Flaming Amy also offers a salsa bar with nine salsa options. Want to spice up your life? The Flaming Amy offers green chilies, pepitas, chipotles, and more in a tasty, spicy dressing. Are you still not convinced of the benefits of tacos? As part of its social responsibility program, Flaming Amy's Burrito Barn gives back to the community. The restaurant offers soft tacos filled with such fillings as jerk tofu, tilapia, and steak.

Location: Lake Park Blvd, Carolina Beach, NC

Website: http://flamingamysburritobarn.com/

Phone: 910-458-2563

Store Hours: Tues-Sun 11am–9pm

NanaTaco

In addition to its fresh food and fast service, NanaTaco makes use of local ingredients. They offer a variety of options, including vegan and gluten-free options! In addition to its tacos, NanaTaco offers daily specials of $5 margaritas. Nanataco is the place to go for Instagram-worthy tacos. A casual, airy eatery is the perfect place to sip margaritas and sample savory and sweet items from their 'Taco X 3' option - a choice of three meats topped with lettuce and pico de gallo. Dirty Meats also includes locally sourced pork belly, hog jowls, or beef tongue. In addition to fitting in with Durham's vibrant, eclectic vibe, Nanataco is still a bite or entire meal that's approachable.

Location: University Dr, Durham, NC

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Nana-Taco-486871998025981/

Phone: 919-489-8226

Store Hours: Wed-Fri 3–9pm / Sat-Sun 11am–9pm

Taco Tuesday is finally here! I must choose one now! Where do you like to get tacos in North Carolina?

