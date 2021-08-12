5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in New York

Tacos in New York are pretty fantastic, too, as the city is known for its delicious apples and drool-worthy pizzas. Even though this particular style of food is primarily associated with western states, our East Coast version has its flair. We have a place on this list for all our residents, so whether you're looking to inhale a few tacos or challenge your stomach with a giant burrito, we have you covered. Take a look at New York state's best taco restaurants!

Viva Taqueria, Ithaca

Diners in Ithaca know to come here for its steady crowds. A friendly staff awaits you at this uniquely decorated spot, one of the reasons our residents come back again and again. What do we suggest? Burritos made with chicken mole are delicious! Tacos and other Mexican food at Viva Taqueria are fresh, healthy, and affordable since 1995. Food quality and freshness are of utmost importance to the owners and staff. 

  • Location: Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
  • Website: https://www.vivataqueria.com/our-story
  • Phone: 607-277-1752
  • Store Hours: Wed-Thurs 4-8 pm / Fri-Sat 4-9 pm

Alto Cinco, Syracuse

Delicious flavors and a great atmosphere? Sure, let's do it! Good food and good service are the hallmarks of this restaurant. We recommend the Catfish Burrito. In September of 1995, Alto Cinco opened as a takeout restaurant only. The restaurant opened a small dining room with seven tables and a bar in 1999. In the past, Alto Cinco was filled nearly every night, looking more like a West Village cantina than a Mexican restaurant in Central New York. In 2014, Alto Cinco expanded into the adjacent space. The newly renovated dining room at Alto Cinco opened its doors to the public after months of renovations. 

The 25th anniversary of the restaurant was celebrated this past year. Thank you so much to every one of Alto Cinco's patrons for your continued support.

  • Location: Westcott., Syracuse, NY
  • Website: https://www.altocinco.net 
  • Phone: (315) 422-6399
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 4pm–12am

Alma Cocina

Modern Mexican street food is thrown together in a way that will make your jaw drop at Alma Cocina, which is recently named one of the best new spots in the Capital Region. The housekeeper will provide a unique ambiance and friendly service. All you have to do now is decide what to eat! What's our suggestion? It would be best if you certainly tried the crispy scallop tacos and the Mexican popcorn you'll see floating around.

  • Location: 4 Sheridan Ave, Albany, NY
  • Website: http://www.amacocina.com/
  • Phone: 518-776-4550
  • Store Hours: Tues-Wed 5-8pm/ Thurs 12-9pm / Fri-Sat 12-10pm

Armadillo Bar & Grill

You'll want to keep coming back to Armadillo Bar & Grill because of the funky and exciting atmosphere. It's a highly acclaimed restaurant in the Hudson Valley. You can choose from many delicious dishes here, but we must recommend their Coconut Margaritas! Located in Kingston's historic Rondout district, Armadillo has been a leader of contemporary Mexican cuisine since the early 1980s. It helped to reimagine the waterfront district of Kingston. A strong influence of traditional Oaxacan cuisine is evident in dishes like chicken enchiladas with poblano mole and slow-braised pork barbecue. 

  • Location: 97 Abeel St, Kingston, NY
  • Website: https://armadillokingston.com/
  • Phone: 845-339-1550
  • Store Hours: Sun, Wed, Thurs 4:30–9pm / Fri-Sat 4:30–9:30pm 

El Cubilete

El Cubilete is the perfect Mexican restaurant for everyone looking for an affordable option. What do we suggest? Drink a tasty margarita with whatever you decide to eat. Visit Niagara Falls' El Cubilete. The chips and roasted tomato salsa arrive almost immediately - warm, with a nutty taste of corn and just the right amount of heat.

  • Location: 2050 Cayuga Drive Extension, Niagara Falls, NY
  • Website: http://www.bestmexicanusa.com/
  • Phone: 716-297-4500
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am–9pm

Were you aware that New York has so many excellent Mexican restaurants? You told us where you like to get Mexican food in New York! We want to know!

