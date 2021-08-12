5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in New Mexico

Xavier crook/Unsplash

A good thing about New Mexico's Mexican food is its Hatch green chile dominance. It gives traditional Mexican food a distinct taste that you will not be able to find anywhere else. You will find the best Mexican cuisine in the state at the top-rated restaurants. In the Land of Enchantment, discover authentic Mexican flavor.

Rizo’s Mexican Restaurant

The mini street tacos are good off the charts, including small handmade tortillas with meat and salsa. If you've never eaten huarache, fried masa topped with green or red salsa, onion, potato, cilantro, and a choice of meat, you've got to try it. This is remarkable. Call for a California burrito Christmas style if you're hungry. All in all, authentic Mexican food did well, especially the pork chile verde and chicken enchiladas verde. Tacos are what you will find at Rizo's . Al pastor and shredded beef top the list. Take advantage of the mini street tacos, which come in eight flavors (the al pastor is delicious). The portions at Rizo's are generous, and the prices are reasonable. For $7, you can get five mini street tacos!

Location: 1480 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo, NM

Website: https://rizosalamogordo.com/

Phone: 575-434-2607

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11am–7pm / Sun 10am–4pm

Taqueria Jalisco

Jalisco-style chips, salsa, and cheese. There is nothing like Jalisco food if you like spicy and hot food. We recommend it to anyone who enjoys this kind of cuisine. On weekends, your sinuses will be cleared by red posole. Alternatively, you can opt for white. Restaurants are often judged by their chili rellenos. I give this pepper, stuffed with cheese and covered in green chile sauce, an A+. Wednesday specials are not to be missed.

Location: 928 W Ave D, Lovington, NM

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Mexican-Restaurant/Taqueria-Jalisco-Hobbs-187589068001177/

Phone: 575-396-1764

Store Hours: Daily 7am–9pm

Ramona's Cafe

Ramona’s is a small restaurant might go unnoticed if you blink as you drive past. A good thing comes in a small package, as the saying goes. This quaint restaurant has seven tables. Everything they serve here gets a boost from the homemade Hatch green chile. Breakfast options include huevos rancheros with red chile sauce or chorizo scramble with hash browns. You'll find flavorful Mexican food here at this small restaurant in Lordsburg. Huevos rancheros, chicken enchiladas, and chimichangas are popular dishes.

Location: 904 E Motel Dr, Lordsburg, NM

Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Mexican-Restaurant/Ramonas-Cafe-1414207575466142/

Phone: 575-542-3030

Store Hours: Tues-Fri 10:30am–8pm / Sun 8am–1pm

Los Cerritos

We are here to introduce you to an expert on guacamole - Los Cerritos . You can order this avocado appetizer online, and an expert will arrive at your table to prepare it. That's as fresh as it gets. There is a wide selection of Mexican specialties available. Menudo and chile Relleno should not be missed.

Furthermore, Taco Tuesday night at the restaurant offers unlimited beef tacos with no limit. This place is known for its refreshing mixed drinks, a wide selection of beer and wines, and colorful, bright Aguas Frescas made daily. Enjoy breakfast, seafood, and burgers, but save room for tacos. The fish tacos are said to be the most popular, but they do have traditional tacos.

Location: 2103 N Main St, Roswell, NM

Website: https://www.loscerritosmk.com/

Phone: 575-622-4919

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 7am–9pm / Sun 7am–5pm

El Pinto Restaurant and Cantina

Restaurants like El Pinto Restaurant and Cantina is not just stores; they are destinations in themselves. More than 1,000 people can sit in this state's larges single restaurant. The food looks good, but how are the prices? Excellent! Bottled and sold green chile sauce is their most oversized selling product. We serve chicken chowder, crab cakes, corn cakes, and green chile stew. Local vegetables, including fresh roasted Hatch green chiles, are used every day. Menu items are available for vegetarians and gluten-free customers.

Location: 10500 4th St NW, Albuquerque, NM

Website: https://www.elpinto.com/

Phone: 505-898-1771

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm

What's your favorite Mexican restaurant? Let us know in the comments!

