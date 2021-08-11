5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Montana

Visual Freedom

Krisztian Tabori/Unsplash

Montana is not exempt from the taco craze that is sweeping the country. Easy, tasty tacos come in various flavors and can be made quickly and easily. (Or three). Who doesn't love tacos? Despite being far from the Mexican border, Montana has several great places to satisfy a craving for the tasty treat. It doesn't matter if you're looking for a quick bite at a food truck or a sit-down meal in a traditional-style restaurant. Montana's best taco spots are all about quality. Our picks for the state's top 5 best tacos are below! 

El Diablo

Food is not easily accessible in Missoula. Almost every establishment is similar, and real estate is becoming increasingly expensive. The El Diablo restaurant specializes in unpretentious Mexican food sourced from local sources. The restaurant's simple menu cuts to the chase: items (burritos, tacos, open-faced sandwiches), meat choices (from pork to vegetables), sides, and garnishes. It's as simple as that. Tacos at El Diablo are just as heavenly as their burritos. 

  • Location: 1429 S Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT
  • Website: https://eldiablomissoula.com/
  • Phone: 406-728-9529
  • Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am–9p

La Mas Fina 

It is easy to miss the unassuming La Mas Fina, which sits just off Highway 93, which connects the Bitterroot regions of Montana and Idaho. Among the best taquerias, this humble establishment has all the best attributes: a family-run business with friendly staff, delicious, simple food, and decor that is entirely focused on the food. It is recommended that you call ahead and carry out because sometimes there is a wait. The most popular are the picadillo tacos, loaded with shredded, marinated beef, cilantro, and cabbage. Locals swear by La Mas Fina's shredded beef tacos, but it is hard to find good Mexican food in the Bitterroot.

  • Location: 1026 US Highway 93 N Victor, MT
  • Website: https://www.yelp.com/biz/la-mas-fina-mexican-food-taqueria-victor
  • Phone: 406) 961-4997
  • Store Hours: Daily from 4pm-11pm

Victory Taco 

Airstream taco stands are known for their metallic sheen. In the heart of downtown Bozeman, this taco truck is the kind of hip, ingredient-driven pop-up so welcome among Montana's burgeoning college communities. As a "fusion" restaurant, this taqueria takes a hipster, fine-dining approach to traditional Mexican cuisine, modernizing street tacos with elements of both international (Korean BBQ) and local (mainly Montanan produce and meat). We serve fresh regional dishes at Victory Taco, and they're phenomenal. The restaurant serves fantastic dinners but also serves some of the best brunches in the state.

  • Location: West Main Street. Bozeman, MT 
  • Website: http://www.victorytaco.com/
  • Phone: n/a
  • Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11am – 10pm / Sat-Sun 11am – 8pm

Taco del Sol 

With its people-and-burrito-centric approach, Taco del Sol has inspired several locations statewide. Aside from its menu, the establishment has captured the casualness peppered with punk rock of Montana while still maintaining its neighborhood friendliness. Mission-style burritos are the restaurant's specialty, packed with quality ingredients from the mountains. The place's name is justified by the number of creative tacos it offers. Missoula's Higgins Avenue offers this eatery. Just blink, and you might miss it. If you love a good steak and decadent dessert, you won't want to miss this event.

  • Location: 420 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT
  • Website: http://www.tacodelsol.com/
  • Phone: 406-327-8929
  • Store Hours: (406) 327-8929

Frybread Tacos at Pow Wows 

Several Native American reservations exist in Montana, which encompass dozens of tribal groups. A particularly American approach to tacos is born at the Pow Wow, a festival where food is served, dance is performed, and good-natured partying. A fried disc of yeast dough replaces the tortilla and is topped with beef and iceberg lettuce, diced tomato, and cheddar cheese. 

  • Location: Arlee, MT
  • Website: https://www.powwows.com/frybread-power-a-yummy-way-to-celebrate-native-heritage/
  • Phone: 406-726-3253
  • Store Hours: Daily from 10am-9pm

Where in Montana do you like to eat tacos? Please tell us where you like to get tacos! Feel free to leave a comment!

Comments / 2

