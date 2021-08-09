5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Florida

There's something about tacos that makes you want to eat several at once. No matter if you prefer crunchy or soft tacos, smothered in queso or topped with chunky salsa, you'll find the perfect one at our favorite Florida spots. Check out these fantastic taco shops in Florida!

Casita Taqueria 

Tacos are served on house-made corn tortillas at Casita Taqueria's two locations in the St. Pete area. Vegetable taco is a fantastic choice for veggie lovers, and the Pollo Verde taco is an excellent choice for people who love meat in their food.

After bonding over their love of travel and delicious cuisine, Don & Gwen opened Casita. Each city in their travels offered a different food experience, and they eventually fell in love with Mexican food. Ten years and four locations later, Casita continues to thrive in St. Petersburg. St. Pete-ites have a place to grab a cold beer and a taco (or two) if it weren't for the support of their excellent staff and supported charities!

  • Location: 2663 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
  • Website: https://casitatacos.com/
  • Phone: 727-498-8749
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am–9pm

Coyo Taco 

You've just explored Miami's Wynwood Art District. Would you like a quick bite to eat? If you're in the mood for some tasty tacos, go to Coyo Taco. You can eat delicious churros and chicken al carbon if you so desire. We create authentic Mexican tortillas by hand, and guacamole is smashed to order here at Coyo Taco. Farm fresh and locally sourced vegetables are served. Naturally-raised and humanely handled meats and seafood are available. Margaritas and Aguas Frescas are made from scratch. Based on their commitment to 'everything fresh' philosophy, their ingredients are 100% natural.

  • Location: 1111 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL
  • Website: https://coyo-taco.com/
  • Phone: 786-773-3337
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–12am

Los Tacos by Chef Omar

A native of Mexico City, Chef Omar Covarrubias knows everything there is to know about Mexican cuisine. Four franchises have opened in South Florida since his franchise was opened in 2010. The dedication to detail, from the wall decorations to the ingredients used in each dish, makes Los Tacos restaurants unique. Authentic Mexican food is delivered right to your table at Los Tacos, where everything is cooked to order.

  • Location: 12393 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/LosTacosPinesBlvd/
  • Phone: 954-430-5180 
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 12–9pm / Fri-Sat 12–10pm

Lolo's Surf Cantina

Miami Beach's South of Fifth neighborhood cantina features a quaint terrace perfect for people-watching and relaxed alfresco dining. Lolo's Surf Cantina is a newcomer to the taco scene, offering traditional Mexican eats from Baja-inspired dishes such as ribeye, carnitas, mushrooms, and fish tacos. For $ 12, you can try the last variety, a gussied-up version that includes pan-fried mahi-mahi, serrano chili aioli, coleslaw, and radishes. Fresh salsas and sauces are also made in-house and served with warm house-made tortillas.

  • Location: 161 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL
  • Website: https://loloscantina.com/
  • Phone: 786-276-0535
  • Store Hours: Daily from 8am–8pm

Tacos & Tattoos

Music, graffiti-splashed walls, and the welcoming neighborhood vibe are enough to lure you into this hip taco joint in West Kendall, but the tacos are so irresistible you'll want to come back again and again. Three kinds of taco shells are available at Tacos & Tattoos - corn, flour, and crispy - and you can select a protein - shrimp, pork, portobello mushrooms, or tofu. It holds more flavor than the soft corn tortilla, according to owner Jonathan Cruz. Try one of the craft beers to wash it all down, but don't forget dessert. Do not miss the fried Oreos and sweet Nutella doughnuts from T&T. 

  • Location: 11790 SW 104th St, Miami, FL
  • Website: https://tacosandtattoos.com/
  • Phone: 305-200-3441
  • Store Hours: Sun 12–10pm / Mon-Sat 12–11pm

I can't blame you if you got hungry after reading this article. But there is only one way to satisfy your cravings! And that is to try these taco restaurants in Florida! Let us know your taco experiences by sharing them in the comments below!

