5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Delaware

Shan Li Fang/Unsplash

There are some classic and modern taco restaurants to choose from in Delaware. The state has no shortage of restaurants serving authentic tacos, Mexican favorites, and Delaware-centric tacos. Take a look at these 5 taco spots in Delaware!

Zoggs Raw Bar & Grill

Tacos have been redefined at Zoggs Raw Bar & Grill . We've got jerk chicken with chipotle beer, gator fried in applewood, and smoked salmon with applewood. Have we caught your attention? It's no joke that Zoggs' tacos are the best around, but their friendly atmosphere is what will make your experience even better. Steel Drum Jimmy plays steel drums every day but Friday from 6–9 pm. You can find them on Bob the Foodie's Sip and Bite radio show on RehobothFoodie.com! Keep in touch with Zogg on Facebook .

Location: 1 Wilmington Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE

Website: https://www.zoggsbar.com/

Phone: 302-227-7660

Store Hours: Sun-Fri 12–11pm / Sat 12pm–12am

The Salted Rim

It is a true pleasure to enjoy our unique culinary experience at the Salted Rim , which was the first place winner of the Metropolitan Magazine People's Choice Award last year. The Salted Rim has a train in front of their property, a murder mystery dinner theatre featuring culinary delights, drinks, and mysteries. The Salted Rim has a train in front of their property! How about solving a murder as you eat homemade guacamole and tuna tacos? Since you'll love the food and staff at the Salted Rim, you'll be glad to know it caters as well. You'll have to wait if you go to this tiny spot because it is always crowded. Prepare for the fact that you may not be seated until an hour after you arrive, so come prepared. However, you won't be disappointed-the line is usually out the door on most nights for a reason. Taquerias along the coast have fantastic fish tacos, so this will become your new favorite if you love that scene.

Location: 35553 Atlantic Ave, Millville, DE

Website: www.saltedrimde.com

Phone: 302-537-7373

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11:30am–11pm / Fri-Sat 11:30am–12am

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

El Diablo Burritos

As if the name of El Diablo Burritos wasn't enough to get your attention, this Wilmington restaurant offers more than just a quick bite. Restaurants like this cater to your every need, and they are caring and family-friendly. Are you allergic to any foods? Taking extra care to prepare your food in a specific manner will make your experience more enjoyable. Mahi salads with guacamole, steak burritos with chorizo, or tacos to go are available here.

Location: 5329A Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE

Website: https://www.eldiabloburritos.com/

Phone: 302-229-1663

Store Hours: Daily from 11 am–9 pm

Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

The best is yet to come, folks. It is a fantastic beach, great food, and a great price at Que Pasa . In the heart of Dewey Beach, Delaware, you must visit Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina. Que Pasa is a must-visit for anyone driving through the area to sample local craft beer. Margarita Mondays, original Taco Tuesdays, and Yappy Hour on Wednesdays, celebrating Dogfish Head Beers, are just some of the ways you can enjoy the taste and the view of Que Pasa. Are you ready to begin? Get started!

Location: 124 Dickinson St, Dewey Beach, DE

Website: www.quepasadeweybeach.com

Phone: 302-226-1680

Store Hours: Daily from 11 am-11 pm

Agave

You'll have to wait if you go to this tiny spot because it is always crowded. You'll be seated about an hour after you arrive if you come prepared, so try to come prepared. However, you won't be disappointed-the line is usually out the door on most nights for a reason. There's no doubt that if you have a thing for coastal taquerias, Agave is going to be your new favorite place.

Location: 137 2nd St, Lewes, DE

Website: https://www.agavelewes.com/

Phone: 302-645-1232

Store Hours: Sat-Sun 11am–9:45pm / Mon-Fri 12–9:45pm

What do you think of these taco shops in Delaware? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.