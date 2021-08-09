5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Delaware

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ZIpO_0bLvMS4e00
Shan Li Fang/Unsplash

There are some classic and modern taco restaurants to choose from in Delaware. The state has no shortage of restaurants serving authentic tacos, Mexican favorites, and Delaware-centric tacos. Take a look at these 5 taco spots in Delaware!  

Zoggs Raw Bar & Grill 

Tacos have been redefined at Zoggs Raw Bar & Grill. We've got jerk chicken with chipotle beer, gator fried in applewood, and smoked salmon with applewood. Have we caught your attention? It's no joke that Zoggs' tacos are the best around, but their friendly atmosphere is what will make your experience even better. Steel Drum Jimmy plays steel drums every day but Friday from 6–9 pm. You can find them on Bob the Foodie's Sip and Bite radio show on RehobothFoodie.com! Keep in touch with Zogg on Facebook

  • Location: 1 Wilmington Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 
  • Website: https://www.zoggsbar.com/
  • Phone: 302-227-7660
  • Store Hours: Sun-Fri 12–11pm / Sat 12pm–12am

The Salted Rim 

It is a true pleasure to enjoy our unique culinary experience at the Salted Rim, which was the first place winner of the Metropolitan Magazine People's Choice Award last year. The Salted Rim has a train in front of their property, a murder mystery dinner theatre featuring culinary delights, drinks, and mysteries. The Salted Rim has a train in front of their property! How about solving a murder as you eat homemade guacamole and tuna tacos? Since you'll love the food and staff at the Salted Rim, you'll be glad to know it caters as well. You'll have to wait if you go to this tiny spot because it is always crowded. Prepare for the fact that you may not be seated until an hour after you arrive, so come prepared. However, you won't be disappointed-the line is usually out the door on most nights for a reason. Taquerias along the coast have fantastic fish tacos, so this will become your new favorite if you love that scene.

  • Location: 35553 Atlantic Ave, Millville, DE 
  • Website: www.saltedrimde.com
  • Phone: 302-537-7373
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11:30am–11pm / Fri-Sat 11:30am–12am

El Diablo Burritos

As if the name of El Diablo Burritos wasn't enough to get your attention, this Wilmington restaurant offers more than just a quick bite. Restaurants like this cater to your every need, and they are caring and family-friendly. Are you allergic to any foods? Taking extra care to prepare your food in a specific manner will make your experience more enjoyable. Mahi salads with guacamole, steak burritos with chorizo, or tacos to go are available here.

  • Location: 5329A Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE
  • Website: https://www.eldiabloburritos.com/
  • Phone: 302-229-1663
  • Store Hours: Daily from 11 am–9 pm

Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina 

The best is yet to come, folks. It is a fantastic beach, great food, and a great price at Que Pasa. In the heart of Dewey Beach, Delaware, you must visit Que Pasa Mexican Restaurant & Cantina. Que Pasa is a must-visit for anyone driving through the area to sample local craft beer. Margarita Mondays, original Taco Tuesdays, and Yappy Hour on Wednesdays, celebrating Dogfish Head Beers, are just some of the ways you can enjoy the taste and the view of Que Pasa. Are you ready to begin? Get started!

  • Location: 124 Dickinson St, Dewey Beach, DE
  • Website: www.quepasadeweybeach.com
  • Phone: 302-226-1680
  • Store Hours: Daily from 11 am-11 pm

Agave

You'll have to wait if you go to this tiny spot because it is always crowded. You'll be seated about an hour after you arrive if you come prepared, so try to come prepared. However, you won't be disappointed-the line is usually out the door on most nights for a reason. There's no doubt that if you have a thing for coastal taquerias, Agave is going to be your new favorite place. 

  • Location: 137 2nd St, Lewes, DE
  • Website: https://www.agavelewes.com/
  • Phone: 302-645-1232
  • Store Hours: Sat-Sun 11am–9:45pm / Mon-Fri 12–9:45pm

What do you think of these taco shops in Delaware? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
11146 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

Pennsylvania State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Pennsylvania

Tacos are essentially a combination of tortilla and filling, leaving the delicious details to the cook and consumer. These taquerias in Pennsylvania capitalize on that opening by serving a variety of taste-bud-pleasing tacos. With our list of the best tacos in the state, you can spice up your lunch break or try something new at night!Read full story
2 comments

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in South Carolina

You've been missing out on some significant culinary diversity if you think tacos are just lettuce, beef, and cheese wrapped up in a tortilla. South Carolina has seen a surge in popularity for taco creations, which have about the same versatility factor as sandwiches. Who doesn't love this? It's easy to eat, it's portable, it's easy to make, it spans a wide range of flavors, and it tastes great! South Carolina's best tacos are served in the taco restaurants below!Read full story

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Rhode Island

A good taco makes a good lunch or dinner. It is cheap, quick, and flavorful. Rhode Island's got tacos, too. The Ocean State offers an array of taco joints, including food trucks-turned-restaurants, Tex-Mex restaurants, and mom-and-pop shops.Read full story
Oregon State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Oregon

It combines heavenly tortillas, hot, steaming meat, fresh salsa, and a sprinkle of crisp onions and cilantro that makes tacos so irresistible. There are plenty of great restaurants in Oregon that serve up delicious tacos that will keep you coming back for more. Find the best tacos in Oregon on this unforgettable foodie road trip.Read full story

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in New Hampshire

Taco cravings can be satisfied by nothing else. Check out the best taco spots in New Hampshire if you're craving this delicious Mexican staple. From the seacoast to downtown, New Hampshire has authentic Mexican and Mexican-style restaurants that rival the best in the country!Read full story
Mississippi State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Mississippi

There's no doubt about it; tacos are amazing! What's not to love about the delicious shell and the variety of toppings? Many restaurants in Mississippi serve mouthwatering tacos, fortunately for us. Besides being transportable, versatile, and usually affordable, they are also delicious. The next time you crave tacos, follow this tasty trail, which will lead you to some of the best in the state. This article lists the top 5 taco spots in Mississippi, ranging from street style to traditional.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 3

Community Policy