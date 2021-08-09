5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Connecticut

Quin Engle/Unsplash

Taco heaven awaits in Connecticut. From wild fish tacos to vegetarian specialties to fusion options, you'll not find anything like these at these authentic taco shops in Connecticut! You can try these 5 best taco shops in Connecticut if you want something familiar or you want something new to try.

Bartaco

With about 15 different taco options on the menu, Bartaco is an open-plan drink and taco bar. In addition to tacos, shrimp banh mi and duck with tamarind glaze take flavor outside the typical taco filling. In addition to rice bowls, tamales, and fried plantains, they also serve various other items. Bartaco is an excellent option for a delicious meal of tacos and more with an affordable price point. Tacos made with wild boar and duck are well known at this restaurant offering tapas. Browse the menu for mouth-watering tacos such as the spiced chicken verde, the crispy oyster, and the cauliflower. There's a patio at Bartaco in Westport, which offers fun cocktails along with a waterfront location. Gold coasters love it.

Location: 971 Farmington Ave, West Hartford, CT

Website: https://bartaco.com/

Phone: 860-586-8226

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–11pm / Fri-Sat 11am–12am

Los Molcajetes

The restaurant is known for its authentic tacos as well as numerous Mexican specialties, including breakfast. There are chicken, beef, pork, liver, and more tacos, but vegetarians may find the menu limited since meat is used heavily in most dishes. Los Molcajetes is an excellent restaurant to find authentic Mexican words. It serves up Mexican classics with a twist at this modern restaurant, and the tacos are no exception. In Los Molcajetes, tacos are served in cast-iron skillets topped with delicious extras, and the ambiance is warm and stylish.

Location: 211 Liberty Square, Norwalk, CT

Website: www.losmolcajetesmx.com

Phone: 203-831-9921

Store Hours: Sat-Sun 9am–9pm / Mon-Fri 10am–9pm

Taqueria Mexicana

The tacos at Taqueria Mexicana are perfect for small bites because of their small size and variety of flavors. Some of our favorites on the menu are the steamed pork taco and any taco with pineapple, onions, beef, or cactus. You can also enjoy drinks at Taqueria Mexicana along with your taco selection. Taqueria Mexicana offers flavorful food, whether you're a fan of spicy food or need things a bit milder. You can dig right into their various taco options while tasting their freshly prepared guacamole. If you're craving something more traditional, try the tempura fish tacos, French tacos, or tacos al pastor.

Location: 702 Boston Post Rd, West Haven, CT

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Taqueriamexicana2/

Phone: 203-931-8534

Store Hours: Sat-Sun 10am–9:30pm / Mon-Fri 11am–9:30pm

Taqueria Cinco

Mexican expats recently settled in Connecticut, where Taqueria Cinco offers authentic Mexican fare. Quesadillas, tortas, burritos, and tacos are on the menu. Traditional tacos like chicken, steak, and queso are on the menu, along with tacos al pastor (pork with pineapples grilled) and nopales (prickly pear cactus). Despite its modest price tag, this taco shop doesn't skimp on flavor or quality. Fresh chorizo, marinated chicken, and guacamole with roasted corn salsa are available as taco options. There are five tacos in every taco meal. They offer more than just tacos on our menu. There are also tostadas, quesadillas, salads, and sides.

Location: 441 Long Hill Rd, Groton, CT

Website: https://www.facebook.com/taqueria5groton/

Phone: 860-326-5208

Store Hours: Sun 11am–8pm / Mon-Sat 11am–8:30pm

Those tacos are making our stomachs growl! What is your opinion about Connecticut's best taco stands? We'd love to hear from you!

