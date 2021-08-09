5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Colorado

It is possible to find authentic Mexican street tacos as well as taco fusions in Colorado. Tacos in Colorado are available to suit every palate, from breakfast tacos to meat-centric tacos to veggie tacos. If you're hungry, these 5 taco places in Colorado will satisfy your craving for both spicy and sweet tacos!  

Tacos Tequila Whiskey 

Some of the best tacos in Denver can be found at Tacos Tequila Whiskey, formerly Pinche Tacos. There is no better Mexican street taco than those served at this famous food truck-turned-restaurant. Tacos of pork belly or beef tongue, tequila or whiskey, and you're in business. Their delicious tacos will soon be available to more people on Sixteenth Street Mall with a food cart from Tacos Tequila Whiskey.  

  • Location: 215 E 7th Ave, Denver, CO
  • Website: www.tacostequilawhiskey.com
  • Phone: 720-458-0989
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sun 4–9 pm

Comida

Explore Comida's two brick-and-mortar locations or catch a glimpse of its food truck while traveling around the Front Range. Besides serving classic Mexican tacos, Comida also serves creative and inspiring taco combinations. Our bacon-jalapeno griddled tacos, a delicious cross between the taco and cheese quesadilla, are very popular. A simple, small-plate dining experience at its best can be found at Comida. We serve slow-cooked Mexican soul food, which includes tasty handmade desserts and refreshing drinks. The staff and owners use fresh ingredients and artisanal preparations. Food is served with care in a natural yet visually striking environment that appeals to all the senses. If you wish to have the best tasting tacos, visit Comida now!

  • Location: 2501 Dallas St Ste 140 Aurora, CO
  • Website: www.eatcomida.com
  • Phone: (303) 484-1632
  • Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 11am-9pm / Fri-Sat 11am-11pm

Los Chingones 

In Denver, Los Chingones offers more than your average taco. An adventurous eater will appreciate the menu's focus on flavors and ingredients that are unique. Though not entirely authentic, the tacos are delicious. Tacos with camel meat or fried worms are always a special daily special, perhaps fried tofu tacos. Los Chingones has many locations where you can get great tacos, date nights, a fantastic margarita, or a margarita with friends when you want them! 

  • Location: 14500 W Colfax Ave Ste 343 Lakewood, CO
  • Website: www.loschingonesmexican.com 
  • Phone: (303) 590-1750
  • Store Hours: Wed-Fri 3-8pm / Sat-Sun 12-8pm 

Fuzzy's Taco Shop 

As a result of Fuzzy's famous sauce made with feta and their delicious Baja-style tacos, the restaurant has an intense following. Several of Fuzzy's locations are located in California. A Fuzzy's review described their selection as a "thing of beauty," according to their site. Berry Street in Fort Worth, Texas, is the site of the original Fuzzy's Taco Shop. Taco heaven took hold in 2003 when a glorious vision took hold: frosty drinks would be offered. Good vibes would emanate from it. You wouldn't want to leave such a place. 

  • Location: 3111 N Chestnut St, Colorado Springs, CO
  • Website: www.fuzzystacoshop.olo.com
  • Phone: 719-375-1851
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 8am–10pm / Fri-Sat 8am–11pm

Machete Tequila + Tacos 

Machete Tequila + Tacos serves handmade corn tortillas and ingredients sourced locally. A delicious grill steak taco is one of my favorites. However, the restaurant's tequila selection is what makes you want to leave Machete with your taco choice. Tacos and tequila are the trademarks of Machete Tequila & Tacos, which opened in Denver in 2011. Their customers defined their mission and vibe. Margaritas made from Mexico's finest ingredients and food from its heart were their desires. Machete doesn't back down and provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere! 

  • Location: 3570 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 
  • Website: www.machetedenver.com
  • Phone: 303-593-1525 
  • Store Hours: Sun 11am–10pm / Mon-Thurs 4–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–11pm

Hungry yet? Visit any of these taco shops in Colorado and share with us your taco experience! Hit the comments below!

