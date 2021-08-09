5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in California

Jarett Lopez/Unsplash

California is known for having the best tacos in the country due to its strong Mexican influence. The taco truck scene in Los Angeles and San Francisco's Mission District offers everything from fish tacos to hybrid tacos. Here are 5 of the best taco spots in California.

Petty Cash

A myriad of talents was brought together by Walter Manzke to create Petty Cash , to be located in San Diego. His love of music and fascination inspired petty Cash by creating an atmosphere related to Tijuana. Tom Petty and Johnny Cash are the names of the musicians who are known as Petty Cash.

Location: 7360 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA

Website: www.pettycashtaqueria.com

Phone: (323) 933-5300

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 6-9pm / Fri-Sat 6-10pm

Blue Water Seafood Market and Grill

Several seafood dishes are available at Blue Water Seafood Market and Grill . San Diego's fisherman-owned restaurant is located in a waterway that can be used to surf, boat, and dive. Seafood sandwiches, salads, or plates can be ordered with your choice of marinade for the grilled seafood. On the docks of Ensenada, where Fish tacos were invented, they serve them as well. As we sat on the boat heading home, sliced alahi sashimi from the morning's catch was served in the galley and griddled over a mesquite campfire, white sea bass taken from Baja's surf. The homemade soups and chowders, as well as the oysters on the half shell, are a must-try here too.

Location: 3667 India St San Diego, CA

Website: www.bluewaterseafoodsandiego.com

Phone: (619) 497-0914

Store Hours: Daily from 11:30am-8pm

King Taco

In 1974, King Taco converted an old ice cream truck into its first truck. This restaurant is known for using fresh ingredients and consistently high-quality food. It grew to 20 franchised locations all over Los Angeles with its success. King Taco is a small Los Angeles chain that has locations in several neighborhoods. The restaurant has been recognized by prominent food critics and placed in the top 100 of Hispanic Business Magazine's "Top 500 Hispanic Businesses." It's popular because of the low prices and fast service, as well as the tacos. You can choose between asada or buche fillings for your sweet pineapple drink.

Location: 4504 E 3rd St Los Angeles, CA

Website: www.kingtaco.com

Phone: (323) 264-4067

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 9am-12am (next day) / Fri-Sat 8:30am-1am (next day) / Sun 8:30am-12am (next day)

Bear Flag Fish Co.

Like many fish restaurants, fish tacos, a local favorite, are served at Bear Flag Fish Co. Both of the names were derived from the family name. He decided to start his own business based on his experience and knowledge of treating and evaluating fish. There are many seafood dishes on the menu, including appetizers, soups, and main entrees. Their Bear Flag Fish Tacos Serve panko-crusted white fish with cabbage, pico de gallo, and Tommy sauce. At the same time, they specialize in fish tacos with cabbage, pico de gallo, and Tommy sauce.

Location: 3421 Via Lido Newport Beach, CA

Website: www.bearflagfishco.com

Phone: (949) 673-3474

Store Hours: Sun-Mon 11am-8pm / Tues-Sat 11am-9pm

La Super-Rica Taqueria

Sta. Rita is home to La Super-Rica Taqueria . In California, there is a town named Barbara. Julia Child made this food joint famous. Super Rica has been named one of her favorite eating establishments by a French cuisine visionary; it is one of her favorite foods. Customers line up out the door for a taste of La Super Rica's delicious Mexican food. The joint is also known for the price of their dishes. While the most expensive dish only costs $7, the rest costs less than $4. It says that you'll be exiting the place with a full tummy and a not-so-slim wallet.

Location: 622 N Milpas St, Santa Barbara, CA

Website: https://www.facebook.com/lasuperricataqueria/

Phone: 805-963-4940

Store Hours: Sun, Mon, Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–9:30pm

Have you dined at these taco shops in California? Please share with us your dining experience in the comments below!

