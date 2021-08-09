5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Arkansas

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGuyV_0bLvEUYQ00
Daniel Arriola/Unsplash

We're going to explore the world of tacos today. Tacos aren't for everyone, after all. You can find them at many restaurants, and they're easy to eat, full of flavor, and easy to customize. Tacos can be prepared however you like, so there is no limit to putting on them. Here are the 5 best taco spots in Arkansas, ranked in no particular order, from the traditional to the innovative:

The Social Taco

Come to The Social Taco and get your taco fix! Tacos at the Social Taco are among the best you've ever had. We introduced this delicious concept to you that is so different from traditional tacos such as Mexican, Tex-Mex, and Southwestern. While Buzzfeed may only be a few days old, it already thinks this taco spot will become the most popular in Arkansas. You will thank your taste buds for the Social Taco!

  • Location: 2882 W Walnut St #1, Rogers, AR
  • Website: www.thesocialtaco.com
  • Phone: 479-633-8055
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-9pm / Fri-Sat 11am-10pm / Sun 10am-9pm

Tacos 4 Life Grill

Tacos 4 Life Grill has multiple locations in Arkansas, including Benton, Conway, Fayetteville, and Little Rock. Tacos 4 Life is one of the best taco standouts in town, and it may just become your new favorite. They offer these taco creations: Thai peanut chicken and sweet chili shrimp tacos. Aside from providing mouth-watering tacos, Tacos 4 Life is fighting childhood hunger through its partnership with Feed My Starving Children, which means for every meal sold, the restaurant offers one meal to a hungry child. Conway residents and Fayetteville residents alike are fans of Tacos 4 Life.

  • Location: 4195 S Pinnacle Hills Pkwy, Rogers, AR
  • Website: www.tacos4life.com
  • Phone: 479-225-9151
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm

Los Arcos

There's no better place to find authentic tacos than Jonesboro's favorite, Los Arcos. The menu at this little Mexican restaurant is packed with authentic Mexican fare, and you can't find a better place to eat tacos. If you are looking for the most authentic dishes, you should opt for the Spanish menu at the back. There's no need to worry about your Spanish reading skills, as the bilingual staff will be happy to assist you in any way they can. Jonesboro's favorite taco shop, Los Arcos, serves authentic Mexican food.

  • Location: 811 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro, AR
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/losarcosmexicancuisinejonesboro/
  • Phone: 870-268-1156
  • Store Hours: Daily from 10:30am–10pm

Taco Mama

In Hot Springs' historic district, Taco Mama serves authentic Mexican food made from scratch. Using fresh, high-quality ingredients and paying particular attention to details are just a few of the things that set Taco Mama apart from others. Tacos are at the heart of this restaurant, which is evident when you see the name. Founded by two restaurant owners who saw the need for more authentic Mexican food in Hot Springs, Taco Mama focuses on hand-crafted entrees prepared daily with fresh ingredients and an awareness of the details of the flavors.

  • Location: 1209 Malvern Ave Hot Springs National Park, AR
  • Website: www.tacomama.net
  • Phone: (501) 547-8641
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-8:30 pm / 11am-9:30 pm / Sat 10am-8:30 pm

Mango's Gourmet Taco Shop

Get ready to embark on a culinary journey at Mango's Gourmet Taco Shop, where you'll satisfy your deepest craving for amazing Mexican food and discover new flavors using fresh local ingredients. Locals can also have Mango's tacos delivered via the Chef Shuttle service. If you wish to have the best taco experience, book a reservation at Mango's Gourmet Taco Shop now! Bring your family and friends for added fun!

  • Location: 2050 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Fayetteville, AR
  • Website: https://www.mangosnwa.com/
  • Phone: 479-301-2793
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-9pm / Fri-Sat 11am-10pm

After reading this post, you might be starving, so check out these taco restaurants now! Tell us what you thought of the tacos! Comment below!

Loading

