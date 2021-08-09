5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Arizona

Tai's Captures/Unsplash

In Arizona, tacos are among America's most authentic offerings. There are a lot of legendary taco shops in California that make locals salivate. Taquerias offer delicious carnitas, fresh guacamole, and hot sauces that are out of this world. Take a look at these 5 great taco spots in Arizona next time you're craving one.

Taco Guild

Initially, Taco Guild wa s constructed as a Methodist church - memorialized by its 1893 cornerstone (before Arizona becoming a state) and its renewal in 1955 after a fire in 1911 - are preserved in shadow boxes filled with memorabilia and photos.

Taco Guild is a meeting of old and new worlds. To make their tacos, this renowned gastropub combines old-school recipes with contemporary style. The tacos are made with fresh farm ingredients and homemade tortillas, corn tortillas, or lettuce cups torn fresh from the lettuce. The al pastor pork and urban bean coffee braised beef are old-world favorites. They serve Yucatan shrimp, cherry steak, and Peking duck, among other new world dishes. With their insanely delicious tacos and a unique setting in a restored 19th-century church, Taco Guild is one of the most exceptional taco restaurants in the city.

Location: 546 East Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ

Website: https://www.tacoguild.com/

Phone: 602-264-4143

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am-10pm / Fri 11am-11pm

Aqui Con El Nene

Mexican street tacos are available in Arizona at Aqui Con El Nene. Tucson taco stand isn't fancy. With carne asada tacos, you'll feel like you're eating on a street corner in Mexico. Simple, well-seasoned tacos are Aqui Con El Nene's specialty. Meat, chicken, or marinated pork are some of the ingredients in tortillas' street tacos. A traditional taco costs less than $2. At their salsa bar, you can add spicy extras or additional toppings.

Location: 4415 n. Flowing Wells rd. Tucson, AZ

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Aqui-Con-El-Nene-267466820100933/

Phone: 520-312-1666

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 9am-11pm / Fri-Sat 9am-1am

Mi Nidito

Serving authentic Sonoran food since 1952, Mi Nidito offers a great selection of Sonoran tacos in the Tucson area. Their signature tacos might be on their third generation, but this family-owned restaurant remains the same. On their tacos, lettuce, cotija cheese, and a fried tortilla are served. Choose from ground beef, rolled chicken, dried beef, or the meatless health taco. Authentic Mexican flavors have kept Mi Nidito popular by staying true to its menu.

Location: 1813 S 4th Ave, Tucson, AZ

Website: http://www.minidito.net

Phone: 520-622-5081

Store Hours: Sun, Wed, Thurs 11am–9:30pm / Fri-Sat 11am–11:30pm

The Taco Shop

You can get their tacos at the Taco Shop whenever you like. It's a favorite among late-night college crowds near the University of Arizona. No matter what taco you choose, you can't go wrong. Fresh and crispy tortillas are used to make beef, chicken, and fish tacos. Salsa bars add an extra kick to tacos with homemade salsas and spicy concoctions. For cheap, tasty tacos after a night out, head to the Taco Shop.

Location: 1350 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ

Website: http://tacoshopco.com

Phone: 520-622-1899

Store Hours: Sun 10am–2:45pm / Mon-Wed 10am–7:45pm / Thurs-Sat 10am–9:45pm

Mucha Lucha Taco Shop

How do you love your tacos, with a hard shell or soft shell? Do you also take your tacos with fish or shrimp? Mucha Lucha will challenge you with these kinds of questions. Chipotle-style tacos are served here at this Tempe restaurant. Order at the counter, then select the meat and toppings you want. They have a perfect blend of hot, spicy, and sweet salsas. Caution: their hot sauce is not to be taken lightly. To avoid mind-sweltering heat, you might want to keep the pot on the side.

Location: 818 W Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ

Website: https://www.facebook.com/muchaluchatacoshop/

Phone: 480-966-3337

Store Hours: Mon-Fri 9am–8pm

Did we miss your favorite taco spot? Say HI to them in the comments below!

