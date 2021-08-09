5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Alaska

Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash

There's another thing coming if you think the Last Frontier is too far north to have good tacos! Many Alaskan taco spots add a unique Alaskan flavor to their authentic tacos, such as halibut tacos or Baja-style treats. Take a look at these five taco spots in Alaska!

Baja Taco

Located in Cordova since 1989, this taco joint started when the owner came back from a vacation in Baja smitten with the fish tacos there and wanted to bring them to Cordova. For over 30 years, she has been serving Baja-style tacos made with fresh Alaska seafood in an old school bus she converted into a kitchen. A small cabin has been added next to the bus, giving patrons a shady place to eat away from the weather.

Baja offers delicious tacos with a wild Alaska seafood influence at Baja Taco. One-stop here will complete your trip to Prince William Sound. Baja Taco is a good choice if you're looking to curb your hunger cravings with quality ingredients.

Location: 137 Harbor Loop Rd, Cordova, AK

Website: https://www.bajatacoak.com/

Phone: (907)424-5599

Store Hours: Daily 7am-9pm

Railway Cantina

When possible, Railway Cantina uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients, so expect to see salmon, reindeer sausage, and halibut tacos on the menu. Railway Cantina offers a selection of Alaskan-brewed beer and wine on the side so that you can relax while you enjoy your tacos. If you're looking for tacos, burritos, and cold beer in Seward, this is the place for you. Additionally, everything in the town can be reached on foot.

The restaurant offers some of Alaska's best tacos. Choose from a wide selection of Alaskan brewed beer and wine to enjoy with your meal. J Dock is across the street from the restaurant, which is located in the small boat harbor.

Location: 1401 4th Avenue Seward, AK

Website: https://www.railwaycantina.com/

Phone: 907-224-8226

Store Hours: Daily from 10:30am-9pm

Señor Poncho's

Customers return to Señor Poncho's because of the generous portions, fresh ingredients, and fast, friendly service. Ask your server for roasted jalapenos with each meal because they are free. Dessert should include deep-fried ice cream.

Location: 44096 Sterling Hwy, Soldotna, AK

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Se%C3%83%C2%B1or-Panchos-Mexican-Restaurant-1031123416930007/?rf=761680120628858

Phone: (907) 260-7777

Store Hours: Daily from 11am–9pm

Skagway Fish Company Skagway Fish Company

Even though Skagway Fish Company isn't technically a taco joint, they have an Alaska staple you shouldn't miss - halibut tacos. They are made with fresh halibut and served with wild rice and housemade salsa. Fantastic Alaskan halibut tacos - yes, please! A nice view, a cold beverage, and you're set. There's no place quite like this.

Location: 201 Congress Way, Skagway, AK

Website: https://www.facebook.com/SkagwayFishCo/

Phone: 907-983-3474

Store Hours: Sun 11am–2pm / Mon-Wed 11am–8pm / Fri 11am–9pm

Taco King

In Midtown Anchorage at 113 W Northern Lights Blvd, you'll find Taco King serving delicious, authentic taco. Locals and visitors in Anchorage go to Taco King when they want authentic Mexican cuisine fast and reasonably priced. If you get caught up in Alaska's long daylight hours, Taco King is also open 24 hours. Try the halibut tacos for a taste of Alaska blended with a taste of the south of the border.

Location: 2001 E 88th Ave, Anchorage, AK

Website: https://tacokingak.com/

Phone: 907-646-1071

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am–10pm / Sun 12–10pm

Is your soul filled with food and trying new places always your favorite pastime? We suggest you try all these taco restaurants! Tell us about your experience!

