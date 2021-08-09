5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Alabama

Krisztian Tabori/unsplash

Would you like to try some zesty tacos? When it comes to authentic Mexican flavor, you can't go wrong with Alabama's taco spots. There are a variety of foods available in Alabama, including ethnic food. Tacos are the number one menu item here, and Mexican food is one of the top ethnic foods. The following are the top 5 places to get amazing tacos in Alabama:

El Barrio

You will want to come back to El Barrio for tacos again and again. They serve only the freshest ingredients and season their dishes perfectly. Their tacos are on another level at El Barrio. There are several breakfast tacos to choose from in addition to regular tacos. In addition to providing great food, excellent service, and incredible prices at El Barrio, the restaurant offers a great atmosphere as well.

Location: 2211 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, AL

Website: https://www.elbarriobirmingham.com/

Phone: 205-868-3737

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 11:30am–8pm

Los Arcos Mexican Restaurant

It's not surprising that Los Arcos h as some excellent tacos on its menu. Fish tacos are their specialty, so try the beer-battered fish tacos. Their purpose in purchasing Los Arcos was to maintain the same delicious food, friendly service, and friendly atmosphere that formed the cornerstone of the Los Arcos experience while adding a few enhancements to ours. Live music is performed throughout the week on the stage addition, renovated to reflect a Spanish ambiance.

The new Los Arcos is an excellent place for traditional Mexican dishes or exotic fusion dishes, so stop by and explore all this new restaurant has to offer.

Location: 7001 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL

Website: https://www.losarcostogo.com/

Phone: 205-592-0859

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10:30pm

Rojo

Rojo in Birmingham has a great atmosphere and delicious food, especially its blackened tilapia tacos. Rojo serves Latin and American cuisine in the area of Highland Park in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Rojo restaurant on Highland Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama, is a casual neighborhood restaurant. The restaurant's owners Laney DeJonge and Clark Lopez, are looking forward to having you. You can enjoy Latin and American cuisine at Rojo, a restaurant featuring both lunch and dinner.

Location: 2921 Highland Ave S, Birmingham, AL

Website: https://www.rojobirmingham.com/

Phone: (205) 328-4733

Store Hours: Tues-Sun 11am - 10pm

El Olmeca Mexican Cantina

Huntsville's El Olmeca Mexican Cantina serves some of the best Mexican food around. Additionally, you'll receive a great deal of it. They have excellent tacos called "Tacos al Pastor." You won't be disappointed. The restaurant is a family-owned Mexican restaurant owned by the Gonzalez Family that has been serving Mexico-inspired cuisine for more than 21 years. If you want an authentic taco experience, visit El Olmeco Mexican Cantina now!

Location: 7044 University Dr NW b, Huntsville, AL

Website: http://elolmecamexrest.com/

Phone: 256-890-5522

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 11am–9pm / Fri-Sat 11am–10pm

La Zona Rosa

The best taco restaurant in Montgomery is La Zona Rosa. Customers can enjoy a plethora of delicious dishes and excellent service in a welcoming environment. Located on Zelda Road in midtown, La Zona Rosa Hillwood Mexican Cafe is just minutes from downtown Montgomery. One of the best Mexican restaurants in the area is La Zona Rosa. La Zona Rosa offers a wide selection of lunch options. At night, owners and staff dim the lights and create a candlelit ambiance for dinner.

At Lunch and Dinner, diners can build their entrees at the restaurant. Combining the entrees according to your preferences. A few new authentic tacos have also been added to their Dinner menu. You can choose from tingas, barbacoas, al pastor, carnitas, chorizos, and more.

Location: 2838 Zelda Rd, Montgomery, AL

Website: https://www.zonarosa.net/

Phone: 334-274-1153

Store Hours: Wed 11am–8pm / Fri 11am–9:30pm / Sat 11am–9pm

If you had to choose, where would you go to get a taco in Alabama? Leave a comment if you know of an authentic taco restaurant!

