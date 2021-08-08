5 Best Breakfast Restaurants in West Virginia

Mārtiņš Zemlickis/Unsplash

The Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States are home to this state. 19th-century historical parks surround it.

Maryland is located to the north and east of West Virginia. Virginia is in the southeast, while Ohio is in the northeast, Kentucky is in the southwest, and Pennsylvania is in the northeast.

Ranking 38 for the most populous state, it stands as the 41st largest among other US states. Charleston, the state capital of West Virginia, is also the state's largest city.

Appalachian dishes such as biscuits and gravy, apple pies, chicken and dumplings, fresh vegetables, rabbit, stews, and cornmeal are popular in West Virginia and the Appalachian areas.

The most fantastic breakfast places in West Virginia are listed below.

Bavarian Inn, Resort, and Brewing company.

After a night of luxury at this upscale resort, or if you're in West Virginia and want to start your day in style, stop by The Bavarian Inn at 164 Shepherd Grade Rd, Shepherdstown, WV 25443, United States, starting at 7 a.m. and sample some of the best breakfast fares in a lavish setting.

This Alpine-style upscale restaurant, with many buildings on 11 acres of land and views of the Potomac River, is just a few miles from the Antietam National Battlefield, a historic gem of the area.

As you savor your delectable breakfast, take advantage of the restaurant's varied amenities, including gas fireplaces, free WiFi, group sitting areas, and the iconic panoramic views of nature and the river.

Don't forget to try some of their popular menu items, such as beer and a good selection of wine, sauerbraten, wiener schnitzel, sauerkraut, and Apple strudel, among other delectable meals and beverages from their extensive menu. Please pay them a visit for their top-notch services.

Press Room

This fantastic restaurant has been set up in an old newspaper building, as the name suggests. It has since been turned into an elegant restaurant with exposed brick walls and artfully placed artwork.

Enjoy a sumptuous breakfast complemented with high-end furniture and interior design, not to mention the beautiful dishes on their extensive menu. The renowned grilled salmon, calamari, mussels, grilled duck breast, lamb shank, and other delectable dishes are just a few of the American fare served at the restaurant, which can be enjoyed alongside the excellent coffee choices filled the press room.

They serve dine-in and take-out services starting at 5 a.m. at 129 W German St, Shepherdstown, WV 25443, United States, or you can call them at +1 304-876-8777 for more information.

Laury's Restaurant

Experience a high-end environment with cutting-edge interior design and architecture. This luxury restaurant in Charleston is located at 350 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25314, United States, where you may enjoy American cuisine inspired by French recipes.

The chandelier and divided dining tables offer a sense of solitude and space for your lone dinner or family get-togethers. The restaurant also has a view of the river and downtown.

Their menu includes banana Foster, filet mignon, Caesar salad, asparagus, ribeyes, and grilled salmon, among other delicacies that may be enjoyed with their extensive tea and coffee selection, as well as other drinks and beverages.

You have the option of dining in or ordering takeout. You may also call them at +1 304-343-0055 if you have any questions or need additional information.

Bridge Road Bistro

This lovely low-cost eatery is located at Shopping District, 915 Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314, United States, known for its American and Appalachian cuisine.

Professional chefs, including the renowned Chef Joshua, will deliver your breakfast to your table, all with a whimsical twist and fine dining.

Start your day in a comfortable, spacious, and well-ventilated environment. You can order your favorite Appalachian breakfast from their extensive menu, including legendary chicken wings, BBQ bacon wrap, shrimp cocktail, and crab cake Benedict, among other customer favorites.

They provide both dine-in and curbside delivery options. Customers can contact them at +1 304-720-3500 with any questions or for additional information.

Julio's Cafe

This excellent restaurant, located at 501 Baltimore Ave, Clarksburg, WV 26301, United States, serves the best breakfast foods to help you start your day.

Wooden walls and well-spaced seats and tables characterize the interior decor, which allows for both single and group meals in a comfortable and roomy setting.

Apart from serving a fantastic range of coffee and wine, the restaurant also offers Appalachian favorites such as filet mignon, spaghetti, and cappuccino, among other morning meals.

Visit them for dine-in or curbside delivery, or call them at +1 304-622-2592 for more information and questions.

In the comments area, we'd love to hear your thoughts on the eateries mentioned above.

