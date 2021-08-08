5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Wyoming

Visual Freedom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gR7Z9_0bLFt8qa00
Edson Saldaña/Unsplash

The history of Wyoming is filled with nostalgic images of cowboys, pioneers, and rolling plains. During the late 19th century, entrepreneurs, hard-working families, and opportunity seekers used the Equality State as a thoroughfare. A land grant and wealth facilitated the establishment of an enduring addiction to cattle. The best steakhouses in Wyoming were compiled in this article. Find out if your favorite made the cut!   

Million Dollar Cowboy Steakhouse 

An acclaimed James Beard nominee and Culinary Institute of America graduate run this chic steakhouse. Million Dollar Cowboy Steakhouse’s menu is expertly executed but still approachable here, just like Jackson's famous Old Yellowstone Garage. A night at the speakeasy is an eclectic but classy experience. It's worth their time to visit this restaurant for the games and apps, but the steaks are the highlight. What about a tasty bone-in ribeye, a juicy wagyu, or a steak like a baseball? 

  • Location: 25 North Cache Street Downstairs, Jackson, WY 
  • Website: www.jhcowboysteakhouse.com
  • Phone: 307-733-4790
  • Store Hours: Daily 5:30-9pm 

Miners & Stockmen's Steakhouse 

The winning strategy of Miners & Stockmen is to use USDA prime cuts in their meats and dry-age them themselves (and this is a right move). In addition, it's Wyoming's oldest bar. From fewer than 80 people, this restaurant has become a landmark with its history and delicious steaks. This lovely, century-old ambiance features dark cherry tables and chairs, copper ceilings, and warm, vintage lighting. 

An impressive whisky list complements the excellent steak dinners at Miners and Stockmen. Whether you're dining with family or with friends, Miners and Stockman's is a great choice. USDA steaks are only served there, and they don't price gouge or compromise on flavor. 

  • Location: 608 Main St, Hartville, WY
  • Website: http://www.wyomingsoldestbar.com/
  • Phone: 307-836-2008
  • Store Hours: Thurs-Sun 5–10pm

Snake River Grill 

Snake River Grill dominated the local entertainment and arts scene in Jackson's resort area for two decades. In addition to an impressive wine list with over 300 bottles, chef Jeff Drew's restaurants feature a creative and Western-inspired menu. The new menu features steak, scallops, and sharable small plates and combines comfort food with a touch of modernity and eclecticism. The flavor of Buffalo steaks aged in Kansas City has exceptional depth, and wagyu tastes like butter. 

  • Location: 84 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY
  • Website: https://www.snakerivergrill.com/menus/
  • Phone: 307-733-0557
  • Store Hours: Daily 5:30–9:30pm

Cavalryman Steakhouse 

This decades-old eatery was built on the grounds of a Civil War-era fort. The food, decor, and vibe at Calvaryman are nothing short of unabashed, hearty, and sincere. With a massive list of liquors and wines to complement steak, seafood, and pub essentials, this supper club turned restaurant has it all. You should expect to leave satisfied, happy, and with more money in your wallet than you anticipated. Wyoming's harsh but sustaining prairie is evident in the bison ribeye, sourced from local ranches. 

  • Location: 4425 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY 
  • Website: http://wyomingsteakhouse.com/menus/
  • Phone: 307-745-5551
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 4–9pm / Fri 4–10pm

FireRock Steakhouse 

For those seeking locally raised, flame-grilled beef, this meat mecca is a magnet. The happy hour at FireRock is a great time to try the restaurant, not only because it has cheap finger foods but also because the wine is $2 off (and they serve 6 ounces!). The FireRock wood-fired grill comes into its own when the lights dim and the steaks are sizzling. As for the ribeye and New York strip, the bacon-wrapped fillet resembles a nostalgic relic as well as the bone-in ribeye. 

  • Location: 6100 E 2nd St, Casper, WY
  • Website: https://firerocksteakhouse.com
  • Phone: 307-234-2333
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–11pm 

Where can you find an authentic Wyoming steak meal? If you have been to any of these locations or others not listed, let us know what you think!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 5

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9ead9292c1fd959d4a66dab952db0b54.blob

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

California State
11400 followers
Loading

More from Visual Freedom

Pennsylvania State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Pennsylvania

Tacos are essentially a combination of tortilla and filling, leaving the delicious details to the cook and consumer. These taquerias in Pennsylvania capitalize on that opening by serving a variety of taste-bud-pleasing tacos. With our list of the best tacos in the state, you can spice up your lunch break or try something new at night!Read full story
2 comments

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in South Carolina

You've been missing out on some significant culinary diversity if you think tacos are just lettuce, beef, and cheese wrapped up in a tortilla. South Carolina has seen a surge in popularity for taco creations, which have about the same versatility factor as sandwiches. Who doesn't love this? It's easy to eat, it's portable, it's easy to make, it spans a wide range of flavors, and it tastes great! South Carolina's best tacos are served in the taco restaurants below!Read full story

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Rhode Island

A good taco makes a good lunch or dinner. It is cheap, quick, and flavorful. Rhode Island's got tacos, too. The Ocean State offers an array of taco joints, including food trucks-turned-restaurants, Tex-Mex restaurants, and mom-and-pop shops.Read full story
Oregon State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Oregon

It combines heavenly tortillas, hot, steaming meat, fresh salsa, and a sprinkle of crisp onions and cilantro that makes tacos so irresistible. There are plenty of great restaurants in Oregon that serve up delicious tacos that will keep you coming back for more. Find the best tacos in Oregon on this unforgettable foodie road trip.Read full story

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in New Hampshire

Taco cravings can be satisfied by nothing else. Check out the best taco spots in New Hampshire if you're craving this delicious Mexican staple. From the seacoast to downtown, New Hampshire has authentic Mexican and Mexican-style restaurants that rival the best in the country!Read full story
Mississippi State

5 Best Places to Eat Tacos in Mississippi

There's no doubt about it; tacos are amazing! What's not to love about the delicious shell and the variety of toppings? Many restaurants in Mississippi serve mouthwatering tacos, fortunately for us. Besides being transportable, versatile, and usually affordable, they are also delicious. The next time you crave tacos, follow this tasty trail, which will lead you to some of the best in the state. This article lists the top 5 taco spots in Mississippi, ranging from street style to traditional.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 5

Community Policy