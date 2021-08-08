5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Wyoming

Edson Saldaña/Unsplash

The history of Wyoming is filled with nostalgic images of cowboys, pioneers, and rolling plains. During the late 19th century, entrepreneurs, hard-working families, and opportunity seekers used the Equality State as a thoroughfare. A land grant and wealth facilitated the establishment of an enduring addiction to cattle. The best steakhouses in Wyoming were compiled in this article. Find out if your favorite made the cut!

Million Dollar Cowboy Steakhouse

An acclaimed James Beard nominee and Culinary Institute of America graduate run this chic steakhouse. Million Dollar Cowboy Steakhouse’s menu is expertly executed but still approachable here, just like Jackson's famous Old Yellowstone Garage. A night at the speakeasy is an eclectic but classy experience. It's worth their time to visit this restaurant for the games and apps, but the steaks are the highlight. What about a tasty bone-in ribeye, a juicy wagyu, or a steak like a baseball?

Location: 25 North Cache Street Downstairs, Jackson, WY

Website: www.jhcowboysteakhouse.com

Phone: 307-733-4790

Store Hours: Daily 5:30-9pm

Miners & Stockmen's Steakhouse

The winning strategy of Miners & Stockmen is to use USDA prime cuts in their meats and dry-age them themselves (and this is a right move). In addition, it's Wyoming's oldest bar. From fewer than 80 people, this restaurant has become a landmark with its history and delicious steaks. This lovely, century-old ambiance features dark cherry tables and chairs, copper ceilings, and warm, vintage lighting.

An impressive whisky list complements the excellent steak dinners at Miners and Stockmen. Whether you're dining with family or with friends, Miners and Stockman's is a great choice. USDA steaks are only served there, and they don't price gouge or compromise on flavor.

Location: 608 Main St, Hartville, WY

Website: http://www.wyomingsoldestbar.com/

Phone: 307-836-2008

Store Hours: Thurs-Sun 5–10pm

Snake River Grill

Snake River Grill dominated the local entertainment and arts scene in Jackson's resort area for two decades. In addition to an impressive wine list with over 300 bottles, chef Jeff Drew's restaurants feature a creative and Western-inspired menu. The new menu features steak, scallops, and sharable small plates and combines comfort food with a touch of modernity and eclecticism. The flavor of Buffalo steaks aged in Kansas City has exceptional depth, and wagyu tastes like butter.

Location: 84 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY

Website: https://www.snakerivergrill.com/menus/

Phone: 307-733-0557

Store Hours: Daily 5:30–9:30pm

Cavalryman Steakhouse

This decades-old eatery was built on the grounds of a Civil War-era fort. The food, decor, and vibe at Calvaryman are nothing short of unabashed, hearty, and sincere. With a massive list of liquors and wines to complement steak, seafood, and pub essentials, this supper club turned restaurant has it all. You should expect to leave satisfied, happy, and with more money in your wallet than you anticipated. Wyoming's harsh but sustaining prairie is evident in the bison ribeye, sourced from local ranches.

Location: 4425 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY

Website: http://wyomingsteakhouse.com/menus/

Phone: 307-745-5551

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 4–9pm / Fri 4–10pm

FireRock Steakhouse

For those seeking locally raised, flame-grilled beef, this meat mecca is a magnet. The happy hour at FireRock is a great time to try the restaurant, not only because it has cheap finger foods but also because the wine is $2 off (and they serve 6 ounces!). The FireRock wood-fired grill comes into its own when the lights dim and the steaks are sizzling. As for the ribeye and New York strip, the bacon-wrapped fillet resembles a nostalgic relic as well as the bone-in ribeye.

Location: 6100 E 2nd St, Casper, WY

Website: https://firerocksteakhouse.com

Phone: 307-234-2333

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–11pm

Where can you find an authentic Wyoming steak meal? If you have been to any of these locations or others not listed, let us know what you think!

