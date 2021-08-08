5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in Wisconsin

Wisconsin is known for more than just cheese. There are also some fantastic steakhouses in the Badger Land that are sure to give you a meal to remember. The local food scene is diverse, offering everything from upscale restaurants to down-home, no-frills joints. We've compiled a list of our top Wisconsin steakhouses for you. Take a look at Wisconsin's best steak restaurants below!  

Hunt Club Steakhouse 

Imagine dining in a unique, charming 1915 mansion while enjoying a steak dinner. What could be more romantic and elegant? You'll find all that and more at Hunt Club Steakhouse. The city's most romantic restaurant is known for its incredible menu and its cozy atmosphere (which includes a fireplace). Hunt Club has topped the list of Wisconsin steakhouses for 14 years in a row, thanks to their prime steak selections and Wine Spectator status. The calamari or prawn cocktail that is crisped and grilled to perfection will start your evening right. If you're feeling more adventurous, try the dry-aged tomahawks or the prime ribeye.

  • Location: 555 Hunt Club Ct, Lake Geneva, WI
  • Website: https://www.huntclubsteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 262-245-7200
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 4:30–9pm / Fri-Sat 4:30–10pm 

Wish Steakhouse  

The best steak, wine, and beer, all in a welcoming atmosphere with just the right level of aristocratic elegance, is what you can expect from a traditional steakhouse. There is nothing easier or more relaxed than a steak dinner at this Weston favorite. Wish is upscale, but not ostentatious, warm, and welcoming without being overbearing. This is the place to dine tonight. Start with their seared-rare ahi tuna, then order their cut-in-house Delmonico ribeye. 

  • Location: 5006 E Jelinek Ave, Weston, WI 
  • Website: https://www.wishsteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 715-298-2903
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 4–9pm 

Palmer's Steakhouse  

The atmosphere and food at Palmer's Steakhouse rival every other restaurant. Palmer's has the perfect mood for a date night with its cozy cobblestone fireplace, soft lighting, and intimate seating. You can start by ordering a wine pairing to accompany their shrimp bisque or baked brie appetizer, then move on to the real highlight - the steak. If you are looking for the best bone-in ribeye in town, try Palmer's. 

  • Location: 122 E Capitol Dr, Hartland, WI
  • Website: https://palmerssteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 262-369-3939
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 3:30–9pm / Fri-Sat 3:30–10pm

Milwaukee Steakhouse  

Milwaukee Steakhouse is where to go when you wish to enjoy a large steak dinner in a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere. Steakhouse guests are treated like royalty at this cozy establishment known for its warm atmosphere and friendly service. Among the many accolades, Milwaukee Steakhouse has received its top-notch prime rib. Don't forget to try their jumbo shrimp scampi before enjoying this dish. So grab your phone and call for a reservation now!

  • Location: 6024 W Blue Mound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 
  • Website: http://themilwaukeesteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 414-312-7891
  • Store Hours: Wed-Thurs 4–9pm / Fri-Sat 4–10pm / Sun 4–8pm

Tornado Steak House  

It's all about nostalgia, hospitality, and a delectable surf and turf selection at Madison's Tornado Steak House. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a date with someone special, or just looking for a nice dinner and drink, this swanky eatery is just what you're looking for. The restaurant's frog legs are sauteed in white wine with garlic, honey, and brandy, while their escargot is broiled in their shells with herb butter and bread crumbs. Select your steak from the menu next. We suggest the NY strip or sirloin. Tornado Steak House is the best place for you and your family to dine if you are looking for the best place to grab a good and authentic steak! What are you waiting for? Call and reserve a table for you and your family now!

  • Location: 116 S Hamilton St, Madison, WI
  • Website: https://www.tornadosteakhouse.com/
  • Phone: 608-256-3570
  • Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 5–10pm / Fri-Sat 5–11:45pm

Has your favorite steakhouse let you down? We'd love to hear your thoughts.

