5 Best Places to Eat Steaks in West Virginia

West Virginians are fortunate to have so many options when it comes to dining. Whether you want to dine a few miles from your home or create a road trip to a restaurant you've always heard about and are eager to try, there are so many options. We've found that road trip options aren't always limited to the big city; keep reading to discover seven small town steakhouses where you'll find delicious food after an enjoyable drive. This list of West Virginia's best steakhouses is perfect for a fancy date or just an indulgent meal.

Smokey's Steakhouse

There may not be a better small town steakhouse in Mountain State than this one with panoramic views of the New River Gorge. Smokey's offers plenty of seating both inside and out, as well as an extensive menu that extends beyond steak selections. Before you visit, please be aware that they close for regular business during the winter (but are open for special events like weddings).

Location: 219 Co Rte 60/5, Lansing, WV

Website: https://www.facebook.com/SmokeysOnTheGorge/

Phone: 304-574-4905

Store Hours: Wed-Thurs 4–9pm / Fri-Mon 7–10am, 4–9pm

Final Cut Steakhouse

A mouthwatering steak pairs perfectly with a bit of gambling. You'll enjoy steaks that are hand-cut at The Final Cut steakhouse located inside Hollywood Casino Charles Town Races. The restaurant also offers a three-course one-price menu. Final Cut Steakhouse is situated inside the Hollywood Casino and is known for its atmosphere and top-notch service. The sophisticated yet relaxed environment makes this an excellent choice for both business and pleasure. Don't miss the diver scallops or cold water lobster with your steak dinners, and pick from their incredible wine list.

Location: 750 Hollywood Dr, Charles Town, WV

Website: https://www.yelp.com/biz/final-cut-steakhouse-charles-town-3

Phone: 800-795-7001

Store Hours: Thurs 5–9pm / Fri-Sat 5–10pm / Sun 11am–2pm

The Winchester

Winchester excels at these things. Start with a bourbon selection from their vast list, and opt for the surf and turf selection of filet mignon with your choice of shrimp, plus bourbon-glazed salmon, crab cakes, and more. Winchester is the newest steakhouse in the Appalachian region. Whether you prefer steak or seafood, ours will please your palate. No matter where you dine, you'll find the highest quality steaks and seafood in a casual Appalachian atmosphere.

Location: 1188 Pineview Dr Morgantown, WV

Website: https://winchester-usa.com/dinner-menu/

Phone: (304) 381-9616

Store Hours: Sun-Thurs 6:30am-10pm / Fri-Sat 6:30am-11pm

Outback Steakhouse

If you're looking for a taste of Oz while in West Virginia, you must go to Outback . This classic steakhouse stands out from the rest, featuring traditional Australian fares, speedy service, and excellent customer service. You should start the night with an Aussie appetizer such as bloomin' onions or Australian twisted ribs.

At Outback Steakhouse, family and friends gather for steakhouse favorites, stories are shared, and stories flow as freely as the conversation. Adding a dash of Aussie hospitality makes this an experience to be enjoyed by all! The restaurant serves high-quality, juicy steaks cooked to order using significant cuts and bold flavors: Outback Steakhouse, the home of juicy steaks, spirited drinks, and Aussie hospitality.

Location: 1062 Charleston Town Center, Charleston, WV

Website: https://locations.outback.com

Phone: 304-345-0440

Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am–10pm / Fri-Sat 11am–11pm

21 at the Frederick

In Huntington, you can experience a sophisticated steak dinner 21 at the Frederick steakhouse. It is known for its romantic ambiance and is a great place to dine with that special someone. Start with the classic shrimp cocktail, and then move on to the Ancho strip.

Location: 940 4th Ave, Huntington, WV

Website: https://www.21atthefrederick.com/

Phone: 304-529-0222

Store Hours: Tues-Thurs 5–10pm / Fri-Sat 5–11pm

Have you tried one of these steakhouses? Comment below if you have any!

